Montrezl Harrell was the BIG3's best scorer and rebounder this season, and he'll look to lead Chicago to the title game with a win over the Ball Hogs.

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BIG3 Basketball Betting: BIG3 Bets for Playoffs Round

We've reached the BIG3's 2026 playoffs, and we're set up for a dandy of a two-game slate at American Airlines Center. The Triplets and Ball Hogs will do battle in the first game of the day, while the defending champion 305 and the home-floor Power will close out the afternoon.

The day's two winners will punch their ticket to next week's BIG3 Championship Game, and we'll delve into a best bet for the pair of postseason showdowns!

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 21-13

Chicago Triplets vs. Boston Ball Hogs Best Bets (Saturday, Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The story of the Triplets' 6-2 regular season was the career-best play of Montrezl Harrell, who averaged a league-high 30.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game despite having to navigate multiple injuries.

Chicago finished with a formidable +36 point differential, just ahead of the opposing Ball Hogs' +32. The Triplets were one of the league's deepest teams, as the likes of Leandro Barbosa, Amir Johnson and Brandon Moss also played key roles at different points of the season.

Boston put together an impressive 5-3 record in its own right, and they were led by the standout play of Jeremy Pargo. The well-traveled veteran averaged 20.8 points and league-best 3.9 assists per contest, and Pargo also led the BIG3 with seven made four-pointers. DeShawn Stephens was an excellent No. 2 option most of the season as well with 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

These two teams played a thriller of a regular-season game back in Week 4, one that saw the Triplets escape with a 53-51 victory despite playing without Harrell. Chicago notably didn't have an answer for Pargo in that contest, as he went off for 26 points, while Stephenson pulled down 16 rebounds.

These two squads are closely matched, so I'm staying away from picking a side or the spread. Instead the Over on a modest 93.5-point total seems very viable considering the offensive talent on either side.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets vs. Ball Hogs

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Miami 305 at Dallas Power (Saturday, Aug. 15, 2:00 p.m. ET)

The defending champion 305 had a less-than-ideal title-defense season, as they barely squeezed into the postseason with a Week 8 victory over the Rig Hands. Miami finished 4-4 and did navigate suspensions and injuries to Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson. Michael Cooper's squad relied very heavily on the two stars, while the likes of Mario Chalmers and Sean Williams provided very modest contributions on the offensive end.

In contrast, the Power looked like the best team in the league throughout the season. Dallas stumbled just once in 2026, and that loss actually came against the 305 back in Week 5 in the form of a 51-44 defeat. Otherwise, a deep team led by Greg Monroe and Elijah Stewart raced out to a league-best +73 point differential and 7-1 mark for the season. In addition to the scoring and reobunding punch provided by that top duo, Glen Rice Jr. was a key component despite transitioning to more of a facilitator this season.

As with the first game, we're dealing with a narrow spread and two similarly talented teams. As such, we're going right back to the Over, considering the offensive talent on either side and the fact Dallas and Miami were No. 1 and No. 4 in points, respectively.

BIG3 Picks for 305 at Power

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Playoffs Round Best Bets Recap