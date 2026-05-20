The best casino apps in Canada ranked for real money play. Compare iOS and Android options, Interac support, and welcome bonuses in one place.

The best casino apps in Canada let you deposit in CAD, claim your welcome bonus, and jump into hundreds of real money games without touching a desktop. Whether you are on iOS or Android, there are solid real money casino apps built specifically for Canadian players. Here are five worth downloading.

Best Casino Apps In Canada Reviewed

Casino App App Store Key Feature Jackpot City Casino iOS + Android 650+ mobile-optimized games Spin Casino iOS Curated library, major progressives Casino Days iOS + Android 5,000+ games, mobile-first design Tooniebet Casino iOS + Android Casino + sportsbook in one app

1. Jackpot City Casino: The Most Polished App in the Category

Jackpot City has been in the market since 1998, and the app reflects that level of refinement. Both the iOS App Store version and the Android APK deliver 650+ mobile-optimized games, light and dark display themes, push notifications for bonus offers, and Interac deposits starting at $5. Load times are fast, the lobby is clean, and the game catalogue covers everything from classic slots to live dealer tables powered by Pragmatic Play and Games Global. The welcome bonus runs up to $1,600 across your first four deposits.

Best If: You want the most established app in Canada with a deep library and a track record that goes back over two decades.

2. Spin Casino: Tight iOS Experience Built for Slots Players

Spin Casino is a Baytree Interactive brand, same parent company as Jackpot City, and the iOS app inherits that same clean build. The Android app is no longer on Google Play in Canada, but the mobile browser version performs well enough that most Android players would not notice the difference. The game library sits at 500+ titles, with a clear focus on quality over volume. Progressive jackpots including Mega Moolah are front and center, and a bonus wheel spins every four hours for returning players. Welcome bonus is up to $1,000 across three deposits.

Best If: You are on iPhone and want a focused, no-clutter slot experience with a well-built rewards loop.

3. Casino Days: 5,000 Games and a Genuinely Mobile-First Design

Casino Days launched in 2020 with mobile as the primary experience, not an afterthought. Both the iOS and Android apps load quickly, and filtering by provider, theme, or game type works as well on a phone as it does on a desktop. The app covers 2,000+ games natively, with the full 5,000+ library accessible through the mobile browser. Live chat is available in-app around the clock, and Interac deposits process instantly.

Best If: You want the biggest mobile-accessible game catalogue with a genuinely intuitive filtering system on your phone.

4. Tooniebet: A Canadian-Built App with Casino and Sportsbook Combined

Tooniebet launched in 2024 as a brand built specifically for the Canadian market, and the iOS and Android apps that followed in mid-2025 both show the attention to detail. The iOS version holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating on the App Store, and the Android version sits at 4.2 out of 5 on Google Play. The app covers 3,000+ online casino games alongside a full sportsbook, biometric login works on both platforms, and Interac banking is built directly into the cashier flow. Welcome package runs up to $6,000 across multiple deposits.

Best If: You want a casino and sportsbook under one login in an app that is clearly built for Canadian players.

The Bigger Picture on Canadian Casino Apps

Jackpot City and Spin Casino are the safest bets if app store credibility matters to you. Casino Days pulls ahead on volume. Tooniebet is the only option in this list that bundles a sportsbook into the same mobile download, which makes it a natural fit for sports bettors who also want Canadian online casino games.

Final Thoughts

All five of these real money casino apps in Canada accept Interac, operate in CAD, and are accessible across most provinces. Mobile gambling with offshore operators sits in a legal grey area in Canada, but these brands have operated in the market for years with established reputations. None of these apps guarantee winnings, but they do guarantee a faster, more flexible way to play.

Play Responsibly

Mobile access makes it easy to stay in a session longer than you intended so always gamble responsibly. Set deposit and session limits before you start. Every casino listed here includes self-exclusion and limit-setting tools in their account settings. For support, contact the Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-866-531-2600 or visit CAMH at camh.ca.