The best online casino bonuses are offers provided by casino sites to attract new players and reward existing ones like you.
List of Best Online Casino Bonuses For New Players This Weekend
Casino
Code
Offer
Key Terms
|BetMGM Casino Bonus
|ROTO2500- Click To Claim
|100% Deposit Match up to $2500 + 100 Bonus Spins
• 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune; winnings cashable immediately
• 15× wagering on deposit match; minimum deposit: $10
|Caesars Palace Casino Offer
|ROTOCASLAUNCH - Click To Claim
|First deposit matched up to $1,000
• 100% match on first deposit
• Minimum deposit: $20
• 15× wagering
• Bonus expires after 7 days
|bet365 Casino Bonus
|ROTOWIRE - Click To Claim
|Deposit Match 100% Up to $1,000 & 1K bonus spins
• Choose between match or spin offer
• Minimum deposit: $10
• 20× wagering
• Spins valid for 10 days
|FanDuel Casino Promo
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|Get 1,500 Bonus Spins
• Minimum deposit: $5
• Credit expires in 30
|Fanatics Casino Offer
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|1,000 Bonus Spins
• Minimum deposit: $10
• Spins valid for 7 days
• 1× wagering
|DraftKings Casino Promo
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|1,500 Flex Spins Over 30 Days on Select Games
• Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify
• 50 Flex Spins/day upon login for 30 days
• $0.20 per spin
• Spins expire 24 hours after selecting game
|BetRivers Casino Bonus
|CASINOBACK or PACASINO250 (PA) - Click To Claim
|Up to $250 in net loss refunds within first 24 hours
• Refund of first day losses
• 1× wagering
• Credit issued within 24 hours
|Horseshoe Casino Bonus
|ROTOCASWW - Click To Claim
|100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + 20 Bonus Spins
• Minimum deposit: $10
• 10× wagering
• Spins valid for 7 days
|Golden Nugget Casino Promo
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|500 Flex Spins Over 10 Days on Select Games
• Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify
• 50 Flex Spins/day upon login for 10 days
• $0.20 per spin
|Hard Rock Bet Casino Bonus
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Lossback Casino Credit
• Minimum deposit: $10
• 1× wagering
• Spins expire after 7 days
• Lossback valid for 24 hours
|betPARX Casino Bonus
|ROTOWIRE - Click To Claim
|Bonus Back up to $1,000 + 250 Bonus Spins
• 100% refund on net losses up to $1,000
• 1× wagering
• Spins valid 7 days
Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.
100% Deposit Match Up to $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins: BetMGM Casino Bonus
New players at BetMGM Casino can claim a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 plus 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune — one of the highest-value welcome offers available at any licensed U.S. online casino right now.
Key Transactional Details
- Deposit match: BetMGM matches your first deposit 100% up to $2,500. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000.
- Bonus Spins: 100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune, added after deposit and account verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions tab — unclaimed spins are forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation.
- Bonus Spins winnings: No wagering requirement — any winnings from the spins are cashable immediately.
- Rollover requirement: The deposit match carries a 15× wagering requirement on slots and jackpot slots only. Minimum deposit: $10.
1,500 Flex Spins Over 30 Days on Select Games - DraftKings Casino
DraftKings' new welcome offer delivers 1,500 Flex Spins on your choice of featured games, issued daily over a full month of play.
Key Transactional Details
- Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify
- 1,500 Flex Spins issued at 50/day upon login for 30 days
- $0.20 per spin ($300 in total spin value)
Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above
Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:
- Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).
- Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games.
- No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.
- Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.
Key Offer Terms to Look Out For
When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms:
- Wagering Requirement (Play through or rollover): The number of times you must wager the bonus (and/or deposit + bonus) before you can withdraw any of the winnings.
- Game Contribution: What percentage of different games (slots, table games, live dealer) counts toward meeting the wagering requirement. Some games like blackjack may contribute less.
- Minimum Deposit: The smallest deposit you have to make to qualify for the bonus. Most range between $5-$10.
- Time Limits: How long you have to use the bonus, meet the wagering requirement, or claim spins.
- Eligible Games / Excluded Games: Which games you can use the bonus on; sometimes table games, live dealer, or certain slots are excluded or count at largely reduced contribution rate.
- State /Region Restrictions: Some bonuses are only available in specific states or jurisdictions.
- Bonus Code: Whether a promo code is required, or you must tick a promotional offer box.
- Sticky vs. Cashable Bonus: A cashable bonus means you can withdraw the bonus amount and winnings once play through is met; a sticky bonus means the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, only the winnings from it.