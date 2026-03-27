See American cities ranked in pro sports – including the best and worst – by titles, regular-season wins, playoffs & attendance across the NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL.

Each year across the American professional sports landscape, there's inevitably a battle over hometown bragging rights. All U.S. metropolises take pride in the teams they support.

But which are the best and worst U.S. sports cities? RotoWire.com, where we review top sports betting apps available in more than 30 states, ranked all 29 cities with at least two major pro sports franchises. We used 25 years of data (2000–2025) across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. The scoring is built on four pillars: championships won (35%), playoff appearances (30%), regular season win rate (25%), and home attendance (10%). Scores are normalized per team-season so large markets don't unfairly outrank smaller ones.

Composite Score Ranking · NFL · NBA · MLB · NHL US Sports City

Power Rankings 29 cities with 2+ major league teams ranked across 25 years — championships, playoff appearances, win rate & attendance. 29 Cities Ranked 66.2 Top Score 4 Leagues 25yr Data Window ▲ Top 10 Best ▼ Top 10 Worst Rank City Score Bar Score 1 Boston 66.2 2 Kansas City 48.2 3 Pittsburgh 43.6 4 Los Angeles 43.3 5 Tampa Bay 42.8 6 St. Louis 42.6 7 San Francisco 40.4 8 Miami 36.7 9 Denver 36.7 10 Baltimore 36.2 1 Charlotte 19.2 2 Minneapolis 20.9 3 Phoenix 21.6 4 Cleveland 22.9 5 Buffalo 23.3 6 Nashville 25.4 7 Atlanta 26.0 8 Milwaukee 26.4 9 Washington DC 27.0 10 New York City 27.3

10 Best Sports Cities

When it comes to professional sports markets that shine, there's no topping Beantown. Boston's MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL teams have combined to win 13 titles this century. The Patriots – they count for Boston even though their Foxboro home is about 30 miles southwest of The Hub – have won six of those, tied for the most of any franchise in any of the four traditional major sports since 2000. As of March 27, the Celtics are second on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA Finals at +550 odds.

That glut of success bolstered Boston's total score of 66.2 points (14 clear of second-place Kansas City). But the titles that the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox have won in this century weren't the only reasons for the city's success overall. We also factored in consistent postseason appearances, combined regular-season winning percentage and home attendance. In the 2000s, Beantown might as well be renamed "Titletown."

The next closest metroplex (Kansas City) has seen four titles this century. The NFL's Chiefs have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times since 2019 and the Royals won the 2015 World Series. Both teams have come close in other seasons. The Chiefs lost Super Bowls in 2020 and 2024, while the Royals lost the 2014 World Series to the San Francisco Giants.

All told, Kansas City's sports ranking (48.2) is second, a great showing for a market with only two teams in our rankings. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Royals open the 2026 MLB season with +225 odds to win the American League Central, second on the operator's board.

That was just ahead of Pittsburgh (43.6), Los Angeles (43.3) and Tampa Bay (42.8) on our list of best U.S. sports cities. St. Louis and Baltimore were the only other cities to make the top 10 with only two current "Big Four" professional sports franchises (the Rams played in St. Louis but did not win a title there after 1999).

Los Angeles' place on the list is bolstered by the city's glut of sports teams, as one of two markets with two MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL clubs apiece (New York is the other). All but the Chargers and Clippers have won at least one championship between 2000 and 2026, making Tinseltown the only market besides Boston to claim titles in all four leagues that we counted since 2000. The Lakers (who have +3000 odds at bet365 Sportsbook to win the NBA title this summer) are the only team besides the New England Patriots with six championships this century.

Pittsburgh has punched above its weight class, thanks to the Steelers winning the Super Bowl in 2005 and 2008 plus the Penguins taking three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016 and 2017). That has allowed the Steel City to overcome the Pirates' long-standing MLB mediocrity.

Just outside of the top five, you'll find St. Louis (42.6), San Francisco/The Bay Area (40.4), Miami and Denver (36.7 each) and Baltimore (36.2).

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10 Worst Sports Cities

On the flip side, no American sports city has been more abject mediocrity across the board than Charlotte. North Carolina's largest city has two "Big Four" men's professional sports teams, combining to score a woeful 19.2 points across our metrics. The Carolina Panthers have never won a Super Bowl, but at least they got there twice and reached the postseason eight times since 2000.

The NBA's Hornets are in even worse shape. The expansion era Hornets (and Bobcats before that) have never advanced past the first round of the NBA's postseason since the league returned to the Queen City in the 2004-05 season. The Hornets last made the playoffs in 2016. This season's .534 winning percentage through 73 games (39-34) would be the franchise's best since that 2015-16 playoff team went 48-34 (.585) on its way to a first-round playoff loss.

That lack of postseason (and regular season) success is why Charlotte placed last in our American sports cities survey, behind Minneapolis (20.9), Phoenix (21.6) and Cleveland (22.9).

Two of those three metros have won one title apiece since 2000: MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

The issue for both cities is that the others have come close but lost at the end. In Phoenix, the Cardinals lost Super Bowl 43 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2008 season, and the Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. As for Cleveland, the Guardians fell to the Cubs in the 2016 World Series and the Browns haven't come close.

But the Twin Cities have had a lack of championship mettle across the board. The Twins' last World Series title in 1991 is the most recent one for the four men's pro teams we accounted for; otherwise Minnesota has three franchises (the Vikings, Timberwolves and Wild) that have never been world champions.

The rest of our American sports misery index includes Buffalo (23.3), Nashville (25.4), Atlanta (26.0), Milwaukee (26.4), Washington D.C. (27.0) and New York City (27.3). NYC, like Los Angeles, has two teams in each of the four traditional major pro sports, but has a comparatively paltry four titles to show for it (two each by the Yankees and Giants) since 2000.

Still, Charlotte takes home the dubious "honor" when it comes to sports misery. But the Hornets are one win away from clinching at least a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. At FanDuel Sportsbook, they have -205 odds to make the eight-team playoff field in the East.

Methodology Note

Rankings use a composite score across four metrics: championships (35%), playoff appearances (30%), regular-season win rate (25%), and home attendance (10%), covering all major league seasons from 2000–2025. Only US cities with two or more active franchises in the NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL were included. All metrics are normalized per team-season.

Sources: Pro-Football-Reference, Basketball-Reference, Baseball-Reference, Hockey-Reference, StatMuse.