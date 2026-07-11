Montrezl Harrell and his undefeated Triplets look to extend their unbeaten start to the season in Week 4 against Gary Payton's ascending Ball Hogs.

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BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 4

The BIG3's ninth season rolls on with a four-game Week 4 slate back in the City of Angels, albeit at a different venue from Week 1.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Sunday's Week 4 four-game slate at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 9-3 (305-Riot Week 1 forfeit not counted)

Miami 305 vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, July 12, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Miami 305 finally is back at full strength when it comes to its stars, as both Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have completed their respective one-game suspensions stemming from a very chippy Week 1 battle against the Riot.

The absence of Beasley in Week 3 was undeniably impactful, as Miami looked fully out of sorts while falling to the Triplets in a rematch of last year's championship game. Michael Cooper's squad took a 50-38 loss where Lance Stephenson was seemingly the only 305 player who truly came to play (22 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal). Mario Chalmers and DaJuan Summers were a distant second with seven points apiece, and this week, the team swapped out Summers for Joey Dorsey and also ruled out Reggie Evans for the season due to a foot injury.

The Rig Hands set a new BIG3 record with their 10th consecutive loss in Week 3, one that continued the spiral for Calvin Murphy's struggling squad. Houston suffered a second straight double-digit defeat after looking reasonably competitive back in Week 1, falling to Trilogy by a 50-38 score. Jonathon Simmons continued to shoulder the biggest load for the Rig Hands with a team-high 18 points, while Kevin Murphy was a solid figurative wing man with 12 points and seven boards of his own. Isaiah Austin provided eight points and eight rebounds in his own right, but the trio constituted the entirety of the team's offensive production.

Given the fact Miami is out to atone and will be reenergized by having its top two players back in the fold, I like 305 to cover over a reeling team that's sporting a BIG3-worst -31-point differential.

BIG3 Picks for 305 vs. Rig Hands

305 -4.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Detroit Amps at Los Angeles Riot Best Bets (Sunday, July 12, 5:00 p.m. ET)

The Amps continue in search of their first win while the Riot has plenty of their own problems to deal with following two straight double-digit losses.

Detroit came ever so close to notching its first win in Week 3, narrowly missing out in a 51-48 loss to the Power. Nasir Core led a furious second-half comeback that saw the Amps score 39 points, and he contributed 31 himself overall with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had little help, however, as Corey Brewer was the only other double-digit scorer with 10 points, which he complemented with seven boards, two assists and a block.

Given the personnel on its roster, Nick Young's squad has clearly underachieved over the first three games. Jordan Crawford particularly doesn't stand for long losing streaks, so a herculean effort on his part Sunday in his team's home city wouldn't surprise in the least. The veteran offered 11 points and six rebounds in the 50-40 loss to the Ball Hogs in Week 3, while Dwight Howard led the way with 14 points and six boards of his own. Chris Allen was a pleasant surprise with 10 points, while Kostas Koufos, who does have some offensive upside as a big man, made his debut and recorded three boards and an assist without scoring.

Detroit certainly isn't without talent, but Los Angeles has the urgency for a bounce-back effort and a pair of legitimate superstars in Howard and Crawford. I like the chances of LA figuring things out enough this week to notch a win of at least four points.

BIG3 Picks for Amps at Riot

Riot -3.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power (Sunday, July 12, 6:00 p.m. ET)

The only thing standing between a 3-0 start for Trilogy is a two-point loss to the Triplets in Week 2, but the Week 3 assignment is a challenging one against an undefeated Power squad that's scored a co-league-high 152 points.

DMV has scored the second-most points in the BIG3 (150 points), and their deep roster was on full display in a 50-38 rout of the Rig Hands in Week 3. Jordan McCrae and Earl Clark took turns carving up Houston while combining for 34 points on respective 18- and 16-point tallies, and they also contributed five and six rebounds. Jaylen Johnson and James Johnson were ideal complementary contributors with eight points and a block each, while the former also pulled down seven boards.

The Power got quite the fight from the Amps thanks to Core's aforementioned second-half fury before prevailing by a 51-48 score in Week 3. Elijah Stewart continued to take on the mantle of new do-it-all team leader (16 points six rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block), while TJ Cline (12 points, five boards) keeps making a case as perhaps the most improved player in the league. Greg Monroe (12 points, 10 boards) is enjoying a great start as well, and Glen Rice Jr., who still retains as much offensive ceiling as any BIG3 player, furnished a full line of six points, two rebounds, three assists and one block.

As already covered, there's no shortage of offensive talent on either side in this matchup. We'll steer clear of trying to lock in a side or taking a stab at the spread, instead banking on a wire-to-wire battle where the Over cashes.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Power

Over 94.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Chicago Triplets vs. Boston Ball Hogs (Sunday, July 12, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Triplets came into the season looking to put last year's razor-thin title-game loss to 305 behind them, and they've done a masterful job thus far by jumping out to a 3-0 record and scoring a co-league-high 152 points.

Chicago's aforementioned 12-point win over 305 in Week 3 featured a monster performance from Montrezl Harrell in his season debut. The veteran forward displayed a previously unforeseen level of floor spacing while racking up 34 points on 13 field goals, and he added four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. The Triplets didn't need much else, but Amir Johnson (six points, six rebounds), Leandro Barbosa (five points, two rebounds) and Brandon Moss (five points, seven boards) had solid supplementary numbers.

Boston moved to 2-1 with the previously mentioned 50-40 win over the Riot in Week 3. Gary Payton's club appears to be jelling, and it showed plenty of their head coach's intestinal fortitude by quickly erasing a 26-17 halftime deficit via flurry of four- and three-pointers from Jeremy Pargo. The well-traveled vet finished with a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double, and his efforts were complemented nicely by DeShawn Stephens (14 points, six boards) and Ray Nixon (nine points, six rebounds). Meanwhile, Garlon Green ceded the scoring to his teammates but still contributed a combined 10 rebounds + assists in a rousing victory that saw the Hogs enjoy a 33-14 edge after intermission.

The Ball Hogs have the firepower to keep pace with Chicago, and given the will to win on both sides, we could be treated to a second straight barn-burner of a contest. As such, the Over is also the pick here to close out the slate.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets vs. Ball Hogs

Over 94.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 4 Best Bets Recap