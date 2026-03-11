Best Casino Apps in the U.S. - Top Picks for Mobile Casino Play

Explore the best casino apps in the U.S. Compare BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings for bonuses, games, and state-by-state availability.

As online gambling continues to expand across the United States, casino apps have become the preferred way for players to enjoy real money gaming. Today's leading casino apps offer seamless mobile performance, generous bonuses, and access to hundreds of slots and table games — all from a smartphone or tablet.

Among the many options available, BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings stand out as the best casino apps in the U.S., combining trusted brands with polished technology and strong player rewards. Below, we break down what makes each of these apps a top choice.

Breakdown Of The Best Casino Apps In The U.S.

Feature BetMGM Casino Caesars Casino DraftKings Casino App Availability iOS & Android iOS & Android iOS & Android Game Library Size Very Large (Slots, Tables, Live Dealers) Large (Slots, Tables, Live Dealers) Medium–Large (Slots, Tables, Live Dealers) Live Dealer Games ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Welcome Bonus State specific deposit match or bonus offers State specific bonus with Caesars Rewards Casino bonuses + frequent promos Loyalty Program MGM Rewards (casino & resort perks) Caesars Rewards (industry leading) DraftKings Rewards Best For All around casino players Rewards & brand loyalty Sports bettors & modern app users Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated U.S. markets Fully regulated U.S. markets Fully regulated U.S. markets Payment Options Cards, ACH, PayPal, online banking Cards, ACH, PayPal, online banking Cards, ACH, PayPal, online banking Overall Strength Premium casino experience Best rewards ecosystem Best crossover app

BetMGM Casino App: Best All Around Casino App

The BetMGM Casino app is widely regarded as one of the best overall casino apps in the U.S. Backed by MGM Resorts International, BetMGM delivers a premium mobile casino experience that mirrors the feel of a Las Vegas resort.

App Experience & Performance

BetMGM's app is available on iOS and Android and is optimized for smooth navigation, fast loading times, and intuitive gameplay. The layout makes it easy to browse slots, table games, live dealer titles, and exclusive BetMGM originals. Whether playing on a phone or tablet, the app maintains high visual quality and stable performance.

Games & Software

The BetMGM Casino app offers hundreds of games, including popular slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker. Live dealer games are a major highlight, featuring real time dealers streamed directly to mobile devices. Games are powered by top providers like MGM, Evolution, and other industry leaders.

Bonuses & Rewards

New users typically receive a welcome bonus tailored to their state, often including deposit matches or risk free play. BetMGM also integrates with MGM Rewards, allowing players to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, and entertainment at MGM properties.

Why BetMGM Stands Out

Excellent app stability and design

Massive game library with live dealers

Strong brand trust and casino rewards integration

Caesars Casino App: Best for Rewards & Brand Recognition

The Caesars Casino app combines a user friendly mobile platform with one of the most recognizable names in gambling. It's an especially appealing option for players who value loyalty perks and a polished app experience.

App Design & Ease of Use

Caesars' app is clean, modern, and easy to navigate. Available on both iOS and Android, the app allows players to quickly switch between games, promotions, and account settings. The interface is designed to accommodate both new players and experienced casino users.

Game Selection

The Caesars Casino app features a strong mix of slots, table games, and live dealer options. Slot fans will find a large collection of classic and modern titles, while table game players can enjoy multiple blackjack and roulette variants. Live dealer games add a more immersive experience for mobile users.

Caesars Rewards Program

One of the app's biggest advantages is Caesars Rewards. Players earn reward credits through gameplay, which can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, shows, and other perks across Caesars' nationwide network of casinos and resorts.

Why Caesars Is a Top Choice

Industry leading rewards program

Intuitive and beginner friendly app

Strong nationwide presence and trust

DraftKings Casino App: Best for Sports Bettors Turned Casino Players

The DraftKings Casino app is an excellent choice for players who already use DraftKings for sports betting and want a unified gambling experience. Known for its sleek technology and fast performance, DraftKings has successfully expanded into the online casino space.

App Performance & Navigation

DraftKings' app is fast, responsive, and visually modern. Casino games are integrated seamlessly alongside sports betting (in supported states), making it easy for users to switch between verticals. The app is available on iOS and Android and consistently receives high ratings for usability.

Games & Features

The DraftKings Casino app offers a solid selection of slots, table games, and live dealer titles, with a growing library of exclusive games. While the casino selection may be slightly smaller than BetMGM or Caesars, DraftKings focuses on quality, speed, and innovation.

Bonuses & Promotions

DraftKings is well known for frequent promotions, including casino specific bonuses and cross promotions for sportsbook users. Players can also earn points through DraftKings Rewards, which provide additional incentives for regular play.

Why DraftKings Excels

Ideal for users who already bet on sports

Clean, fast, and modern app design

Regular promotions and rewards

State by State Availability of Top U.S. Casino Apps

Casino app availability in the U.S. depends on state level regulation, meaning not every app is accessible nationwide. However, BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings are among the most widely available regulated casino apps, operating in many of the same legal iGaming states.

States With Legal Online Casino Apps

As of now, real money casino apps are commonly available in the following states:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Michigan

West Virginia

Connecticut

Delaware

Rhode Island

Final Verdict: Which Casino App Is Best?

The best casino app ultimately depends on what you value most as a player:

BetMGM is the best all around casino app, offering top tier games, live dealers, and premium rewards.

is the best all around casino app, offering top tier games, live dealers, and premium rewards. Caesars is perfect for players who want strong loyalty benefits and a familiar, easy to use platform.

is perfect for players who want strong loyalty benefits and a familiar, easy to use platform. DraftKings is ideal for sports bettors who want a seamless transition into mobile casino gaming.

All three apps are fully regulated in supported U.S. states, offer secure payments, and deliver high quality mobile gameplay. No matter which one you choose, these casino apps represent the gold standard for online casino play in the United States.