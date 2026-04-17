Discover the best online casinos accepting PayPal in 2026. Compare exclusive slots, table games, fast payouts, and bonus offers—all with secure, hassle-free transactions.

If you want fast deposits and even faster withdrawals at a U.S. online casino, PayPal is the easiest way to do it. No bank details shared directly with the platform, near instant deposits, and withdrawals that actually arrive fast. These five online casinos do PayPal right in April 2026.

Best PayPal Online Casinos in 2026

All are fully licensed in their regulated states. Use the table below to compare at a glance, then dig into whichever fits your game.

PayPal Casino Welcome Bonus PayPal Speed Best Feature BetMGM Casino 100% Deposit Match up to $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins Instant Exclusive slot titles Caesars Casino $10 on Reg + $1,000 Deposit Match Instant Table game depth Bet365 Casino Deposit $10, Claim a 100% Matched Bonus of up to $1,000 AND Receive up to 1,000 Spins Instant Low deposit minimums FanDuel Casino Deposit $5, Get 1,500 Bonus Spins Instant Top rated mobile app Draftkings Casino Get 1500 Spins On Your Choice Of Featured Games Instant Largest slot library

1. The Slot Player's Best Bet: BetMGM Casino

BetMGM carries some of the most exclusive slot titles in the U.S. market, including progressive jackpots with shared pools that climb into the millions. PayPal deposits are instant and withdrawals move quickly, which matters when you've had a good session.

Highlights:

Welcome offer: 100% deposit match up to $2,500 (use code ROTO2500)

Exclusive in house slot titles not available at other platforms

Progressive jackpots with multimillion dollar pools

Strong iOS and Android apps

The lobby is well organized and easy to navigate. BetMGM has been in regulated U.S. markets long enough that the experience feels tight and reliable.

Best If: You play slots primarily and want titles you can't find anywhere else.

2. Where Table Game Players Should Start: Caesars Casino

If blackjack, roulette, or baccarat is your game, Caesars is the pick. The table game selection is one of the deepest in regulated U.S. markets and the live dealer options are genuinely strong. PayPal works seamlessly on both ends.

Highlights:

Welcome offer: $10 on registration + 100% match up to $1,000 (use code ROTOCASLAUNCH)

Extensive live dealer table selection

Trusted brand with a long regulated track record

Regular promotions for returning players

Withdrawals to PayPal are reliable and consistently processed without friction. Caesars has the brand credibility to back it up.

Best If: You prefer table games over slots and want one of the deepest live dealer libraries available.

3. The Low-Barrier Option: bet365 Casino

bet365 keeps deposit minimums low, making it a solid entry point if you want to get a feel for the platform before committing. The integrated sportsbook and casino means one account covers both, which is genuinely convenient if you're splitting time between the two.

Highlights:

Low minimum deposit requirements via PayPal

Sportsbook and casino in a single account

Solid slot and table game selection

Responsive customer support

Best If: You want to start small or you bet sports and want casino access on the same platform without juggling multiple accounts.

4. The App That Just Works: FanDuel Casino

FanDuel's mobile app is the best in class on this list. PayPal is a core payment method, deposits are instant, and the bonus terms are presented clearly without the usual fine-print runaround. If your sessions are mostly on your phone, this is the smoothest experience available.

Highlights:

Top rated iOS and Android app

PayPal integrated as a primary deposit and withdrawal method

Clean bonus presentation with transparent terms

Broad slot and table game coverage

Best If: You play on mobile and want an app experience that doesn't get in your way.

5. The Slot Library That Doesn't Quit: DraftKings Casino

DraftKings has the largest slot selection of any platform on this list. Classic titles, branded video slots, progressives, it's all here in volume. PayPal deposits are instant and payouts are processed reliably.

Highlights:

Largest slot library in U.S. regulated markets

Instant PayPal deposits and fast withdrawal processing

Strong new player welcome offer

Well established platform with solid customer support

Best If: You want maximum variety in slots and a platform with a strong track record in regulated U.S. markets.

All five are legitimate PayPal options, but they suit different players. BetMGM and DraftKings are the slot picks, with BetMGM winning on exclusives and DraftKings on volume. Caesars is the clear choice for table games. FanDuel is the call if mobile UX is your main priority. And if you want a low entry point with sportsbook access baked in, bet365 delivers.

Responsible Gambling

Set a deposit limit before your first session and hold to it. Every platform on this list offers deposit limits, session timeouts, and self-exclusion tools in account settings. If gambling stops being enjoyable, use them. For support, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org.

Final Thoughts

PayPal is now widely supported across licensed U.S. casinos, but the quality of the experience still varies. These five get both sides right, the casino product and the payment flow. Pick the one that fits how you play, verify availability in your state, and go from there.