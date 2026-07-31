BetMGM Sportsbook has launched in Alberta! Read on about BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta, how to sign up, top features and more.

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BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta has officially launched, bringing one of the top sportsbook brands in North America to the Wild Rose Country.

This launch marks BetMGM's first international expansion since entering Ontario, bringing its full sportsbook, casino, and rewards ecosystem to Alberta bettors. Check out our complete overview of one of the best sportsbooks in Alberta today.

BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta: Quick Facts

Here are some of the quick facts you should know ahead of signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta.

✅ BetMGM Sportsbook Live in Alberta? Yes ✍️ BetMGM Alberta Registration Code: ROTOBET 📱 BetMGM Sportsbook App Ratings: 4.8/5 (Apple App Store) | 4.0/5 (Google Play Store) 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Totals, Parlays, Player Props, Team Props, Futures, Live Bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: NHL, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLB, Soccer, MMA, eSports 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta Review

BetMGM enters Alberta as a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, bringing deep betting markets, live in-game wagering, and a polished same-game parlay builder to the province. The sportsbook is fully integrated with BetMGM's casino and poker products, so Alberta bettors can move between sports, casino games, and BetMGM's loyalty program from a single account. With an established presence in Ontario and more than 20 US states, BetMGM arrives with a proven, refined product rather than a first-generation platform.

Is BetMGM Sportsbook Live in Alberta?

Yes, BetMGM Sportsbook is live in Alberta after launching on July 13. BetMGM was confirmed as one of the Day 1 AB betting apps well ahead of launch and has been preparing its Alberta product with local sports content, including dedicated Oilers, Flames, Elks, and Stampeders coverage.

Bet Types at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

Moneylines

A moneyline bet is a straight-up pick on which team wins, with no spread involved. BetMGM offers moneylines across all of its major Alberta markets with regularly updated pricing.

Point Spreads

Point spreads level the playing field between a favourite and an underdog by attaching a margin of victory to the wager. BetMGM posts spreads across the NHL, CFL, and the rest of its Alberta sports lineup.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting asks whether the combined score of both teams will land over or under a set number. BetMGM keeps totals lines updated throughout the day as game conditions change.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple selections into a single ticket for a bigger potential payout. BetMGM's parlay builder allows bettors to piece together wagers both before a game and after it has gone live.

Player Props

Player props let bettors wager on individual statistical outcomes, from goals and assists to passing yards. BetMGM offers a deep player prop menu across its major Alberta sports.

Team Props

Team props focus on outcomes tied to an entire team, such as total goals in a period or first team to score. BetMGM offers a solid selection of these markets on marquee matchups.

Futures

Futures are longer-term wagers on outcomes like championship winners or division titles. BetMGM's futures boards, including Stanley Cup and Grey Cup markets, stay open well ahead of each season.

Live Bets

Live, or in-play, betting lets bettors wager on a game as it unfolds, with odds adjusting in real time. BetMGM's same-game parlay builder is also available live, letting bettors build tickets after kickoff or puck drop.

Sports to Bet on at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

CFL

The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders markets are a natural fit for BetMGM's CFL coverage, which includes spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, and live betting throughout the regular season and Grey Cup playoffs.

MORE: Alberta CFL Betting Guide

NFL

BetMGM offers extensive pre-game and live NFL markets, including alternate lines, player props, same-game parlays, and futures such as Super Bowl odds and division winners.

MORE: Alberta NFL Betting Guide

NHL

NHL betting at BetMGM covers the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in depth alongside the full 32-team league, with puck lines, moneylines, period totals, player props, and Stanley Cup futures.

MORE: Alberta NHL Betting Guide

NBA

BetMGM's NBA coverage includes full game lines, player props, and same-game parlays, with markets updated throughout the season and into the playoffs.

MORE: Alberta NBA Betting Guide

MLB

BetMGM offers daily MLB coverage, including moneylines, run totals, and player props, giving Alberta bettors an active slate right at launch.

MORE: Alberta MLB Betting Guide

eSports

BetMGM includes eSports markets covering major competitive gaming titles and tournaments, including League of Legends, CS2, Dota 2, and Valorant, with map lines and tournament outright betting available.

MORE: Alberta eSports Betting Guide

Soccer

BetMGM covers soccer extensively, with the FIFA World Cup expected to be one of the platform's most active Alberta markets at launch. Beyond the World Cup, coverage includes the Premier League, Champions League, MLS, Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga.

MORE: Alberta Soccer Betting Guide

MMA

BetMGM's MMA coverage centres on UFC events, with markets available for every main card and prelim bout, including fight winner, method of victory, and round betting.

MORE: Alberta MMA Betting Guide

How to Sign Up for BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page to go directly to the BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta registration page Tap Sign Up and enter your email address and create a password Provide personal details including full legal name, date of birth, mobile number and address Confirm your age (18+) Upload a government-issued photo ID and a proof of address document Make your first deposit Start betting with BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta!

Pros and Cons of BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

✅ Pros:

Loyalty program connects online play to real-world rewards at more than 50 MGM Resorts properties

Single account covers sportsbook, casino, and poker with instant fund sharing across products

Deep same-game parlay builder available both pre-game and live

Established product refined across Ontario and more than 20 US states

❌ Cons:

Google Play Store rating trails some competitors in the Alberta market

Odds are not always the most competitive when line shopping against other major operators

Customer support has drawn mixed reviews around response consistency

BetMGM App Ratings

BetMGM's mobile app carries a strong track record on iOS, with a more modest showing on Android. Alberta bettors can expect the same app experience already live in Ontario and more than 20 US states.

Apple App Store Rating: 4.8 / 5 Google Play Store Rating: 4.0 / 5

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

Method Deposits Withdrawals Processing Time Debit Card ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Credit Card ✅ ✅ 1-3 Business Days PayPal ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Apple Pay ✅ ✅ 1-3 Business Days MuchBetter ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Interac ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours Online Banking ✅ ✅ 2-4 Business Days Bank Wire Transfer ✅ ✅ 3-5 Business Days GAMEON Card ✅ ❌ N/A TAPPP (Gift Card) ✅ ❌ N/A

Fastest Withdrawal Time at BetMGM Sportsbook

E-wallets such as PayPal, MuchBetter and Interac are the fastest withdrawal times at BetMGM Sportsbook, typically completing within 24 hours once approved. Bettors prioritizing speed can compare BetMGM against the fastest withdrawal betting sites in Alberta.

Responsible Gambling at BetMGM Sportsbook Alberta

BetMGM builds responsible gambling tools directly into the account experience, letting Alberta players set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit and spending limits. Players who feel their habits need a reset can activate a time-out period, and BetMGM maintains RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, a standard required for all operators in Alberta's regulated market.

Must be 18+ and physically present in Alberta. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

BetMGM operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation.