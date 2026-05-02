The best online casino bonuses in May 2026 are welcome offers from licensed U.S. online casinos, designed to give new players extra value on their first deposit. Below you'll find a full comparison table of this month's top offers and in-depth breakdowns of the standout bonuses,
List of Best Online Casino Bonuses This Week
Casino
Code
Offer
Key Terms
|BetMGM Casino Bonus
|ROTO2500- Click To Claim
|100% Deposit Match up to $2500 + 100 Bonus Spins
• 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune; winnings cashable immediately
• 15× wagering on deposit match; minimum deposit: $10
|Caesars Palace Casino Offer
|ROTOCASLAUNCH - Click To Claim
|First deposit matched up to $1,000
• 100% match on first deposit
• Minimum deposit: $20
• 15× wagering
• Bonus expires after 7 days
|bet365 Casino Bonus
|ROTOWIRE - Click To Claim
|Deposit Match 100% Up to $1,000 & 1K bonus spins
• Choose between match or spin offer
• Minimum deposit: $10
• 20× wagering
• Spins valid for 10 days
|FanDuel Casino Promo
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|Deposit $10, Get 500 Bonus Spins & $40 In Casino Bonus
• Minimum deposit: $10
• Credit expires in 7 days
|Fanatics Casino Offer
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|1,000 Bonus Spins
• Minimum deposit: $10
• Spins valid for 7 days
• 1× wagering
|DraftKings Casino Promo
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|1,500 Flex Spins Over 30 Days on Select Games
• Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify
• 50 Flex Spins/day upon login for 30 days
• $0.20 per spin
• Spins expire 24 hours after selecting game
|BetRivers Casino Bonus
|CASINOBACK or PACASINO250 (PA) - Click To Claim
|Up to $250 in net loss refunds within first 24 hours
• Refund of first day losses
• 1× wagering
• Credit issued within 24 hours
|Horseshoe Casino Bonus
|ROTOCASTOSS - Click To Claim
|1000 Bonus Spins on Casino Favorites
• Minimum deposit: $10
• 10× wagering
• Spins valid for 7 days
|Golden Nugget Casino Promo
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|500 Flex Spins Over 10 Days on Select Games
• Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify
• 50 Flex Spins/day upon login for 10 days
• $0.20 per spin
|Hard Rock Bet Casino Bonus
|Claim Bonus - Click To Claim
|200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Lossback Casino Credit
• Minimum deposit: $10
• 1× wagering
• Spins expire after 7 days
• Lossback valid for 24 hours
|betPARX Casino Bonus
|ROTOWIRE - Click To Claim
|Bonus Back up to $1,000 + 250 Bonus Spins
• 100% refund on net losses up to $1,000
• 1× wagering
• Spins valid 7 days
Our Review of a Few Top Welcome Offers
Here are a few noteworthy bonuses pulled from above that I love for this week. Please note: you should always verify if the real money online casino is available in the state you're currently located in, and as always read the full terms before you claim.
100% Deposit Match Up to $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins: BetMGM Casino Bonus
New players at BetMGM Casino can claim a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 plus 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune — one of the highest-value welcome offers available at any licensed U.S. online casino right now.
Key Transactional Details
- Deposit match: BetMGM matches your first deposit 100% up to $2,500. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000.
- Bonus Spins: 100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune, added after deposit and account verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions tab — unclaimed spins are forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation.
- Bonus Spins winnings: No wagering requirement — any winnings from the spins are cashable immediately.
- Rollover requirement: The deposit match carries a 15× wagering requirement on slots and jackpot slots only. Minimum deposit: $10.
1,500 Flex Spins Over 30 Days on Select Games - DraftKings Casino
DraftKings' new welcome offer delivers 1,500 Flex Spins on your choice of featured games, issued daily over a full month of play.
Key Transactional Details
- Min. $5 in wagers required to qualify
- 1,500 Flex Spins issued at 50/day upon login for 30 days
- $0.20 per spin ($300 in total spin value)
Types of Bonus & Promos You'll Find Above
Here are common categories of casino bonuses, with brief descriptions:
- Deposit Match Bonus: The casino matches a percentage of the player's deposit (e.g., 100% up to $500).
- Bonus Spins: The casino gives you a number of spins usually for a specific slot games.
- No Deposit Bonus: You receive (usually) bonus funds without having to deposit your own money first.
- Cashback / Lossback Bonus: The casino refunds a portion of your losses over a given period.
Key Offer Terms to Look Out For
When evaluating a casino bonus, check the following terms:
- Wagering Requirement (Play through or rollover): The number of times you must wager the bonus (and/or deposit + bonus) before you can withdraw any of the winnings.
- Game Contribution: What percentage of different games (slots, table games, live dealer) counts toward meeting the wagering requirement. Some games like blackjack may contribute less.
- Minimum Deposit: The smallest deposit you have to make to qualify for the bonus. Most range between $5-$10.
- Time Limits: How long you have to use the bonus, meet the wagering requirement, or claim spins.
- Eligible Games / Excluded Games: Which games you can use the bonus on; sometimes table games, live dealer, or certain slots are excluded or count at largely reduced contribution rate.
- State /Region Restrictions: Some bonuses are only available in specific states or jurisdictions.
- Bonus Code: Whether a promo code is required, or you must tick a promotional offer box.
- Sticky vs. Cashable Bonus: A cashable bonus means you can withdraw the bonus amount and winnings once play through is met; a sticky bonus means the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, only the winnings from it.