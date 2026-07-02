Miami 305's Lance Stephenson should take center stage on his home floor in a 2025 title game rematch with the Triplets on Sunday, as Michael Beasley will serve a one-game suspension.

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 3

The BIG3's ninth season has gotten off to an eventful start, and through two weeks, the Dallas Power and 2025 runner-up Chicago Triplets remain undefeated.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Sunday's Week 3 four-game slate at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 6-2 (305-Riot Week 1 forfeit not counted)

LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs Best Bets (Sunday, July 5, 1:00 p.m. ET)

A battle of 1-1 squads kicks off the afternoon, although the path the two teams have taken to that mark have been significantly different.

The Riot had managed a 39-30 forfeit win over the defending champion 305 in Week 1, but Los Angeles couldn't come close to replicating the feat in Week 2. Nancy Lieberman's Power easily dispatched of Dwight Howard and company, recording a 50-33 victory in which Dallas limited LA to just 13 second-half points. Jordan Crawford and Devin Ebanks did the majority of the heavy lifting for the Riot by combining for 24 points, while Crawford added seven rebounds. Howard contributed a scant two points, although he did pull down a game-high 10 rebounds.

In turn, the Ball Hogs have been very competitive in both of their games, and they atoned for an eight-point loss to Dallas in Week 1 by thumping the Rig Hands by a 51-36 score in Week 2. The Jeremy Pargo-Garlon Green duo led the charge for Boston, combining for 38 points in the blowout. DeShawn Stephens put forth a well-rounded complementary performance consisting of eight points, six boards, five assists and two steals, and Green is now tied for third in the league with 34 points through three contests.

Despite the two teams' trajectory through the first pair of weeks, the Ball Hogs are surprisingly 3.5-point underdogs. As such, we're gladly taking the points as our pick.

BIG3 Picks for Riot vs. Ball Hogs

Ball Hogs +3.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chicago Triplets at Miami 305 Best Bets (Sunday, July 5, 2:00 p.m. ET)

This is a rematch of last year's championship game that 305 won in a thriller, but the defending champs will not be at full strength on their home floor.

Miami will be missing star scorer Michael Beasley at minimum due to his one-game suspension stemming from his Week 1 fight with Howard. Meanwhile, Reggie Evans appears on track to miss a third straight game to open the season due to injury. In Week 2, 305 was without Lance Stephenson (suspension) in addition to Evans, but Miami overcame a 25-21 halftime deficit to record a 51-44 victory over the Amps. Beasley went off for 22 points and seven rebounds, while Evans' replacement DaJuan Summers stepped up with 14 points, three boards, one assist and one block.

The Triplets remained undefeated with a heart-stopping 51-49 victory over Trilogy, although Chicago nearly blew a 26-14 halftime advantage. Julius Erving's squad was playing without Montrezl Harrell for the second straight game to open the season due to injury, but Wesley Johnson, Amir Johnson and Brandon Moss co-led the team with 14-point tallies. Johnson also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out five assists, and fellow vet Leandro Barbosa chipped in nine points, one rebound and one assist.

Chicago is a 2.5-point favorite despite the 305's home-floor edge, but the spread is largely a reflection of Beasley's absence and a potential Harrell return. We'll stay away from picking a side, however, and instead bank on the Over on the 94.5 points in what should be a spirited battle.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets at 305

Over 94.5 points (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Houston Rig Hands (Sunday, July 5, 3:30 p.m. ET)

A Trilogy squad that's proven to be one of the top offensive squads in the league over the first two games faces an 0-2 Rig Hands team that's looked only slightly more improved than last season's 1-7 group.

Stephen Jackson's Trilogy opened the season with a hard-fought 51-46 win over the Amps and then just missed out on going 2-0 by falling to the Triplets, 51-49. As noted earlier, DMV's furious second-half comeback fell short, but NBA veteran and BIG3 newcomer James Johnson was impressive with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Earl Clark matched Johnson's scoring and added a team-high eight boards and four assists among his other contributions.

Meanwhile, Houston took a 51-36 drubbing at the hands of the Ball Hogs, and once again, Jonathon Simmons and Kevin Murphy provided most of the production. The duo combined for 25 points, and Simmons, who set the pace with 14, also recorded a team-high seven rebounds. Isaiah Austin was also productive with nine points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal, but BIG3 rookie Derrick Favors was ineffective for the second straight game and subsequently waived earlier this week.

Houston signed Vance Jackson in Favors' place, yet the Simmons-Murphy-Austin trio is likely to continue leading the charge for Calvin Murphy's crew. Trilogy is unsurprisingly favored by 4.5 points, and their roster is deep enough to extend the Rig Hands' misery.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Rig Hands

Trilogy -4.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Power vs. Detroit Amps (Sunday, July 5, 4:30 p.m. ET)

This final game of the day sees the Power looking to continue its impressive unbeaten start to the season against an Amps squad that's still searching for its first win despite playing competitively in each of its first two contests.

Dallas' latest success came at the expense of the Riot, who they handed the aforementioned 50-33 thrashing to. The Power's Elijah Stewart continued the highly successful start to his team tenure by posting a team-high 20 points and adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Greg Monroe was right behind him with 18 points and also supplied six boards, four assists and two steals. Last year's leading scorer, Glen Rice, continued to function primarily as a rebounder and facilitator, as he posted just four points but also recorded six boards, five assists and two steals.

Detroit fell to 305 by a 51-44 score, as the Amps' defense fell apart during the second half while allowing 30 points. In what will be a season-long absence for team leader Joe Johnson due to his knee injury, Corey Brewer (16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal) and Nasir Core (10 points, seven boards, three assists, one steal and one block) continued to lead the way for Detroit. Dontae Green and Dakari Tucker combined for 13 points, and this week, Rick Mahorn's squad waived Charles Garcia and replaced him with NBA vet Henry Sims, who averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists when he last played in the BIG3 in 2024 with Tri-State.

While the Amps undeniably have talent even with Johnson on the shelf, the Power arguably looks like the best team in the league early on. Dallas is a massive -315 moneyline favorite, an untenable bet at those odds. We'll steer clear of the -4.5 spread as well with a competitive game within the range of outcomes and instead back the Over on a low total of 93.5 points.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Amps

Over 93.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 3 Best Bets Recap