Claim thousands in online casino bonuses in April, 2026 if you’re a new player and use our exclusive promo codes.

The best online casino bonuses are offers provided by casino sites to attract new players and reward existing ones like you.

List of Best Online Casino Bonuses For New Players This Week

Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.

100% Deposit Match Up to $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins: BetMGM Casino Bonus

New players at BetMGM Casino can claim a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 plus 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune — one of the highest-value welcome offers available at any licensed U.S. online casino right now.

Key Transactional Details

Deposit match: BetMGM matches your first deposit 100% up to $2,500. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000.

BetMGM matches your first deposit 100% up to $2,500. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000. Bonus Spins: 100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune, added after deposit and account verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions tab — unclaimed spins are forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation.

100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune, added after deposit and account verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions tab — unclaimed spins are forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation. Bonus Spins winnings: No wagering requirement — any winnings from the spins are cashable immediately.

No wagering requirement — any winnings from the spins are cashable immediately. Rollover requirement: The deposit match carries a 15× wagering requirement on slots and jackpot slots only. Minimum deposit: $10.

1,500 Flex Spins Over 30 Days on Select Games - DraftKings Casino

DraftKings' new welcome offer delivers 1,500 Flex Spins on your choice of featured games, issued daily over a full month of play.

Key Transactional Details

Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify

1,500 Flex Spins issued at 50/day upon login for 30 days

$0.20 per spin ($300 in total spin value)

Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above

Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:

Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).

The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500). Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games.

The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games. No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.

You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first. Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.

Key Offer Terms to Look Out For

When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms: