Best Casino Bonuses In The U.S. in 2026 - Top Welcome Offers For New Players

Claim thousands in online casino bonuses in 2026 if you’re a new player and use our exclusive promo codes.

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

The best online casino bonuses are offers provided by casino sites to attract new players and reward existing ones like you.

List of Best Online Casino Bonuses For New Players

Casino Offer Code Key Terms BetMGM Casino Bonus 100% deposit match up to $1,000 + $25 no deposit ROTOCAS • $25 no deposit credited automatically on signup • 15× wagering Minimum deposit: $10

Caesars Palace Casino Offer First deposit matched up to $1,000 ROTOCASLAUNCH • 100% match on first deposit • Minimum deposit: $20 • 15× wagering • Bonus expires after 7 days bet365 Casino Bonus Deposit Match 100% Up to $1,000 & 1K bonus spins ROTOWIRE • Choose between match or spin offer • Minimum deposit: $10 • 20× wagering • Spins valid for 10 days FanDuel Casino Promo 500 bonus spins + $40 in casino credit Claim Bonus • Minimum deposit: $10 • 1× wagering • Credit expires in 7 days Fanatics Casino Offer 1,000 Bonus Spins Claim Bonus • Minimum deposit: $10 • Spins valid for 7 days • 1× wagering DraftKings Casino Promo 500 bonus spins + up to $1,000 in casino credit Claim Bonus • 100% match on deposit • 1× wagering • Minimum deposit: $10 • Spins valid for 7 days BetRivers Casino Bonus Up to $250 in net loss refunds within first 24 hours CASINOBACK or PACASINO250 (PA) • Refund of first day losses • 1× wagering • Credit issued within 24 hours Horseshoe Casino Bonus 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + 20 Bonus Spins ROTOCASWW • Minimum deposit: $10 • 10× wagering • Spins valid for 7 days Golden Nugget Casino Promo 500 Free Spins Over 10 Days on Huff N Puff Games Claim Bonus • 1× wagering • 24 hour window • Spins usable on eligible slots Hard Rock Bet Casino Bonus 200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Lossback Casino Credit Claim Bonus • Minimum deposit: $10 • 1× wagering • Spins expire after 7 days • Lossback valid for 24 hours betPARX Casino Bonus Bonus Back up to $1,000 + 250 Bonus Spins ROTOWIRE • 100% refund on net losses up to $1,000 • 1× wagering • Spins valid 7 days



Our Review of a Few Top Welcome Offers

Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.

100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 + $25 No Deposit Bonus: BetMGM Casino Bonus

New players receive a $25 "on house" no deposit bonus at BetMGM Casino, plus you can get a 100% deposit match after you make your first deposit, and only your first deposit.

Key Transactional Details

No deposit bonus: $25 credited once you sign up with bonus code 'ROTOCAS'.

$25 credited once you sign up with bonus code 'ROTOCAS'. Deposit match: You make a deposit, and BetMGM matches it 100% up to $1,000.

You make a deposit, and BetMGM matches it 100% up to $1,000. Rollover requirements: The no deposit bonus has a 1× play through before withdrawal. For the matched deposit portion of the offer it's a 15× rollover.

The no deposit bonus has a 1× play through before withdrawal. For the matched deposit portion of the offer it's a 15× rollover. Any winnings you have may be eligible for withdrawal once those rollover terms are completed.

Up to $1,000 in Casino Lossback Credits + 500 Bonus Spins: DraftKings Casino Bonus

This offer from the DraftKings Casino provides lossback credits (a refund of net losses over a period of time) up to $1,000, combined with 500 bonus spins that you can start playing once you deposit to your new account.

Key Transactional Details

Offer applies to any first day losses ; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000.

; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000. The 500 bonus spins are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games.

are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games. Rollover requirement: The lossback credits require 1× play through.

Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above

Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:

Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).

The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500). Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. For example, at betPARX Casino the offer gives you 250 spins for their Christmas themed Tree Wishes slots game.

The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. For example, at betPARX Casino the offer gives you 250 spins for their Christmas themed Tree Wishes slots game. No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.

You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first. Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.

Key Offer Terms to Look Out For

When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms: