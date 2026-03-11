Best Online Casino Games for Real Money in the U.S. (March 2026)

Explore the best online casino games for real money in the U.S., including popular slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games at DraftKings, BetMGM, and FanDuel.

If you're searching for the best online casino games for real money, regulated U.S. casinos now offer thousands of options across slots, table games, and live dealer experiences. Players located in states like Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can legally access licensed platforms such as DraftKings Casino, FanDuel Casino, BetMGM Casino, and Horseshoe Casino.

These sites feature games from well-known developers like NetEnt, IGT, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution Gaming, giving you access to many of the same titles found in land-based casinos. From popular slot machines to strategic table games, there are plenty of options if you want to wager real money online.

Below are some of the best online casino games for real money along with examples of well-known titles available at top U.S. casino platforms.

Best Online Casino Games for Real Money

Best Game Types Popular Games Casinos To Play At Online Slots Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, Sweet Bonanza, Cleopatra II DK, MGM, FD Blackjack Classic Blackjack, European Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Live Blackjack MGM, DK, Horseshoe Roulette American Roulette, European Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Live Roulette FanDuel Live Dealer Games Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, Live Baccarat, Live Blackjack DK, FD Progressive Jackpot Slots Mega Fortune, Divine Fortune, Mega Moolah, Hall of Gods MGM, Horseshoe

Online Slots

Slots are easily the most popular online casino games for real money, thanks to their simple gameplay and large variety of themes. Most online casinos offer hundreds or even thousands of slot titles, many featuring bonus rounds, multipliers, and free spin features.

Some of the most recognizable real-money slot games include:

Starburst – a classic slot known for expanding wilds and frequent wins

– a classic slot known for expanding wilds and frequent wins Gonzo's Quest – a cascading reels slot with avalanche mechanics

– a cascading reels slot with avalanche mechanics Sweet Bonanza – a colorful game with cluster payouts and multiplier bonuses

– a colorful game with cluster payouts and multiplier bonuses Cleopatra II – a popular Egyptian-themed slot from IGT

Platforms like DraftKings Casino, BetMGM Casino, and FanDuel Casino feature large slot libraries where you can explore these titles alongside new releases and progressive jackpot games.

Blackjack

Blackjack is widely considered one of the best online casino games for real money because it offers a relatively low house edge and allows you to apply strategy during gameplay.

Online casinos typically offer multiple blackjack variants, including:

Classic Blackjack – the traditional version most players recognize

– the traditional version most players recognize European Blackjack – similar rules with slight variations in dealing

– similar rules with slight variations in dealing Infinite Blackjack – a live dealer version that allows unlimited players

– a live dealer version that allows unlimited players Live Blackjack – streamed tables hosted by real dealers

You can find these blackjack games at major regulated platforms like BetMGM Casino, DraftKings Casino, and Horseshoe Casino, where both digital and live dealer versions are available.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the oldest casino games and remains a favorite among real-money players because of its simple betting system and exciting payouts.

Popular online roulette versions include:

American Roulette – the classic double-zero wheel commonly used in U.S. casinos

– the classic double-zero wheel commonly used in U.S. casinos European Roulette – a single-zero version with slightly better odds

– a single-zero version with slightly better odds Lightning Roulette – a live game with multipliers on random numbers

– a live game with multipliers on random numbers Live Roulette – a streamed table hosted by a professional dealer

You can find these roulette games at FanDuel Casino and BetMGM Casino, both of which offer multiple versions in their live casino sections.

Live Dealer Casino Games

Live dealer games bring the authentic casino atmosphere directly to your screen. Instead of playing against a computer, players interact with real dealers who host games from professional studios.

Some of the most popular live dealer games include:

Crazy Time – a game show-style game with bonus wheels and multipliers

– a game show-style game with bonus wheels and multipliers Monopoly Live – a live casino game inspired by the classic board game

– a live casino game inspired by the classic board game Live Baccarat – a fast-paced card game with simple betting options

– a fast-paced card game with simple betting options Live Blackjack – a live-streamed version of the classic table game

These live experiences are widely available at DraftKings Casino and FanDuel Casino, which offer extensive live casino sections powered by providers like Evolution Gaming.

Progressive Jackpot Slots

Progressive jackpot slots are among the most exciting online casino games for real money because they offer the chance to win massive prizes. These jackpots grow as you place bets until someone lands the winning combination.

Some famous progressive jackpot slots include:

Mega Fortune

Divine Fortune

Mega Moolah

Hall of Gods

These games are often featured at casinos such as BetMGM Casino and Horseshoe Casino, where jackpot pools can grow to hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Where You Can Play Real Money Casino Games in the U.S.

Real-money online casinos are currently legal in several states, including:

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Players located in these states can access licensed platforms like DraftKings Casino, FanDuel Casino, BetMGM Casino, and Horseshoe Casino. These regulated operators provide secure payment options, verified game fairness, and responsible gaming protections.

Final Thoughts

Finding the best online casino games for real money depends on your personal preferences and play style. Slot games like Starburst and Sweet Bonanza provide fast-paced entertainment, blackjack offers strategic gameplay, roulette delivers classic casino excitement, and live dealer games recreate the real casino environment.

With trusted operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Horseshoe available in regulated states, U.S. players now have more options than ever to safely enjoy real-money casino games online.