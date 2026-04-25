Start your casino gaming with the BetMGM casino bonus code ROTO2500—unlock a $2.5K deposit match and100 bonus spins. Get the full guide & all the details you need to maximize.

New Michigan players can claim one of the biggest casino welcome offers available right now using the BetMGM casino bonus code ROTO2500. Sign up and you'll unlock a 100% deposit match up to $2,500 plus 100 Bonus Spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune. Deposit the max and you're playing with $5,000 — backed by one of the most trusted names in U.S. online gaming.

How the BetMGM Casino Michigan Bonus Code ROTO2500 Works

BetMGM Casino Bonus Code ROTOCAS Deposit Match Max Bonus Bonus Spins Wagering ROTO2500 - Click Here To Claim 100% $2,500 100 (Bellagio Fountains of Fortune) 15x (deposit match only)

Here's what new Michigan players get with ROTO2500:

100% Deposit Match up to $2,500: Your first real-money deposit is matched dollar for dollar. Deposit $2,500 and you're playing with $5,000.

Your first real-money deposit is matched dollar for dollar. Deposit $2,500 and you're playing with $5,000. 100 Bonus Spins: Added to your account after deposit and identity verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions section — unclaimed spins are permanently forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation.

Added to your account after deposit and identity verification. Claim them through the Casino Promotions section — unclaimed spins are permanently forfeited. Valid for 7 days after activation. Bonus Spins Game: All 100 spins are valid exclusively on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune.

All 100 spins are valid exclusively on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune. Bonus Spins Winnings: Any winnings from Bonus Spins are credited as Casino Bonus with no wagering requirement — cashable immediately.

Any winnings from Bonus Spins are credited as Casino Bonus with no wagering requirement — cashable immediately. Minimum Deposit: Just $10 to qualify for the deposit match.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTO2500

Go to the BetMGM Casino website for Michigan. Register for a new account and enter the bonus code ROTO2500. Make your first real-money deposit of $10 or more to activate the 100% deposit match. Claim your 100 Bonus Spins via the Casino Promotions section once your account is verified. Play through the deposit match on eligible slots and cash out your winnings.

Wagering Requirements and Key Terms

15x wagering on the deposit match: Deposit $500, receive $500 in Casino Bonus — wager $7,500 total to clear it.

Deposit $500, receive $500 in Casino Bonus — wager $7,500 total to clear it. Eligible games: Slots and Jackpot Slots only. Table games, live dealer, and video poker do not contribute.

Slots and Jackpot Slots only. Table games, live dealer, and video poker do not contribute. 14 days to complete wagering from the moment the deposit match is activated.

from the moment the deposit match is activated. Deposit match offer expires 30 days after completing new account registration.

30 days after completing new account registration. Bonus Spins carry no wagering requirement — winnings are unrestricted and immediately cashable.

— winnings are unrestricted and immediately cashable. One offer per household. First BetMGM Casino account and deposit only.

First BetMGM Casino account and deposit only. Dropping the bonus: If you opt out before completing wagering, the full Casino Bonus and any associated winnings are permanently forfeited.

What Makes the BetMGM Casino Bonus Stand Out?

Top deposit match in Michigan: $2,500 max is among the highest from any licensed Michigan online casino.

$2,500 max is among the highest from any licensed Michigan online casino. Bonus Spins with no wagering strings: The 100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune carry zero playthrough on winnings — rare for a welcome offer.

The 100 spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune carry zero playthrough on winnings — rare for a welcome offer. Low entry barrier: $10 minimum deposit means you don't need to go big to unlock the full offer.

$10 minimum deposit means you don't need to go big to unlock the full offer. Platform reputation: BetMGM is one of the top-rated U.S. casino operators — fast payouts, massive game library, strong mobile experience.

Other BetMGM Promotions You Can Expect

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM keeps things moving with weekly slots promos, reload bonuses, and leaderboard events. The MGM Rewards loyalty program lets you earn points on every bet and convert play into hotel stays, event tickets, and more. You can also take advantage of a no deposit offer.

Withdrawal Options

BetMGM Michigan supports flexible cashout methods including online banking, PayPal, and in-person at MGM Casino properties.

Claim the BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTO2500 Today

The BetMGM casino bonus code ROTO2500 is one of the strongest welcome offers in Michigan right now — a $2,500 deposit match stacked with 100 Bonus Spins that carry no wagering on winnings. Use the code at sign-up, make your first deposit, and you're in. Dont forget - Always play responsibly.