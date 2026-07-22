You can get up to $800 back with BET99 Promo Code RW99. Learn more about Bet99 here.

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BET99 has built a loyal following through its coverage of the NHL, NFL, MLB, and international soccer, along with high-profile ambassadors like Auston Matthews and Georges St-Pierre. New users can sign up today with the BET99 promo code RW99 to unlock a First Bet Encore worth up to $800, one of the best sportsbook promos available in Canada right now.

This offer gives you a safety net on your very first wager, so if it does not win, you get a second chance at no extra cost.

19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

BET99 Promo Code Details

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore Up To $800 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, $20 Minimum Deposit, 4 Individual Bonus Bets Rewarded 📍 Where Legal: Available Across Canada (Not Available in Ontario)

What is the BET99 Promo Code?

The BET99 promo code is RW99, and it claims the First Bet Encore Up To $800 welcome offer. New users who enter this code during sign up and place a qualifying first bet will get their stake back in bonus bets if that bet loses, up to a maximum of $800. This gives new bettors a low-risk way to start betting with BET99.

How to Claim the BET99 Promo Code

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page Sign up for a new BET99 account and enter promo code RW99 during registration Verify your account with a government-issued ID Make a first deposit of at least $20 using an accepted payment method Place your first cash bet on any sports market If that bet loses, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $800

BET99 Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Available to new customers only, 19 years of age or older

Not available to persons located in Ontario

Requires a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify

The qualifying first bet must settle within 14 days of being placed

If the qualifying bet loses, the refund is issued as four individual bonus bets, each worth 25 percent of the original stake

Total bonus bet value is capped at $800

Same game parlay plus (SGP+) and system bets are not eligible for the offer

Bonus bets carry no wagering requirement but must be used before they expire

What is BET99?

BET99 is a Canadian sportsbook and online casino that launched in 2020 with a focus on serving Canadian bettors. The platform covers major sports betting markets like the NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, alongside a full online casino with slots, table games, and live dealer options. BET99 is also one of the top betting apps offering same game parlays, player props, and a range of daily boosted odds for Canadian bettors.

Is BET99 Legit?

Yes, BET99 is a legitimate, regulated sportsbook and casino. In Ontario, BET99 operates under a registration with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario (iGO), the same regulatory framework that governs every legal sportsbook in the province.

Outside Ontario, BET99 operates under a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), a regulator that has overseen online gaming operators since 1999.

Both frameworks require standards like segregated player funds, tested random number generators, and published responsible gambling tools.

Who Owns BET99?

BET99 is owned and operated by Sports Venture Holdings Inc. (SVH). SVH runs the platform through two arms: a Swiss subsidiary, BQC Consulting GmbH, which operates the BET99.com platform used across most of Canada, and a separate Ontario-registered subsidiary that operates the BET99.ca platform under AGCO and iGO regulation.

Where is BET99 Legal?

BET99 is available to bettors across every Canadian province and territory. In Ontario, the platform operates as a fully regulated sportsbook under its AGCO registration and iGO operating agreement.

Everywhere else in Canada, BET99 operates under its Kahnawake Gaming Commission license, which is recognized as a valid basis for offering online sports betting and casino games to Canadian residents.

Keep in mind that the RW99 First Bet Encore promotion specifically is not available to Ontario residents, even though BET99 itself operates legally in the province.

Banking Options at BET99

BET99 supports a solid range of Canadian-friendly payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, including:

Interac e-Transfer

Visa and Mastercard

InstaDebit

MuchBetter

Instant Bank Transfer / iDebit

Apple Pay

The minimum deposit to claim the RW99 welcome offer is $20, and most methods process deposits instantly or within a few minutes.

Fastest Withdrawal Time at BET99

Interac e-Transfer and InstaDebit are the fastest ways to withdraw at BET99, with most payouts landing instantly or within 24 hours. Bank transfers and iDebit withdrawals take longer, typically up to five business days. BET99 does not charge fees on withdrawals, and new users can expect their first three payouts each month processed free of charge. Note that withdrawals must go through the same method used to deposit, and first-time or large withdrawals may require additional identity verification before funds are released.