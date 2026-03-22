2026 PBA Indiana Classic: Best Bowling Bets, Picks and Predictions

The 2025 PBA Rookie of the Year Ryan Barnes takes on the reigning Player of the Year EJ Tackett to kickstart this week's PBA show. Who will come out on top, and what's the winning betting angle?

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This week we've watched as players put up huge scores at the PBA Indiana Classic. In fact, it has been the highest scoring PBA Tour event of the season, as the cut to the top 32 ended up requiring over a 229 average, and the five finalists finished averaging over 240 through 36 games. This week they competed on the Mike Aulby 39-foot oil pattern at David Small's Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The format this week was simple: 24 games of qualifying before cutting to the top 32 bowlers, followed by six more games and a cut to the top 16. Then came one last round of six games (with pins carrying over throughout) to make it a total of 36 games to get our top five scorers.

The 36th game ended up being crucial, as Timmy Tan, EJ Tackett and Bill O'Neill all entered the final game within six pins of each other with just two spots available for three players. Despite a strong 243 game, O'Neill fell outside the cut because Tan put together a 279 game, while Tackett shot 255. Meanwhile, David "Boog" Krol, Ryan Barnes and Mashall Kent were all within 17 pins and all positioned to claim the top overall seed. However, Barnes finished the block with a 163 game, dropping him from the top spot all the way down to the fourth seed, while Krol rolled 267 to pull ahead, and Kent settled into the second seed with a 230. Tan's huge final game moved him up to the third seed to give us a very interesting final bracket to navigate through.

All season long, I analyze every win, spread, total and futures bet available on the BetRivers Sportsbook app and identify my favorite bets for the stepladder finals.

2026 PBA Indiana Classic Matchups

Ryan Barnes +19.5 (-122) vs. EJ Tackett

Through the first four weeks, I've backed the underdog to win outright every time and have a perfect 4-0 record to show for it. But in this particular matchup, I'm having a hard time convincing myself that Barnes will pull off this upset. Tackett is a four-time Player of the Year for a reason, and with his appearance on this show, he's in position to take the early lead in the race for the 2026 award in front of what will basically be a home crowd for him.

With that said, it's worth repeating that Barnes was in position to be the no. 1 seed before a disastrous final game, so it's surprising to see just how big of an underdog he's being treated as at the sportsbooks. The money line bet on Barnes to win (+130) is tempting, but I'll take the safer bet and take the pins.

Ryan Barnes vs. EJ Tackett under 470.5 total (-117)

This marks the new highest total we've seen in a first stepladder match this season. Considering the scores that these players put up all week, this total is not surprising.

However, as I scan through the scores throughout the week, I can't help but see some lower scores that really stand out early in each block. Barnes had games of 204, 211, 170, 224 and 214 among his early games of each session, while Tackett mixed in games of 197, 224, 189 and 217 in those early games. I could see scores rising throughout the day as the oil on the lanes breaks down favorably, but I'm going to bank on at least one of the guys finding some trouble on the fresh oil in the first match.

All odds via BetRivers Sportsbook as of March 21st 11:00 pm ET

2026 PBA Indiana Classic Winner Best Bet

David "Boog" Krol (-106)

For the second week in a row, the value that we're getting with the top seed is just too good to pass up. Last week it was Anthony Simonsen who came in at -106 at the top of the bracket, and he came through with the big win in the second-highest scoring PBA championship match in history.

Boog Krol is the top seed for a reason. He averaged over 243 this week and actually got better and better as the week went on. After averaging 237.6 through 24 games, he averaged 251 during the next block of six games before averaging 259.5 the final block.

Similar to last week, the sportsbook is clearly adjusting to the threat of back-to-back-to-back Player of the Year EJ Tackett (+450) making a run up the ladder. It's rare to see the top seed graded as the underdog in the championship before we even know his opponent, but that's what is happening here. If Krol was listed at -118 or worse, as is normally the case for the top seed, then I'd consider looking at a bet on a different player to win it, but I have to play the numbers game. These are the types of bets that will keep you profitable long term

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2026 PBA Indiana Classic TV Schedule

All times listed are local (Eastern Time)

Sunday, March 22nd

PBA Indiana Classic Finals (LIVE) on The CW: 4:00 p.m.