The Ball Hogs and Power battle it out for the Julius Erving Trophy in Saturday's BIG3 Championship Game, and we have two best bets to consider.

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BIG3 Basketball Betting: BIG3 Bets for Championship Game

After an exciting playoff round, we've arrived at the 2026 BIG3 Championship Game that matches up the Dallas Power and Boston Ball Hogs at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Power boasted the league's best record in the regular season while the Ball Hogs finished strong and then impressively knocked out the favored Triplets in their playoff clash, setting the stage for what should be a thrilling matchup for the Julius Erving Championship Trophy.

Without further ado, we'll delve into best bets for Saturday's title showdown!

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 22-14

Dallas Power vs. Boston Ball Hogs Best Bets (Saturday, Aug. 22, 2:00 p.m. ET)

This championship clash fittingly features a Power team that finished the regular season with the league's best record, and that dominated the defending champion Miami 305 in last week's playoff victory after being down 25-20 at halftime.

Dallas has a BIG3-best +87 point differential since the start of the regular season, a testament to how cohesive and deep Nancy Lieberman's squad was all season. Dallas' talent is such that Glen Rice Jr. was able to take a major step back on the offensive end this season while Elijah Stewart (17.1 points per game) and Greg Monroe (14.6 points per game) shouldered the majority of the heavy lifting in that department.

The Power and Ball Hogs met way back in Week 1 of the regular season, when Dallas prevailed by a 51-43 score. Stewart and Monroe combined for 31 points and 13 rebounds, while TJ Cline, Cameron Smith and Rice tallied 20 total points in their own right.

Boston finished the regular season 6-2 and then impressively clawed its way to a 50-47 win over Chicago in last week's postseason win. Jeremy Pargo spearheaded the Ball Hogs' efforts throughout the season and averaged 20.0 points and a league-high 3.9 assists per contest during the campaign while shooting 33.3 percent from four-point range.

DeShawn Stephens was quite the force on the scoreboard and the glass as well, averaging the fourth-most rebounds (9.0) per contest in the league and shooting a BIG3-best 62.9 percent. Stephens offered a reminder of his ceiling in the playoff victory over the Triplets, posting a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double to help make up for Pargo's rough shooting day (6-for-22).

This game should be closer than that Week 1 battle where both teams were just getting their seasons started and still figuring out who they were. Pargo and Stephens are a formidable duo and the likes of Ray Nixon and Garlon Green are able to contribute plenty on the offensive end, so a buzzer-to-buzzer battle may well be in the offing.

Consequently, both the Over on a modest total and a Ball Hogs cover are in play.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Ball Hogs

Over 92.5 points (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ball Hogs +3.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Championship Game Best Bets Recap