Best Casino Bonuses In The U.S. (April, 2026) - Top Welcome Offers For New Players

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The best online casino bonuses are offers provided by casino sites to attract new players and reward existing ones like you.

List of Best Online Casino Bonuses For New Players

Our Review of a Few Top Welcome Offers

Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.

100% Deposit Match Up to $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins: BetMGM Casino Bonus

New players at BetMGM Casino can claim a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 plus 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune — one of the highest-value welcome offers available at any licensed U.S. online casino right now.

Key Transactional Details

Deposit match: BetMGM matches your first deposit 100% up to $2,500. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000.

BetMGM matches your first deposit 100% up to $2,500. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000. Bonus Spins: 100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune, added after deposit and account verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions tab — unclaimed spins are forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation.

100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune, added after deposit and account verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions tab — unclaimed spins are forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation. Bonus Spins winnings: No wagering requirement — any winnings from the spins are cashable immediately.

No wagering requirement — any winnings from the spins are cashable immediately. Rollover requirement: The deposit match carries a 15× wagering requirement on slots and jackpot slots only. Minimum deposit: $10.

Up to $1,000 in Casino Lossback Credits + 500 Bonus Spins: DraftKings Casino Bonus

This offer from the DraftKings Casino provides lossback credits (a refund of net losses over a period of time) up to $1,000, combined with 500 bonus spins that you can start playing once you deposit to your new account.

Key Transactional Details

Offer applies to any first day losses ; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000.

; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000. The 500 bonus spins are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games.

are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games. Rollover requirement: The lossback credits require 1× play through.

Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above

Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:

Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).

The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500). Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games.

The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.

You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first. Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.

Key Offer Terms to Look Out For

When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms: