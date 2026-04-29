Alberta Online Casinos Are Launching July 13. Here's What Players Need to Know.

Alberta online casinos launch July 13, 2026. DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars and more are entering the regulated market. Here's what players need to know before day one.

Alberta is officially opening its regulated online casino and sports betting market on July 13, 2026, making it the second Canadian province to allow private operators to compete for players. The go-live date was confirmed in a letter from Alberta's Minister of Service and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally, directed to iGaming stakeholders. For Alberta online casino players, this means real options beyond the grey market for the first time.

How Alberta Got Here

Alberta passed Bill 48, the iGaming Alberta Act, in spring 2025, which cleared the way for the province to set up and launch a commercial online gambling market. A new provincial corporation called the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) was established to oversee the iGaming market, while Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) serves as the market regulator. AGLC opened the registration process for operators and suppliers in January 2026.

July 13 is a hard deadline on two fronts. Operators must complete a two step process: a regulatory registration with AGLC, followed by a commercial agreement with the AiGC, which will oversee market operations. At the same time, companies that currently offer unregulated gambling services in the province must end those grey market operations by July 13. If they don't, they may be deemed ineligible for a license. AGLC can give a three month grace period for that process, up to October 13, if it feels it is warranted on a case by case basis.

Which Operators Are Coming to Alberta

DraftKings, PointsBet Canada, Betty, Soft2Bet, Betway, NorthStar Bets, Bet99, BetMGM, theScore, Caesars and BetRivers are among the iGaming brands expected to enter early. Caesars Palace Online Casino also confirmed it would launch in the province along with Caesars Casino and Sportsbook and Horseshoe Casino. As of April 15th, 32 providers had submitted applications to join the regulated market.

Operators will need to pay a one time application charge of $50,000 and an annual registration fee of $150,000.

The Grey Market Problem This Fixes

Offshore operators in Alberta currently hold 88% market share. Based on recent survey data, unregulated operators are estimated to capture approximately 70% of Alberta's total iGaming market. PlayAlberta, the government's existing platform and currently the only licensed option, has barely made a dent.

The shift began with Bill 48 establishing the AiGC to oversee the private market, while AGLC handles operator registration and licensing. The goal is straightforward: give players regulated, consumer protected options that can compete with offshore sites on product quality and selection.

How Alberta Stacks Up Against Ontario

Ontario's regulated iGaming market delivered its strongest year in 2025, generating $4.04 billion in annual revenue, up 34% year over year. Compared to 2022, the monthly handle has grown almost 10 times.

Alberta has modeled its framework closely on Ontario's approach with a few notable differences. Alberta won't allow election betting, and the province will have a centralized self exclusion program in place before launch, a feature the Ontario online casino and sports betting market is still working toward four years in. Early projections have Alberta's market eclipsing $700 million per year in revenue at maturity.

Tax Structure and Revenue Split

All licensed online gambling operators will be taxed at 20% of their gross gaming revenue across both online casino and sports betting in Alberta, after 2% has already been deducted for First Nations funding and 1% put towards social responsibility initiatives. Operators keep 80% of net revenue.

What to Expect as a Player

Starting July 13, Alberta players will have access to multiple licensed sportsbooks and Canadian online casino platforms. Operators must integrate with the province's centralized self exclusion program, which allows gamblers to opt out of all iGaming platforms, all land based casinos and racing entertainment centres, or everything at once. Identity verification will be required at sign-up, and the legal minimum age for regulated iGaming in the province is 18.

Advertising rules will restrict marketing aimed at minors and ban current professional athletes from promotions. Former athletes may appear in responsible gambling campaigns.

The timing is deliberate. Alberta's government wants the market operational in time to ramp up ahead of the new NFL season, which begins in September. With the FIFA World Cup also taking place across North America this summer, Alberta players will have a fully regulated, competitive market in place for two of the biggest betting events of the year.