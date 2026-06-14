betPARX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Up to $500 Back + 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer

Get your losses up to $500 reimbursed PLUS 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer with the betPARX promo code ROTOWIRE!
June 14, 2026
betPARX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Up to $500 Back + 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer
June 14, 2026
Betting Promotions

New casino players who sign up with the betPARX promo code ROTOWIRE can enjoy up to $500 back in their first 24 hours PLUS 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer. This is one of the more exclusive online casino offers available in very few states, so make sure to grab it while you can! 

Below, I'll map out the betPARX promo code, full online casino app breakdown and more.

betPARX Promo Code Details

✅ betPARX Promo Code: ROTOWIRE
🎁 betPARX Sign Up Bonus:Up to $500 Bonus Back In Your First 24 Hours + 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer
📊 Terms & Conditions:Must Be 21+, New Users Only
💰 Minimum Deposit: $25
📍 Where Available:MI, NJ, PA

What is the betPARX Promo Code?

The betPARX promo code is ROTOWIRE. This exclusive promo code claims the Up to $500 Bonus Back In Your First 24 Hours + 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer sign up bonus from betPARX. 

What that means is that new users who enter this code at sign up will have their losses reimbursed up to $500 in their first 24 hours of playing with betPARX. The added kicker is you'll also receive a 250 bonus spins to use on the slot game Gold Trio: Soccer! This bonus is rewarded instantly after entering the promo code at sign up, so you can jump on and maximize your bankroll with betPARX now!

How to Claim the betPARX Promo Code

Claiming the betPARX promo code ROTOWIRE is a simple process, similar to the best online casinos:

  1. Click one of the PLAY NOW buttons in this article
  2. Click the sign up button and create a new account
  3. Enter betPARX promo code ROTOWIRE when prompted
  4. Make your first deposit
  5. Play with betPARX, and any net losses in that first 24 hours will be refunded up to $500
  6. You'll also receive 250 Bonus Spins on Gold Trio: Soccer

betPARX Review

betPARX is a lesser-known, but stellar online casino brand. Despite being only available in three states (and Maryland for sports betting), betPARX is a favorite option among gamblers, and comes with a great welcome bonus as well. 

I like the layout of the home screen, particularly the ability to filter by game category, whether you prefer live casino, new slots, bonus spin eligible, card, roulette, and more. Plus, betPARX caters to each player with a "recommended for you" category, as well as games popular in your state. If you're in Pennsylvania, you can even play games that come straight from the casino floor of Parx Casino, the land-based casino of betPARX, and Pennsylvania's largest casino. 

I really like how personable betPARX is, and it shouldn't come as a surprise being a smaller brand. I'm also a big sucker for an actually helpful help center, and you'll find an embarassment of riches when it comes to help at betPARX. 

Where is betPARX Legal?

betPARX is legal in four states: Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. However, the betPARX promo code ROTOWIRE is only available in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where casino is available. 

Who Owns betPARX?

The owner of betPARX and Parx Casino is Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, a Pennsylvania-based company, that also operates several race tracks and turf clubs. Greenwood had previously operated sports betting at several turf clubs throughout the state, as well. 

Game Types at betPARX

Despite being a smaller casino brand, betPARX offers every online casino game that you'd expect to find. 

  • Online slots
  • Live dealer
  • Blackjack
  • Roulette (American and European)
  • Baccarat
  • Craps
  • Casino War
  • Three Card Poker
  • Ultimate Texas Hold'em
  • Draw Poker

Banking Options at betPARX

You have plenty of banking options to use at betPARX:

  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • betPARX Play+ Card
  • ACH/VIP Preferred
  • PayPal
  • Skrill
  • Cash at Parx Casino
  • Wire Transfer

What is the Fastest Withdrawal Time at betPARX?

The fastest withdrawal time at betPARX is PayPal, which typically gets your money to you within an hour after approval. 

Other quick withdrawal methods are Skrill or debit card, but these times can vary, so PayPal is your best bet to get your money the quickest. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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