Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada, May 2026

Looking to play online blackjack in Canada? These five sites offer the deepest game libraries, best live dealer tables and top welcome bonuses.

Online blackjack in Canada is worth your attention. The house edge is among the lowest of any casino game, the strategy is learnable fast, and the live dealer tables at today's offshore sites are genuinely hard to tell apart from a physical casino floor.

Top Blackjack Casino Sites In Canada - Our Top Picks

These five sites represent the strongest options available to Canadian players right now, from deep RNG libraries to top tier live dealer setups.

Casino Welcome Bonus Blackjack Variants Live Dealer Jackpot City Up to $1,600 + daily jackpot draws 50+ titles Yes Casino Days 100% up to $2,000 + 100 bonus spins Evolution suite Yes Wildz Up to $2,000 + 200 bonus spins 40+ titles Yes Casimba 200% up to $5,000 + 50 bonus spins 40+ titles Yes Zodiac Casino 80 chances to win $1,000,000 Microgaming library Yes

1. Jackpot City Casino: The Blackjack Benchmark in Canada

For pure blackjack depth, Jackpot City is the standard that other Canadian facing sites get measured against. Microgaming powers an RNG library with 50+ blackjack titles covering Classic, Atlantic City, Vegas Single Deck and several exclusive variants. Evolution handles the live tables at multiple stake levels. The welcome offer builds across four deposits up to $1,600 total, with daily shots at a $1,000,000 jackpot draw on top.

What You Get:

50+ RNG blackjack titles across multiple rule sets and side bet options

Evolution live blackjack running clean at low and high stakes

Welcome bonus spread across four deposits up to $1,600

Best If: You want the deepest blackjack catalog at any Canadian site and a live dealer setup that matches it.

2. Casino Days: The Live Dealer Specialist

Casino Days treats live casino as the core product, and the blackjack section backs that up. Evolution software powers the full suite covering Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack Party, and standard tables at a range of stakes. The 100% welcome bonus up to $2,000 plus 100 bonus spins puts a solid bankroll in play from the start, and the platform holds up well on mobile without a separate app.

What You Get:

Full Evolution live blackjack suite including Infinite Blackjack and multiple table types

100% deposit match up to $2,000 plus 100 bonus spins

Fast CAD payouts with no conversion fees

Best If: You play live dealer almost exclusively and want a platform that has clearly prioritized that experience over everything else.

3. Wildz Casino: Bonus Value With Depth to Match

Wildz brings one of the stronger opening packages on this list at up to $2,000 with 200 bonus spins, and the game library behind it earns the offer. The blackjack section runs 40+ titles from multiple software providers, and the Wildz Rewards loyalty program adds real ongoing value once the welcome bonus clears. Fast on desktop and mobile, with a clean lobby that makes navigation straightforward.

What You Get:

Up to $2,000 welcome offer plus 200 bonus spins

40+ blackjack variants from multiple providers

Loyalty rewards program with points earned on every session

Best If: You want a generous opening bonus backed by a rewards structure that keeps paying off well beyond your first deposit.

4. Casimba: Maximum First Deposit Value

Casimba leads on opening offer size with a 200% match up to $5,000 plus 50 bonus spins. The blackjack library runs deep at 40+ titles including live tables powered by both Evolution and Pragmatic Play Live, which gives you more variety in game formats than most sites on this list. The lobby filters work well, so finding a specific variant takes seconds.

What You Get:

200% first deposit bonus up to $5,000 plus 50 bonus spins

Live blackjack from two providers covering different game formats

Organized lobby with filters that actually narrow results correctly

Best If: You want to maximize your opening deposit and explore a wide range of blackjack variants beyond the standard two or three options.

5. Zodiac Casino: A Different Kind of Entry Point

Zodiac takes a distinct approach with its welcome package. New players get 80 chances at a $1,000,000 jackpot rather than a straightforward deposit match, making it the most unique offer on this list. Microgaming powers the platform so the RNG blackjack quality is reliable. The catalog is smaller than what Jackpot City or Casimba carry, but the site suits players who want their blackjack sessions paired with real jackpot upside from the start.

What You Get:

80 chances to enter a $1,000,000 jackpot draw as the welcome package

Microgaming powered blackjack library with core variants covered

Established Canadian player base with a long operating history

Best If: You want jackpot exposure baked into your welcome package and a clean, proven platform to play blackjack on while you chase it.

Jackpot City and Casino Days are the two to go to if blackjack is your main game. Wildz and Casimba both reward players who want more ongoing value after the welcome offer. Zodiac is the outlier with its jackpot structure, and that distinction matters when you are choosing where to put your first deposit.

Final Thoughts

The offshore Canadian online casino market gives Canadian blackjack players legitimate depth across game libraries, live dealer quality and bonus structure. All five sites accept CAD and offer live tables where the experience holds up. For serious blackjack play, Jackpot City sets the bar on game volume and Casino Days leads on live dealer quality. For opening offer value, Casimba and Wildz are hard to beat.

Play Blackjack Responsibly

Set a deposit limit before your first session and use the account controls each of these platforms provides. No blackjack strategy eliminates the house edge. If gambling is creating problems, contact PlaySmart.ca, or reach out to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health at camh.ca.