Best Nebraska Online Casinos This Week: Our Favorite April 2026 Picks

Discover the best online casinos in Nebraska, including Crown Coins, Funrize, and Hello Millions. Compare sweeps game libraries, daily bonuses, and find the right platform for you.

Nebraska took a significant step toward expanded gambling when voters passed Amendment 2 in 2020, paving the way for brick and mortar casinos at licensed horse racing tracks. WarHorse Casino locations in Lincoln and Omaha have been drawing players since, giving the state a physical gambling infrastructure it did not have before. Online real money casino gaming, however, is still not legal. For Nebraska players who want to play from home, sweepstakes casinos are the legal option available statewide and they operate on a no purchase necessary model.

Nebraska Online Casinos - Our Top Picks

Here are three standout sweepstakes casinos worth trying in Nebraska right now.

Nebraska Online Casino First Purchase Bonus Game Selection Crown Coins Casino Get 200% More Coins on First Purchase - 1.5M CC + 75 SC 300+ slots and table games Funrize Casino 240% on First Purchase Up To 1.275М GC + FREE 60 SC for $24.99 200+ games Hello Millions Casino 60 FREE SC +120k GC + Get Up to 500 FREE SC Spins 150+ slots and card games

1. Crown Coins Casino: Consistent Bonuses and a Growing Game Library

Crown Coins has built a steady reputation in the sweepstakes space through a combination of a solid game library and regular promotional offers. With 300+ titles and consistent daily bonuses, it is a strong fit for Nebraska players who want to log in regularly without making a purchase every session.

Highlights:

300+ slots including jackpot and themed titles

Daily login bonuses in both GC and SC

Table games including blackjack and roulette

Clean lobby with easy filtering by game type

The platform runs well on mobile and the bonus calendar is easy to track. Crown Coins also has one of the more approachable purchase bonus structures in the sweepstakes category.

Best If: You want a reliable platform with a solid slot library and regular daily bonus opportunities without requiring consistent spending.

2. Where a Fresh Design Meets Real Variety: Funrize

Funrize is one of the newer platforms in the sweepstakes space but it launched with a polished product. The game library covers slots, table games and some niche titles you do not always see on competing platforms. The design is modern and the onboarding flow is one of the smoother ones in the category.

Highlights:

200+ games across multiple categories

Modern UI with fast load times

Regular SC bonus events and limited time promotions

No purchase required to receive SC

Funrize is worth trying if you have cycled through the bigger platforms and want something that feels fresher. The promotional cadence is solid and the platform is actively adding new titles.

Best If: You want a modern platform with a curated game selection and a cleaner experience than some of the older sweepstakes casinos.

3. Hello Millions: A Streamlined Platform Built Around Simplicity

Hello Millions is one of the most straightforward sweepstakes casinos on the market. The game selection is tighter than some competitors at 150+ titles, but the library is focused and intentional. The platform is built around ease of use and a clean redemption process.

Highlights:

150+ slots and card game titles

Simple SC redemption with minimal friction

Daily SC giveaways and seasonal promotions

Strong mobile experience with no app required

If your priority is playing and redeeming SC without a lot of friction, Hello Millions delivers that consistently. It is not trying to be everything to everyone, and that focus shows in the experience.

Best If: You value a clean, no fuss experience and want a platform where the path from gameplay to SC redemption is fast and straightforward.

Nebraska players have three quality options that each bring something distinct. Crown Coins is the all around pick for variety and daily bonuses. Funrize suits players who want something modern and growing. Hello Millions is the cleanest experience for players who prioritize simplicity over scale.

Responsible Gambling

These platforms are entertainment, not a financial strategy. Set time and spend limits before each session and use the self exclusion and limit setting tools built into each platform. For support, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org.

Final Thoughts

WarHorse Casino is a solid physical option if you are in Lincoln or Omaha. For online play, sweepstakes casinos are where Nebraska players currently have legal access, and the three platforms above cover the range well. All three are free to join and no purchase is required to play. Crown Coins is the top overall recommendation this week based on game depth and bonus consistency.