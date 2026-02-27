Best Casino Bonuses In The U.S. in 2026 - Top Welcome Offers For New Players

Best Casino Bonuses In The U.S. in 2026 - Top Welcome Offers For New Players
The best online casino bonuses are offers provided by casino sites to attract new players and reward existing ones like you.

List of Best Online Casino Bonuses For New Players

Casino

Offer

Code

Key Terms

BetMGM Casino Bonus100% deposit match up to $1,000 + $25 no depositROTOCAS

• $25 no deposit credited automatically on signup

• 15× wagering Minimum deposit: $10


 

Caesars Palace Casino OfferFirst deposit matched up to $1,000ROTOCASLAUNCH

• 100% match on first deposit

• Minimum deposit: $20

• 15× wagering 

• Bonus expires after 7 days

bet365 Casino BonusDeposit Match 100% Up to $1,000 or 500 bonus spinsROTOWIRE

• Choose between match or spin offer

• Minimum deposit: $10

• 20× wagering

• Spins valid for 10 days

FanDuel Casino Promo500 bonus spins + $40 in casino creditClaim Bonus

• Minimum deposit: $10

• 1× wagering

• Credit expires in 7 days

Fanatics Casino Offer1,000 Bonus SpinsClaim Bonus

• Minimum deposit: $10

• Spins valid for 7 days

• 1× wagering

DraftKings Casino Promo500 bonus spins + up to $1,000 in casino creditClaim Bonus

• 100% match on deposit

• 1× wagering 

• Minimum deposit: $10

• Spins valid for 7 days

BetRivers Casino BonusUp to $250 in net loss refunds within first 24 hoursCASINOBACK or PACASINO250 (PA)

• Refund of first day losses 

• 1× wagering

• Credit issued within 24 hours

Horseshoe Casino Bonus100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + 20 Bonus SpinsROTOCASWW

• Minimum deposit: $10

• 10× wagering

• Spins valid for 7 days

Golden Nugget Casino Promo500 Free Spins Over 10 Days on Huff N Puff GamesClaim Bonus

• 1× wagering

• 24 hour window 

• Spins usable on eligible slots

Hard Rock Bet Casino Bonus200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Lossback Casino CreditClaim Bonus

• Minimum deposit: $10

• 1× wagering 

• Spins expire after 7 days

• Lossback valid for 24 hours

betPARX Casino BonusBonus Back up to $1,000 + 250 Bonus SpinsROTOWIRE

• 100% refund on net losses up to $1,000

• 1× wagering 

• Spins valid 7 days


 

Our Review of a Few Top Welcome Offers

Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.

100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 + $25 No Deposit Bonus: BetMGM Casino Bonus

New players receive a $25 "on house" no deposit bonus at BetMGM Casino, plus you can get a 100% deposit match after you make your first deposit, and only your first deposit.

Key Transactional Details

  • No deposit bonus: $25 credited once you sign up with bonus code 'ROTOCAS'.
  • Deposit match: You make a deposit, and BetMGM matches it 100% up to $1,000.
  • Rollover requirements: The no deposit bonus has a 1× play through before withdrawal. For the matched deposit portion of the offer it's a 15× rollover. 
  • Any winnings you have may be eligible for withdrawal once those rollover terms are completed.

Up to $1,000 in Casino Lossback Credits + 500 Bonus Spins: DraftKings Casino Bonus

This offer from the DraftKings Casino provides lossback credits (a refund of net losses over a period of time) up to $1,000, combined with 500 bonus spins that you can start playing once you deposit to your new account. 

Key Transactional Details

  • Offer applies to any first day losses; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000.
  • The 500 bonus spins are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games.
  • Rollover requirement: The lossback credits require 1× play through.

Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above

Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:

  • Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).
  • Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. For example, at betPARX Casino the offer gives you 250 spins for their Christmas themed Tree Wishes slots game.
  • No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.
  • Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.

Key Offer Terms to Look Out For

When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms:

  • Wagering Requirement (Play through or rollover): The number of times you must wager the bonus (and/or deposit + bonus) before you can withdraw any of the winnings.
  • Game Contribution: What percentage of different games (slots, table games, live dealer) counts toward meeting the wagering requirement. Some games like blackjack may contribute less. 
  • Minimum Deposit: The smallest deposit you have to make to qualify for the bonus. Most range between $5-$10.
  • Time Limits: How long you have to use the bonus, meet the wagering requirement, or claim spins.
  • Eligible Games / Excluded Games: Which games you can use the bonus on; sometimes table games, live dealer, or certain slots are excluded or count at largely reduced contribution rate.
  • State /Region Restrictions: Some bonuses are only available in specific states or jurisdictions.
  • Bonus Code: Whether a promo code is required, or you must tick a promotional offer box.
  • Sticky vs. Cashable Bonus: A cashable bonus means you can withdraw the bonus amount and winnings once play through is met; a sticky bonus means the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, only the winnings from it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

