bet365 Officially Joins Alberta's Regulated iGaming Market Ahead of July 13

bet365 is now a confirmed day one operator for Alberta’s regulated online gambling launch on July 13, joining the AGLC registration list with both casino and sportsbook platforms.

bet365 was added to the AGLC Gaming Registrations list this week, completing registration for both a casino and a sportsbook platform ahead of Alberta's July 13 regulated market launch. One of the most popular gambling operators in the world is now a confirmed day one operator.

Ending Years In The Grey Market

bet365 casino Alberta has been accessible to players for years, but without a provincial licence it operated in the same unregulated grey market as dozens of offshore platforms.

The transition follows a familiar path to when bet365 launched its regulated iGaming market in Ontario, they was among the first operators to exit the grey market and register with iGaming Ontario. Four years later, it holds one of the strongest regulated products in the province. Alberta built its regulatory framework using Ontario's model as a template, and bet365 is running the same playbook it used back in 2022.

The AGLC issued formal warnings to grey market operators including bet365 earlier this year: register under the new framework or face permanent exclusion from the Alberta market. Completing registration this week puts bet365 well ahead of the July 13 hard deadline and in safe waters.

What Alberta Players Can Expect From bet365

The Ontario operation gives a solid preview. The casino side of the bet365 platform typically carries more than 2,000 slot titles, a broad live dealer section covering blackjack, roulette and baccarat, and a jackpot game catalogue that drives significant play volume. The sportsbook covers the major North American leagues, international soccer, and live wagering across a wide range of markets.

Both products run under one account, meaning a single wallet, a unified loyalty structure, and no need to manage separate registrations for casino and sports.

One feature that stands out from a responsible gambling standpoint: bet365 applies self-exclusion globally across its entire platform. Any exclusion registered in another jurisdiction may carry over to an Alberta account automatically. For players transitioning from the grey market version of bet365, that is worth verifying before creating a new regulated account.

What This Means For The Market

With bet365 confirmed, six operators are now bringing both a casino and a sportsbook to Alberta. That level of dual platform competition puts direct pressure on odds quality and overall investment across the board.

Alberta sports betting is entering a competitive phase the province has not seen before. Global brands with the infrastructure to absorb a 20% provincial revenue share and $200,000 in annual licensing costs are arriving with fully built platforms, and that benefits players. Operators launching into a new regulated market for the first time tend to come in with their strongest offers and most competitive terms to build a customer base quickly.

The 80% operator revenue share built into Alberta's framework is more attractive than what several international markets offer. That is a meaningful factor in drawing operators of bet365's scale, and it signals that Alberta's operator roster will continue to grow in quality as launch approaches.

Where The Registration Count Stands

Thirty one platforms are now registered with the AGLC. The AGLC has reported 55 operators expressed initial interest in the Alberta market, so there is still meaningful room for the Alberta list to expand before July 13.

July 13 is the hard cutoff for completed applications and fee payments. Operators that cannot meet that deadline may apply for a case by case extension of up to three months, pushing the window to October 13, but only when the AGLC determines a compliance path was genuinely unattainable in time. Missing the extension window means permanent exclusion from the Alberta online casinos market.