Alberta Names Dan Keene as CEO of iGaming Corporation Ahead of July Launch

Alberta's iGaming regulator has named Dan Keene as permanent CEO ahead of the province's July 13 commercial market launch. Here's what it means for Alberta players.

Alberta's regulated online gambling market is two months out from launch, and the province now has a permanent face leading the charge. The Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) announced Tuesday that Dan Keene has been officially appointed as CEO, a move that signals the organization is locked in and ready for one of the most significant moments in Canadian gambling history.

Keene has been with the AiGC's parent organization, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis commission (AGLC), for more than 13 years. He stepped into the interim CEO role at AiGC in January and has now been confirmed in the position full-time. For Alberta players who have been waiting on the province to open its doors to commercial Alberta online casinos and sportsbooks, this appointment is a meaningful sign that the infrastructure is in place and the countdown is real.

Who Is Dan Keene?

Keene is not a newcomer to this space. Before taking the reins at AiGC, he spent more than five years as Director of Gaming Business at AGLC, giving him a front-row seat to how Alberta's gambling landscape operates at the regulatory level. Earlier in his career, he worked at Century Casino and Molson Canada, rounding out a background that spans both the commercial and regulatory sides of the industry.

His most notable contributions to date include leading the development of Winner's Edge, Alberta's first casino loyalty program, and PlayAlberta.ca (the province's only regulated online gambling platform currently available to residents). Both projects reflect the kind of player-first thinking that AiGC says will define the new commercial market.

AiGC board chair Sanjeev Kad framed the appointment with confidence: Keene brings deep operational experience and a strong track record in gaming and market development, with leadership described as essential as the organization prepares for launch and delivers a market built on social responsibility and player protection.

Keene himself shared a note on LinkedIn after the appointment went through, pointing to the team around him and the mandate under Bill 48.

What's Coming on July 13

Alberta's regulated online gambling market officially opens on July 13, 2026. On that date, the province becomes just the second in Canada, to allow commercial operators to offer online casino games and sports betting to residents under a government-sponsored regulated framework.

As of early May, 30 online sportsbooks and casinos had already registered to operate in Alberta from day one. That is a strong showing out of the gate and suggests real competition from established brands eager to capture market share in a province of more than four million people.

Those commercial operators will go up against the province-run Play Alberta platform, which has been the only legal option for online gambling in Alberta up until now. Play Alberta will continue to operate, but it will no longer be the only game in town.

AGLC, which both runs Play Alberta and regulates the broader market, published its initial iGaming regulations in January. The framework covers licensing standards, player protection requirements, and responsible gambling obligations — the foundation that operators must meet before they can accept a single dollar from an Alberta player.

What It Means for Alberta Players

Right now, Alberta residents who want to gamble online are either using Play Alberta or heading to offshore, unregulated sites. July 13 changes that picture significantly. A regulated market means more choices, competitive bonuses, and the kind of consumer protections that come with government oversight.

The appointment of a permanent CEO with Keene's institutional knowledge of Alberta's gaming environment is a good sign for the quality of that regulatory oversight. Someone who helped build PlayAlberta.ca and Alberta's first loyalty program understands what players actually want from an online gambling experience, not just what looks good on a compliance checklist.

For anyone in Alberta who has been waiting to see what regulated commercial online gambling looks like in the province, the answer arrives in less than two months. The operators are registered, the regulations are in place, and now the regulator has its permanent leader.

July 13 is not just a launch date. It is the start of a new chapter for online gambling in Alberta, and Dan Keene will be the one running the room when it opens.