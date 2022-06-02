Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: Use ROTO15 For Risk-Free $1,500 NBA Finals Bet

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 NBA Finals tip off tonight with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1. The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites and you can make a risk-free bet, up to $1,500, on the game with the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

The Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 gives new users a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,500 to use on the NBA Finals or any other betting market offered at Caesars Sportsbook New York. This risk-free bet can be used on any non-promotional bet type, and Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 can also be used in any state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

What's The New Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code?

The new Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code is ROTO15. All new users who are at least 21 years old and are physically in New York, or another eligible Caesars Sportsbook state, can use the new Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

Take the following steps to claim your risk-free first bet worth up to $1,500 today with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15. First, head over to the Caesars Sportsbook New York sign-up page by clicking the link below. Once there, you will need to provide basic information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address and email address. Then, type the promo code ROTO15 into the corresponding field and deposit at least $20 to automatically activate the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer.

How Do I Claim My Risk-Free First Bet With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15?

Your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 will automatically qualify for the welcome bonus, regardless of the odds or bet type. If your first bet is graded as a loss, then the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 kicks in by giving you up to $1,500 back in the form of a free bet. If you win your first bet, then you won't receive any site credit as you will take home the winnings from your initial wager.

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 can be used on any single bet, and will be equal to the value of your first wager, up to $1,500. The free bet expires after two weeks, so remember to use it within 14 days. As long as you use the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTO15 upon signup, your free bet funds will be automatically credited to your new account if your first bet loses.

Bet On The NBA Finals With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15

Aside from the new Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook also provides its users other exciting promotions that anyone can redeem. So, after you place your risk-free first bet, up to $1,500, and redeem the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, try out any of the sportsbook's other NBA Finals betting offers.

Whether you choose to take the Warriors minus the points, the Celtics moneyline or the over, be sure to use the new Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 to make your first bet risk-free, up to $1,500.