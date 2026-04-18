Best Casino Apps in the U.S. (Apr 18th) - Top Picks for Mobile Casino Play

Explore the best iOS and android casino apps in the U.S. - Compare BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings for bonuses, games, and state-by-state availability.

BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings are the three best real money casino apps available in the U.S. right now — each one fully licensed, available on iOS and Android, and built to handle everything from slots to live dealer tables. Which one is right for you comes down to what you're playing for: the biggest game library, the best loyalty rewards, or a single app that covers casino and sports betting. Here's how they stack up.

Breakdown Of The Best Casino Apps In The U.S.

Casino App Available On App Ratings App Performance Game Library Best For BetMGM App - Click To Download iOS & Android ⭐ 4.7 iOS / 4.1 Android Fast loading, stable, high visual quality across phone and tablet Very large — slots, table games, live dealers, BetMGM exclusives All around casino players who want a premium mobile experience Caesars App - Click To Download iOS & Android ⭐ 4.5 iOS / 3.6 Android Clean, modern, easy to switch between games and account settings Large — strong mix of classic and modern slots, multiple blackjack and roulette variants Players who prioritize rewards and brand loyalty DraftKings App - Click To Download iOS & Android ⭐ 4.7 iOS / 4.4 Android Fast, responsive, seamlessly integrates casino and sportsbook in one app Medium-large — quality-focused with growing exclusive titles Sports bettors who want a unified casino and sportsbook app

BetMGM Casino App: Best All Around Casino App

The BetMGM Casino app is widely regarded as one of the best overall casino apps in the U.S. Backed by MGM Resorts International, BetMGM delivers a premium mobile casino experience that mirrors the feel of a Las Vegas resort.

App Experience & Performance

BetMGM's app is available on iOS and Android and is optimized for smooth navigation, fast loading times, and intuitive gameplay. The layout makes it easy to browse slots, table games, live dealer titles, and exclusive BetMGM originals. Whether playing on a phone or tablet, the app maintains high visual quality and stable performance.

Games & Software

The BetMGM Casino app offers hundreds of games, including popular slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker. Live dealer games are a major highlight, featuring real time dealers streamed directly to mobile devices. Games are powered by top providers like Evolution, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming and other industry leaders.

Bonuses & Rewards

New users get a state specific welcome bonus — in NJ, PA, and MI that's a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins. BetMGM also integrates with MGM Rewards, allowing players to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, and entertainment at MGM properties.

Why BetMGM Stands Out

Excellent app stability and design

Massive game library with live dealers

Strong brand trust and casino rewards integration

Caesars Casino App: Best for Rewards & Brand Recognition

The Caesars Casino app combines a user friendly mobile platform with one of the most recognizable names in gambling. It's an especially appealing option for players who value loyalty perks and a polished app experience.

App Design & Ease of Use

Caesars' app is clean, modern, and easy to navigate. Available on both iOS and Android, the app allows players to quickly switch between games, promotions, and account settings. The interface is designed to accommodate both new players and experienced casino users.

Game Selection

The Caesars Casino app features a strong mix of slots, table games, and live dealer options. Slot fans will find a large collection of classic and modern titles, while table game players can enjoy multiple blackjack and roulette variants. Live dealer games add a more immersive experience for mobile users.

Caesars Rewards Program

One of the app's biggest advantages is Caesars Rewards. Players earn reward credits through gameplay, which can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining, shows, and other perks across Caesars' nationwide network of casinos and resorts.

Why Caesars Is a Top Choice

Industry leading rewards program

Intuitive and beginner friendly app

Strong nationwide presence and trust

DraftKings Casino App: Best for Sports Bettors Turned Casino Players

The DraftKings Casino app is an excellent choice for players who already use DraftKings for sports betting and want a unified gambling experience. Known for its sleek technology and fast performance, DraftKings has successfully expanded into the online casino space.

