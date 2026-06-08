Betty Casino Is Coming to Alberta At Launch And Its Growth Story Is Hard to Ignore

Betty Casino has registered with AGLC and will launch in Alberta on July 13, 2026. Fresh off a UK launch and backed by $15 million in new financing, here's why this Canadian brand is one to watch.

Betty Casino is not a name most Alberta gamblers know yet. By July 13, that's going to change. The Canadian online casino platform has officially registered with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis commission and will be live when the province's regulated iGaming market opens this summer. Coming off a UK launch on June 1, Betty is entering the Alberta online casino market with more momentum behind it than most operators at this stage.

Alberta is about to become the second Canadian province to open a regulated private iGaming market, and Betty is one of a handful of operators that will be in both markets. The difference with Betty is that it's not one of the American giants parachuting into a new market. It was built in Ontario and now it's scaling outward with a very specific playbook.

Playing the Underdog Game

When Alberta's market opens July 13, the loudest voices are going to belong to operators with nine-figure marketing budgets. DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM spent hundreds of millions building brand recognition across North America, and they'll bring that same playbook to Alberta. Betty is not going to out-spend them.

What Betty proved in Ontario is that you don't need to. The company launched there in 2023 and spent three years doing the unglamorous work: building a product players actually liked, keeping bonuses clean with no wagering requirements, and staffing support with real humans instead of chatbots. Ontario's iGaming market now has 44 licensed operators and generated over $4 billion in revenue in 2025. Betty carved out 134,000 active players in that environment, growing revenue 190 percent year over year, from USD $9.4 million to USD $27.3 million.

What Alberta Players Should Know

Betty is a casino-only platform. There's no sports betting component, which means it's not trying to be everything to everyone. If you want a clean, focused casino experience from a Canadian online casino brand that has already proven itself in a competitive regulated market, Betty is worth a look on July 13.