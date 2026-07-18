Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 5

The BIG3's ninth season rolls on in Week 5 with a visit to the Windy City, home of the undefeated Triplets.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Sunday's Week 5 four-game slate at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 11-5 (305-Riot Week 1 forfeit not counted)

Dallas Power vs. Miami 305 (Sunday, July 19, 2:00 p.m. ET)

The Power remained undefeated in Week 4 and now boast a BIG3-best +36 point differential, but in contrast, the defending champion 305 continues to spiral after earning the ignominious distinction of snapping the Rig Hands' losing streak.

Dallas' latest triumph was a 50-42 victory over Trilogy in Los Angeles, a game where the Power scored 25 in each half to earn a relatively comfortable victory. Elijah Stewart continued to prove an outstanding addition to this year's team, leading the way with 23 points and adding seven rebounds and one assist. Greg Monroe continued to operate as an excellent complementary source of production with 12 points and seven boards, and Glen Rice, who's taken a significant step back offensively this season with Stewart absorbing a big role, had his most productive all-around game with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

305 appeared to have control of its matchup against the Rig Hands on multiple occasions late, but Houston was able to close the door with some clutch shooting. Michael Beasley did make a big impact in his return from suspension by putting up 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Lance Stephenson followed closely behind with 17 points, nine boards, five assists and two steals, but Sean Williams and Mario Chalmers combined for only seven points as Miami fell to 1-3 with an ugly -17 point differential.

This game should feature no shortage of offense, considering the talent on either side and 305's desperation level. As such, it's most prudent to avoid a side or spread and instead focus on the Over on a surprisingly modest total.

BIG3 Picks for 305 vs. Power

Over 92.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Riot at Chicago Triplets Best Bets (Sunday, July 19, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Riot managed to even its record and notch its first non-forfeit victory of 2026 in Week 4 with a decisive 50-41 win over the still-winless Amps. The Triplets remained perfect on the season despite Montrezl Harrell's late scratch due to a knee sprain, edging the Ball Hogs in a thriller.

Los Angeles' Dwight Howard sat out Week 4 because of a back injury, but that last-minute absence may have been a blessing in disguise. Howard's absence allowed fellow big man Kosta Koufos to play a much bigger role than he had in his Week 3 debut, and he responded with a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double that included two assists and four blocks. Jordan Crawford (14 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals) and Chris Allen (11 points, eight boards, four assists) were key contributors as well in a win that left Nick Young's squad feeling much better about its depth.

The Triplets were also forced to make do without a key player due to Harrell's injury, but like Los Angeles, Chicago saw several other step up and secured a win. In the 53-51 victory over Boston, the Triplets produced 30 second-half points and were led by Brandon Moss, who took over with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. However, the biggest surprise may have been a vintage effort from the Brazilian Blur, Leandro Barbosa, who finished with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double that also included four assists. Amir Johnson supplied 11 points and seven boards in his own right, underscoring the team's veteran leadership and depth.

The Riot naturally has plenty of talent, but the Triplets are on their home floor and on a mission. Harrell is expected back as well, and the moneyline price for Chicago is extremely reasonable and therefore the way to go.

BIG3 Picks for Riot at Triplets

Triplets moneyline (-122 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Boston Ball Hogs (Sunday, July 19, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Trilogy ran into the juggernaut that is Nancy Lieberman's Power in Week 4, resulting in their second loss of the season. The Ball Hogs had to deal with defeat in their own right, as the Triplets hung 30 second-half points on them to record a tight 53-51 victory.

Trilogy is now 2-2 but carries a +7 point differential, a reminder of how competitive Stephen Jackson's team typically is. In the Week 4 defeat, DMV was within striking distance at intermission while managing a modest 25-22 deficit, but the offense was somewhat lacking in the second half. James Johnson continued his candidacy for BIG3 Rookie of the Year by leading the way with 16 points and adding four rebounds, two assists and one block. Earl Clark wasn't quite as productive as other weeks, totaling 12 points, six boards and one block. Jordan McCrae and Jaylen Johnson rounded things out with matching seven-point tallies.

The Ball Hogs' narrow loss to the Triplets dropped Boston to 2-2, but Gary Payton's squad still boasts an excellent +15 point differential. The Hogs were once again led by Jeremy Pargo, who put together a second straight stellar offensive performance with 26 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Meanwhile, DeShawn Stephens dominated down low with a 10-point, 16-rebound double-double that included four assists. Ray Nixon and Garlon Green provided solid supplementary point totals of eight and seven points, leading to the rare instance of a team getting over the 50-point threshold but still going down in defeat.

Given the personality of these two teams, we're likely in for a treat of a wire-to-wire battle. Consequently, we'll bypass taking a side or the narrow 2.5-point spread and instead bank on a solid amount of points being scored.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Detroit Amps vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, July 19, 5:00 p.m. ET)

The Amps couldn't come very close to recording their first win in Week 4, as they took a 50-41 defeat at the hands of the Riot to fall to 0-4. Conversely, the Rig Hands snapped a historical losing streak by defeating no less than the defending champion 305, which were back at full strength with Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson both having served their suspensions.

Detroit is clearly hurting without its top player Joe Johnson, who's not playing this season due to a knee injury. Corey Brewer and Nasir Core are trying to shoulder the majority of the offensive load, and the duo went for 12 and 11 points, respectively, in Week 4. Brewer was also outstanding on the glass with 13 rebounds, and Dontae Green was also pivotal to the offense with a team-high-tying 12 points.

Houston's long-awaited win came with a major hand from its best player, Jonathon Simmons, who set the pace with a 19-point, six-rebound, seven-assist tally. Isaiah Austin generated a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double that included five assists and two blocks, while Kevin Murphy furnished 11 points and four boards. Even newcomer Vance Jackson got in on the fun, registering eight points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal to round out what was fittingly a true team effort.

This is easily the trickiest game of the week to prognosticate. Both teams naturally have their fair share of weaknesses, but we'll bank on Houston's confidence from its rousing first win – not to mention its seemingly jelling components – producing a second consecutive victory.

BIG3 Picks for Amps vs. Rig Hands

Rig Hands moneyline (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 5 Best Bets Recap