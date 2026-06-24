Alberta's iGaming Registry Shrinks for First Time as Grizzly's Quest Pulls Out

Every week since the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) began approving operators for the province's soon-to-launch online casino and sports betting market, the list has grown. This week, for the first time, it shrank. The latest AGLC update dropped the registered operator count from 47 to 46, with one brand quietly disappearing from the registry and a second major name pressing pause on new player signups. With the July 13, 2026 launch now less than three weeks away, both moves signal that Alberta's regulatory environment is already making itself visible.

Grizzly's Quest Vanishes From the AGLC List

The brand that disappeared is Grizzly's Quest, operated by Cadtree Limited, a subsidiary of Super Group. The AGLC quietly pulled the platform's conditional approval with no public explanation. Super Group still has four other brands approved by the AGLC.

The most likely culprit is imagery. Grizzly's Quest's Ontario platform features cartoon bears and moose decked out in Canadian regalia, think flannel shirts and camping gear. Alberta's iGaming rules explicitly ban the use of "cartoon figures" in branding and advertising because they could appeal to minors. The AGLC, for its part, was not able to comment on individual operators: "AGLC is unable to comment on the individual status of operators and their registration," said spokesperson Lynden McBeth.

It's a telling early example of how seriously Alberta's regulator is taking its minor-protection mandate. Operators who built their brands around playful, animated aesthetics may need to launch entirely rebranded experiences in Alberta.

LeoVegas Hits Pause on Alberta Pre-Registrations

Grizzly's Quest isn't the only notable name sitting out the July 13 launch. LeoVegas, the Swedish-owned platform that ranks among the largest online casino operators in Ontario, has stopped taking new signups from Albertans. The message currently appearing on its site: "We have paused new signups in Alberta for the time being."

LeoVegas had previously signaled its intention to expand into Alberta and had even signed NHL legend Mats Sundin as a celebrity endorser for its Ontario and Swedish markets. The brand is not currently on the AGLC's approved list, and no explanation has been given for the pause. It could reflect a compliance issue, a strategic delay, or simply a rebranding effort ahead of an eventual Alberta launch.

Where the Alberta Market Stands: 46 Operators, 19 Days Out

Despite those two high-profile hiccups, Alberta's launch is shaping up to be one of the most competitive regulated iGaming markets ever to open in Canada. As of June 23, 2026, 46 operators hold conditional AGLC approval, covering both Alberta online casino and sports betting products. Major names confirmed for Day 1 include DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel, Penn Entertainment's suite of brands, and Betway. Analysts project the Alberta market could generate over $700 million USD in revenue in its first year, driven by the province's population of roughly four million and its deep sports culture.

The advertising rules that accompany the launch are strict. A June 18 update to the AGLC's iGaming standards formalized a ban on public advertising of bonuses, free bets, and gambling inducements (unless the promotion is delivered on an operator's own platform or through direct marketing after a player has explicitly opted in). Ads cannot feature athletes, celebrities, influencers, or cartoon characters. The AGLC also reserves the right to step in and pull any promotion it deems inconsistent with social responsibility or the integrity of gaming.