App Performance & Navigation

DraftKings' app is fast, responsive, and visually modern. Casino games are integrated seamlessly alongside sports betting (in supported states), making it easy for users to switch between verticals. The app is available on iOS and Android and consistently receives high ratings for usability.

Games & Features

The DraftKings Casino app offers a solid selection of slots, table games, and live dealer titles, with a growing library of exclusive games. DraftKings has the smallest game library of the three at 1,000+ titles, compared to 2,000+ at BetMGM and Caesars

Bonuses & Promotions

DraftKings is well known for frequent promotions, including casino specific bonuses and cross promotions for sportsbook users. Players can also earn points through DraftKings Rewards, which provide additional incentives for regular play.

Why DraftKings Excels

Ideal for users who already bet on sports

Clean, fast, and modern app design

Regular promotions and rewards

What to Look for in a Casino App

Not every casino app is built the same. Before you download, here are the key factors that separate a great mobile casino experience from a frustrating one.

Game Library Size and Variety: A bigger library matters, but variety matters more. Look for an app that covers slots, table games, and live dealer. BetMGM and Caesars both clear 2,000 titles. DraftKings sits at 1,000+, but leans heavily into exclusives you won't find elsewhere.

A bigger library matters, but variety matters more. Look for an app that covers slots, table games, and live dealer. BetMGM and Caesars both clear 2,000 titles. DraftKings sits at 1,000+, but leans heavily into exclusives you won't find elsewhere. App Store Ratings by Device: iOS and Android ratings often tell different stories. Caesars rates 4.5 on iOS but drops to 3.6 on Android. DraftKings is the most consistent of the three, rated 4.7 on iOS and 4.4 on Android.

iOS and Android ratings often tell different stories. Caesars rates 4.5 on iOS but drops to 3.6 on Android. DraftKings is the most consistent of the three, rated 4.7 on iOS and 4.4 on Android. State Availability Real money casino apps are only legal in states with regulated iGaming. BetMGM and Caesars operate in NJ, PA, MI, and WV. DraftKings adds Connecticut to that list. Check your state before you sign up.

Real money casino apps are only legal in states with regulated iGaming. BetMGM and Caesars operate in NJ, PA, MI, and WV. DraftKings adds Connecticut to that list. Check your state before you sign up. Loyalty Program Value: If you're going to play regularly, your loyalty program return matters. Caesars Rewards is the strongest of the three. MGM Rewards works similarly for BetMGM players. DraftKings Dynasty Rewards is solid but stays digital.

If you're going to play regularly, your loyalty program return matters. Caesars Rewards is the strongest of the three. MGM Rewards works similarly for BetMGM players. DraftKings Dynasty Rewards is solid but stays digital. Unified App vs. Standalone Casino: DraftKings is the only app of the three where your casino and sportsbook live under the same login. If you bet on both, that's a genuine convenience advantage. BetMGM runs separate apps for casino and sportsbook.

DraftKings is the only app of the three where your casino and sportsbook live under the same login. If you bet on both, that's a genuine convenience advantage. BetMGM runs separate apps for casino and sportsbook. Welcome Bonus Terms: All three operators run 15x or lower on their deposit match, which is well below the industry average of 25–35x. Read the state specific terms before depositing, as offers vary by location.

Final Verdict: Which Casino App Is Best?

The best casino app ultimately depends on what you value most as a player:

BetMGM is the best all around casino app, offering top tier games, live dealers, and premium rewards.

is the best all around casino app, offering top tier games, live dealers, and premium rewards. Caesars is perfect for players who want strong loyalty benefits and a familiar, easy to use platform.

is perfect for players who want strong loyalty benefits and a familiar, easy to use platform. DraftKings is ideal for sports bettors who want a seamless transition into mobile casino gaming.

All three apps are fully regulated in supported U.S. states, offer secure payments, and deliver high quality mobile gameplay. No matter which one you choose, these casino apps represent the gold standard for online casino play in the United States.