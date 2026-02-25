Best Online Casino This Week: We’re Highlighting These Two Standouts Right Now

Looking for the Best online casino this week? We’re highlighting Horseshoe Online Casino and LoneStar Sweepstakes Casino for their standout bonuses, features, and player value.

If you're wondering who the Best online casino this week is, you're in the right place — because we're highlighting two platforms that are doing something a little different right now: one top tier real money casino and one high value sweepstakes casino.

This week's picks are:

🐎 Horseshoe Online Casino (real money, regulated)

(real money, regulated) ⭐ LoneStar Sweepstakes Casino (social/sweepstakes model)

Let's break down why these two are our casinos of the week — and who each one is perfect for.

Best Online Casino This Week – Real Money Pick: Horseshoe Online Casino

Horseshoe is one of those brands that carries serious land based casino history, and the online version keeps that same energy. It's fully regulated and legal in the biggest online casino states:

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

So if you're in one of those states, you're good to go for real money play.

🎁 Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,000 in Deposit Matches + 20 Bonus Spins

Code: ROTOCASWW

New players can claim:

Up to $1,000 in deposit matches

20 bonus spins

Promo code required: ROTOCASWW

What I like about this bonus is that it scales. Whether you're depositing modestly or going bigger, the match structure lets you maximize value. And the 20 bonus spins are a nice immediate add on instead of waiting to grind through wagering first.

Why Horseshoe Stands Out

Here's what separates Horseshoe from a lot of the competition:

1️⃣ Strong Caesars Integration

Horseshoe is part of the Caesars network, which means:

Shared rewards ecosystem

Loyalty perks

Established reputation

2️⃣ Deep Game Library

You'll find:

Top tier slot providers

Live dealer games

Progressive jackpots

Solid table game variety

3️⃣ Clean, Easy Interface

The app and desktop experience are smooth. Nothing overly complicated. It feels like a casino that knows what it's doing.

If you're looking for traditional real money casino play with real withdrawals, regulated oversight, and a substantial welcome package, Horseshoe is easily one of the strongest options this week.

Best Online Casino This Week – Sweepstakes Pick: LoneStar Sweepstakes Casino

Now let's switch gears.

If you're in a state where real money online casinos aren't legal — or you just prefer the sweepstakes model — LoneStar is our sweepstakes casino of the week.

Because it operates under sweepstakes law, it's available in most U.S. states (check their site for specific exclusions). That's the big advantage here: accessibility.

🎁 Welcome Offer: Get Up to 125,000 GC + 50 Free SC + 250 VIP Points for $24.99

Here's how it works:

Purchase a $24.99 package Get up to 125,000 Gold Coins (for fun play) Receive 50 Sweeps Coins (redeemable for real prizes) Earn 250 VIP Points

That's a pretty strong bundle compared to most sweepstakes intro packages.

Why LoneStar Stands Out

1️⃣ Strong SC Value Per Dollar

Some sweep sites are light on Sweeps Coins. LoneStar gives a meaningful 50 SC with this package, which can translate into solid redemption potential if you hit.

2️⃣ VIP System Built In

The 250 VIP points right out of the gate means you're already building toward higher tier perks.

3️⃣ Texas Style Branding & Unique Feel

It doesn't feel like a cookie cutter sweepstakes platform. The theme, game mix, and reward pacing give it personality.

If you want the ability to redeem prizes without living in a regulated iGaming state, LoneStar is a very legit option.

So… Which Is the Best Online Casino This Week?

Honestly, it depends on what you're looking for.

If you want:

Real money deposits

Regulated withdrawals

Large deposit match bonuses

👉 Horseshoe is the move.

If you want:

Broader state availability

Sweepstakes style prize redemptions

Lower upfront spend

👉 LoneStar makes a lot of sense.

That's why these are our picks for Best online casino this week — they both deliver strong value, but in completely different ways. One is a polished, fully regulated powerhouse.

The other is a flexible, sweepstakes driven alternative that works almost anywhere. Either way, this week's highlights are solid.