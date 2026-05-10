Compare the best Ontario online casinos this week. See how DraftKings, Golden Nugget, BetMGM, BET99, and rank.

The Ontario online casino market has evolved rapidly, giving players more choice and more innovation than ever before. Today's top operators are rolling out exclusive titles, expanding live dealer studios, and launching seasonal content that keeps game libraries fresh year-round. Among this week's top picks are DraftKings, Caesars Palace, BetMGM, BET99, and Horseshoe. Each brand offers standout strengths, so the "best" operator ultimately depends on what matters most to you: game depth, mobile performance, payout speed, support quality, or overall experience.

How Ontario's Best Online Casinos Compare

To help simplify your decision, we compare all five operators across the factors that matter most to Ontario players. From game variety and mobile usability to payments, withdrawals, support, and trust, here's how they stack up.

Casino Game Library Size Mobile Experience Payment Options Withdrawal Speed Customer Support Security & Licensing BET99 3,000+ games incl. 280 jackpots Very user friendly Good, includes popular digital methods Fast for most methods 24/7, multi channel Licensed, safe & integrity focused Caesars Palace 750+ games Excellent, native app iOS & Android Strong, 10+ methods incl. Interac, PayPal 1-3 business days; e-wallets within hours Live chat, email & phone AGCO & eCOGRA licensed Horseshoe 800+ games, niche mix Polished, high ratings Variety Very fast (often <1 hour) High quality, Caesars backed Licensed, trusted brand DraftKings 560+ games Strong, easy to navigate Limited, no e wallets Fast 24/7, lacks phone Secure, audited RNG BetMGM One of the largest Strong app & mobile site Solid range of options Fast 24/7 live chat Licensed by AGCO

Best Ontario Casino for Game Selection & Variety: 🏆 BET99

BET99 takes the top spot for game variety this week, now offering 3,000+ total games, including 280+ progressive jackpots, exclusive in-house titles like BET99 Bonanza and First Person Blackjack, plus newly launched ELK Studios, Gaming Corps, and the new Gates of Olympus 1000 slot from pragmatic play.

Its depth spans slots, live casino, jackpots, specialty games, and exclusive titles unavailable anywhere else in Ontario—making it the strongest option for players who value constant variety and early access to new releases.

The exclusive pipeline continues to expand. BET99 recently introduced BET99 Breakaway Riches, the third entry in its fully bespoke sports-themed casino series. Created in collaboration with Evolution using Dream Creator software, every creative element of the game was designed entirely in-house and is available exclusively to Ontario players.

With three bespoke titles now live—and more reportedly on the way—BET99 is building one of the most distinctive exclusive game portfolios in the province.

Other strong contenders:

BetMGM – Massive library with premium slots, live dealer games, and exclusive titles supported by one of the industry's strongest operator networks.

Massive library with premium slots, live dealer games, and exclusive titles supported by one of the industry's strongest operator networks. Caesars Palace: 750+ titles across slots, table games, and live dealer, with branded exclusives and strong provider partnerships including IGT, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play.

750+ titles across slots, table games, and live dealer, with branded exclusives and strong provider partnerships including IGT, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play. DraftKings – 560+ well curated games across all key categories.

560+ well curated games across all key categories. Horseshoe: 800+ games with a niche mix that suits players looking for something outside the mainstream.

Best Ontario Casino for Mobile Experience & Usability: 🏆 Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace edges out the competition with a polished native app available on both iOS and Android. Load times are quick, navigation is intuitive, and the multi-lobby system keeps casino games and account management well-organized. The app also personalizes the experience by surfacing recently played games and relevant promotions, which keeps sessions smooth from start to finish.

Other mobile standouts:

BET99 – Clean UI, fast menus, and stable performance optimized for long mobile sessions.

Clean UI, fast menus, and stable performance optimized for long mobile sessions. Horseshoe: Polished interface with high app store ratings and reliable cross-session performance.

Polished interface with high app store ratings and reliable cross-session performance. DraftKings – Easy to navigate app with strong cross product integration.

Easy to navigate app with strong cross product integration. BetMGM – Full featured and stable, though some users find the menu structure busy.

Best Ontario Casino for Quick Withdrawals: 🏆 Horseshoe

Horseshoe delivers some of the fastest casino withdrawal speeds in Canada, with many requests processed in under an hour. Its banking system is built for simplicity, with a solid range of payment methods and transparent policies that keep cashouts predictable for Ontario players.

Withdrawal Times Of Other Favorites:

Caesars Palace: E-wallet withdrawals can clear within hours; most other methods process in 1-3 business days.

E-wallet withdrawals can clear within hours; most other methods process in 1-3 business days. BET99 – Supports a wide range of modern payment methods and delivers quick withdrawals for most methods.

Supports a wide range of modern payment methods and delivers quick withdrawals for most methods. DraftKings – Competitive processing times but fewer payment types available.

Competitive processing times but fewer payment types available. BetMGM – Reliable and efficient, though speeds vary depending on method.

Best Ontario Casino for Customer Support & Security: 🏆 DraftKings

DraftKings leads this category with its rigorous security standards, encrypted data protection, regularly audited RNG technology, and dependable 24/7 customer support. Although it does not offer phone support, its live chat and help center are among the most reliable and informative on the market.

Customer Support Contenders:

Caesars Palace: Live chat, email, and phone support backed by AGCO licensing and eCOGRA auditing.

Live chat, email, and phone support backed by AGCO licensing and eCOGRA auditing. Horseshoe: High-quality support channels with the added backing of the Caesars Entertainment network.

High-quality support channels with the added backing of the Caesars Entertainment network. BET99 – Multi channel 24/7 support and strong integrity focused standards.

Multi channel 24/7 support and strong integrity focused standards. BetMGM – Reliable, though response times can fluctuate at peak hours.

Best Ontario Casino for Overall Usability & Player Experience: 🏆 BetMGM

For a complete experience that blends huge game variety, exclusive content, strong mobile usability, and reliable payouts, BetMGM stands out as the most well rounded platform. Its interface offers depth without feeling overwhelming once players become familiar with its layout.

How The Other Platforms Stack Up:

Horseshoe: Clean, focused interface with fast withdrawals and a niche game mix.

Clean, focused interface with fast withdrawals and a niche game mix. Caesars Palace: Polished and brand-consistent, with a loyalty program that adds long-term value through Caesars Rewards.

Polished and brand-consistent, with a loyalty program that adds long-term value through Caesars Rewards. BET99 – Excellent for players who want exclusives paired with streamlined navigation.

Excellent for players who want exclusives paired with streamlined navigation. DraftKings – Strong cross product integration enhances user engagement.

Our Final Thoughts on Ontario Online Casinos

Ontario's regulated market offers outstanding variety, but the "best" operator depends on what matters most to you:

Best for Game Variety: BET99 Casino

BET99 Casino Best Mobile Experience: Caesars Palace Casino

Caesars Palace Casino Best for Fast Withdrawals: Horseshoe Casino

Horseshoe Casino Best for Support & Security: DraftKings Casino

DraftKings Casino Best Overall Experience: BetMGM Casino

Whether you want the deepest game catalog, the fastest banking, the most polished app, or the cleanest all around interface, Ontario's has some of the top Canadian casinos that deliver exceptional quality across the board.