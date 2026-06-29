Alberta Online Casinos Taking Pre Registration Before July 13th Launch

Secure your Alberta online casino account before launch day. See which operators are accepting pre-registration ahead of the July 13 market opening and be ready to play.

With Alberta's regulated online casino market set to open on July 13, a number of operators are now accepting pre-registration ahead of launch day. Albertans who sign up early will have a verified account ready to go the moment the market opens, avoiding the wait that comes with registering on launch day itself.

Below is a running list of confirmed Alberta online casinos currently open for pre-registration.

Which Operators Are Taking Pre-Registration?

Operator Pre-Registration Open Launch Day Operator BetMGM Casino Yes Yes

Why Sign Up Before July 13?

Pre-registration simply means creating an account now so it is active and verified when the market goes live. Alberta's iGaming launch is expected to draw significant demand on day one. Players who have already completed identity verification and account setup will be able to start playing immediately on July 13, while those who register on launch day may face processing delays during peak traffic.

What To Know About Pre Reg Operators

BetMGM Casino is one of the most established regulated casino brands in Canada, having launched in Ontario in April 2022. The operator is bringing a library of more than 9,500 games to Alberta at launch, the largest confirmed catalogue among day one operators. That includes more than 3,000 slot titles, 70-plus blackjack variants, 70-plus roulette variants, and a live dealer suite of more than 190 tables powered by Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. BetMGM Casino also carries exclusive titles not available at competing Alberta operators, including MGM Grand American Roulette, which live streams directly from the MGM Grand casino floor in Las Vegas.

How to Pre-Register for BetMGM Casino Today

Signing up for BetMGM Casino Alberta before the July 13 launch takes just a few minutes. Completing your registration early means your account can be verified before the regulated market opens, allowing you to log in and start playing as soon as the platform goes live.

Visit the BetMGM Alberta Pre-Registration Page: Go to the official BetMGM Casino Alberta website and select the pre-registration option. You'll be asked to begin creating your account. Enter Your Personal Information: Provide your full name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and Alberta residential address. This information is required to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility to play. Create Your Login Credentials: Choose a secure username and password, then review and accept BetMGM's terms and conditions, privacy policy, and responsible gambling requirements. Complete Identity Verification: BetMGM may ask you to verify your identity by confirming your personal details or providing additional documentation if required. Completing this step before launch helps avoid delays once the market opens. Confirm Your Account: After submitting your registration, check your email for a verification message. Follow the instructions to activate your account and complete the pre-registration process.

What Happens on July 13?

Once Alberta's regulated online casino market officially launches on July 13, simply log in to your verified BetMGM Casino account. You'll be able to make your first deposit and access the full catalogue of slots, table games, and live dealer games immediately without having to wait for account approval.

Pre-registration for BetMGM Casino Alberta is open now.

18+ only. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.