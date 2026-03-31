Best Casino Bonuses In The U.S. in 2026 - Top Welcome Offers For New Players

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The best online casino bonuses are offers provided by casino sites to attract new players and reward existing ones like you.

List of Best Online Casino Bonuses For New Players

Our Review of a Few Top Welcome Offers

Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.

100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 + $25 No Deposit Bonus: BetMGM Casino Bonus

New players receive a $25 "on house" no deposit bonus at BetMGM Casino, plus you can get a 100% deposit match after you make your first deposit, and only your first deposit.

Key Transactional Details

No deposit bonus: $25 credited once you sign up with bonus code 'ROTOCAS'.

$25 credited once you sign up with bonus code 'ROTOCAS'. Deposit match: You make a deposit, and BetMGM matches it 100% up to $1,000.

You make a deposit, and BetMGM matches it 100% up to $1,000. Rollover requirements: The no deposit bonus has a 1× play through before withdrawal. For the matched deposit portion of the offer it's a 15× rollover.

The no deposit bonus has a 1× play through before withdrawal. For the matched deposit portion of the offer it's a 15× rollover. Any winnings you have may be eligible for withdrawal once those rollover terms are completed.

Up to $1,000 in Casino Lossback Credits + 500 Bonus Spins: DraftKings Casino Bonus

This offer from the DraftKings Casino provides lossback credits (a refund of net losses over a period of time) up to $1,000, combined with 500 bonus spins that you can start playing once you deposit to your new account.

Key Transactional Details

Offer applies to any first day losses ; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000.

; the casino will refund in credits any amount up to $1,000. The 500 bonus spins are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games.

are granted upon deposit and are only eligible to be played on Cash Eruption Games. Rollover requirement: The lossback credits require 1× play through.

Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above

Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:

Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).

The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500). Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. For example, at betPARX Casino the offer gives you 250 spins for their Christmas themed Tree Wishes slots game.

The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. For example, at betPARX Casino the offer gives you 250 spins for their Christmas themed Tree Wishes slots game. No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.

You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first. Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.

Key Offer Terms to Look Out For

When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms: