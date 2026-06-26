Earl Clark's Trilogy looks to build off a season-opening win when they face off with Montrezl Harrell and the Triplets in a marquee BIG3 Week 2 clash.

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 2

The BIG3 got its ninth season off to an eventful start at Intuit Dome in Week 1, a slate that featured a forfeit victory for the home-floor LA Riot against defending champion Miami 305 due to multiple altercations between the two rivals.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Saturday's Week 2 four-game slate at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 3-0 (305-Riot Week 1 forfeit not counted)

LA Riot vs. Dallas Power Best Bets (Saturday, June 27, 4:00 p.m. ET)

As already noted, the Riot's season opener was nothing if not eventful, and LA ultimately walked away with a 39-30 forfeit win when 305 was down to two players due to ejections and injury.

Los Angeles looked impressive during its time on the floor, however, putting forth an impressively balanced effort that saw Billy Preston surprisingly lead the way with 12 points and Jordan Crawford (nine points), Dwight Howard (eight points), Devin Ebanks (six points) and Chris Allen (four points) all make meaningful contributions on the offensive end. Crawford, Howard and Ebanks also combined for 22 rebounds, rounding out a dominant showing.

The Power was just as impressive over a full game, as Nancy Lieberman's squad made immediate good on their stated goal of lessening the pressure on star shooter Glen Rice Jr. this season.

New arrival Elijah Stewart took the reins of the offense in his team debut by leading the way with 17 points in the 51-43 win over the Ball Hogs. Stewart also had five rebounds and four steals among his other contributions, while Greg Monroe was an ideal complementary contributor with 14 points and eight boards of his own. TJ Cline, Cam Smith and Rice combined for 20 points in their own right and Rice also had six boards and seven assists, unveiling what might be a new approach for the veteran this season.

There's plenty of firepower on either side of this marquee matchup, and we should therefore be in for quite the treat to open Week 2. We're roll with bets on both the spread and total here, as the Power is getting a very generous 4.5 points, while the total seems way too low at 91.5.

BIG3 Picks for Riot vs. Power

Power +4.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 91.5 points (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets Best Bets (Saturday, June 27, 5:00 p.m. ET)

As mentioned earlier, Stephen Jackson's Trilogy, which was arguably much better than their 2-6 mark a year ago, opened the new season with a hard-fought five-point win over the Amps in Week 1.

The victory featured another standout performance from team leader Earl Clark, who produced an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double that also featured a pair of blocks. However, BIG3 newcomer James Johnson was almost as impressive in his league debut, supplying 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Jaylen Johnson and Jordan McCrae were ideal complementary contributors with eight points apiece, lending credence to the notion Trilogy could profile as one of the more well-balanced squads in the league as the season unfolds.

The Triplets impressively overcame adversity right out of the gate in the new season, as Chicago overcame the late scratch of Montrezl Harrell due to injury to upend the Houston Rig Hands by a 51-47 score.

Amir Johnson led the way with a career-high 26 points and added six rebounds, while fellow BIG3 vet Brandon Moss delivered 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Wesley Johnson also managed a well-rounded line of 11 points, three boards and three assists, as well as a block. The trio's performance engenders confidence Chicago can keep thriving even if Harrell is forced to sit out another game, especially considering fellow NBA vet Leandro Barbosa is also on hand if needed after not registering any stats in the opener.

This should be another very entertaining matchup given the wealth of experience and offensive firepower on either side. We'll stay away from the spread or picking a side here given how closely matched both teams are (even if Harrell remains out) and instead bank on plenty of offense.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Triplets

Over 94.5 points (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Miami 305 at Detroit Amps (Saturday, June 27, 6:00 p.m. ET)

305's forgettable season opener saw both Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley get ejected for their altercations with Howard and co., and Michael Cooper's squad had already come into the afternoon missing Reggie Evans due to injury.

Miami will be better prepared this week for Evans' absence, having signed veteran and 2022 Fourth Man of the Year DaJuan Summers off waivers this week. However, Stephenson will serve his one-game suspension stemming from his Week 1 actions this week, meaning Miami will still be short-handed. Stephenson was both 305's leading scorer (14 points) and rebounder (seven boards) before last week's exit, so his absence will naturally loom large and put more pressure on Beasley (who'll serve a one-game ban in Week 3 at home) and Mario Chalmers.

The Amps enjoy home-floor advantage this week after opening the 2026 season with a 51-46 loss to Trilogy.

As the final score suggests, Detroit was competitive overall and actually outplayed Trilogy in the second half (29-26) before coming up just short. The Amps, which will be forced to play without Joe Johnson this season due to a knee injury, saw their big three of Corey Brewer, Nasir Core and Dontae Green combine for 43 points, and both Brewer and Core pulled down 11 boards apiece. Dakari Tucker and Charles Garcia offered little in the way of offensive support, however, not an ideal scenario if it persists.

This is an interesting matchup thanks to 305 being without Stephenson this week. That should certainly help the Amps keep pace, especially if Brewer, Core and Green replicate their efforts from Week 1. Miami is still a solid 4.5-point favorite, but I'm in the camp of the Amps feeding off the home crowd to keep any loss to four points or fewer.

BIG3 Picks for 305 at Amps

Amps +4.5 (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Houston Rig Hands vs. Boston Ball Hogs (Saturday, June 27, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Rig Hands were the league's worst team record-wise in 2025 with a 1-7 record and -68-point differential. However, Calvin Murphy's squad looked to be much improved in their first game of 2026 despite falling by a 51-47 score to last year's runner-up, the Triplets.

Houston's encouraging performance was headlined by a standout afternoon from Kevin Murphy, the 2021 BIG3 Rookie of the Year and 2022 BIG3 MVP. Murphy poured in 26 points while adding six rebounds, an assist and a steal, matching Chicago's Amir Johnson bucket for bucket. Jonathon Simmons furnished 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in his team debut as well. Newcomer Derrick Favors could barely get in on the fun, posting just two points and two rebounds, along with a steal and a block. Despite his subdued debut, Favors is obviously capable of stepping up his contributions significantly, which already gives the Rig Hands a legitimately brighter outlook than arguably any point last season.

The Ball Hogs also went down in defeat to start the season, falling to the Power by a 51-43 score to make Boston 0-2 in Week 1 in their brief history.

Boston blew a second-half lead to Dallas in last year's opener, but they were already down 26-22 at the half in this year's inaugural game and couldn't do much to slow down the Stewart-Monroe duo. The Ball Hogs' bright spots were veterans Garlon Green (16 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Jeremy Pargo (13 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal), with an honorable mention for Ray Nixon and his 10 points, five boards and one assist. DeShawn Stephens and Quincy Miller offer quality veteran depth as well, so despite the early stumble, Gary Payton's squad has plenty of potential.

It wouldn't be surprising to see this game play out as the week's "grindiest", which makes the 94.5-point projected total potentially a bit high and calls for a bet on the Under.

BIG3 Picks for Rig Hands vs. Ball Hogs

Under 94.5 points (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 2 Best Bets Recap