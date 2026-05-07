28 Online Casino Operators Are Now Registered to Launch in Alberta

28 operators have registered to operate with the iGaming market launches in Alberta on July 13. Find out who's expected to go live this summer.
May 7, 2026
28 Online Casino Operators Are Now Registered to Launch in Alberta
May 7, 2026

While Alberta's regulated iGaming market does not officially open until July 13, the operator roster is already taking shape. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) published its gaming registrations list back on May 1, confirming a list of 28 licensed iGaming operators that have registered to go live in the province this summer.

List of Online Casinos Registered in Alberta

The list includes some of the biggest names in the gaming industry. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Betway, BetRivers, and theScore Bet are all registered, alongside some household names like Caesars Palace Online, Horseshoe Online Casino, and PointsBet. 

Notably, the list also includes several Alberta-rooted operators, including Betnova (Goldrush Alberta Limited, headquartered in Edmonton) and River Cree iGaming, tied to the River Cree Resort in Enoch.

The list of online casinos in Alberta going live will continue to grow as we near market launch.

Smaller Brands Getting In On the Action

A few names on the list carry some intrigue. Bally's Canada has two separate registrations - one for BallyBet Sportsbook and Casino, and one for Monopoly Casino and Sportsbook. Albertix Gaming Limited is registered but has not publicly announced a consumer-facing brand for the province, per research. Pala Interactive Canada is similarly registered without a confirmed skin name.

Cadtree Limited rounds out the list with five registered skins: Grizzly's Quest, JackpotCity, Royal Vegas, Ruby Fortune, and Spin Casino.

Play Alberta, the province's existing government-run platform, is also on the list and is expected to remain operational post-launch alongside the new private operators.

Cost of Registering For Alberta iGaming Market

Getting to this point isn't cheap for these operators. Those interest in pursuing an Alberta license are subject to application and registration fees set by the AGLC, a process that mirrors the regulatory framework established in Ontario, which launched its own competitive market in 2022.

It costs operators $150,000 to register to participate in the iGaming market, which includes those as a sportsbook in Alberta, on an annual basis along with a one-time application fee of $50,000. 

With July 13 now about 10 weeks out, Albertans can expect to see more options pop up specifically from names like bet365 Casino, among others.


 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Olson
Tyler Olson is an accomplished online casino expert in North America with over five years of covering the digital gaming market. Whether you're seeking reviews of casinos (specifically those legal online) across the North America continent, gambling strategies, or just staying updated on the latest trends in the gambling industry, Tyler's expertise is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in or currently are gambling online. Whether you're seeking reviews of casinos, gambling strategies, or just staying updated on the latest trends in the online gambling industry, Tyler's expertise is an invaluable resource for anyone gambling online.

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