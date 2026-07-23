After a jaw-dropping 42-point effort in Week 5, Montrezl Harrell looks to keep the Triplets undefeated against the host Amps in Week 6.

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BIG3 Basketball Betting: BIG3 Bets for Week 6

The BIG3's ninth season rolls on in Week 6 as the playoff race intensifies. For the first time this season, the slate is split over two days and cities, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with the Week 6 four-game slate that's split between Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on Thursday and Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 14-6

Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot (Thursday, July 23, 8:00 p.m. ET)

The Ball Hogs kept their momentum going in Week 5, and did so in dominating fashion. Gary Payton's squad thumped the Trilogy by a 51-27 margin, easily the most lopsided game of the week. The Riot were on the losing end once again, taking a 50-31 defeat to the Triplets in a game where Montrezl Harrell hung a whopping 42 points on them.

Boston continues to be led offensively Jeremy Pargo, who helped make quick work of Trilogy with 21 points, including yet another four-pointer. Pargo added four assists and three rebounds, but perhaps just as encouraging was the play of DeShawn Stephens, who offered critical complementary contributions in the form of a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, along with a steal and a block.

The Riot were once again playing without Dwight Howard in Week 5 due to his back spasms, and even though Kostas Koufos continued to serve as a steady presence down low with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, LA had only one other double-digit scorer in Jordan Crawford (11 points). Crawford and Billy Preston also had seven rebounds apiece as plenty of shots failed to find the net, yet Howard's absence loomed very large for the now 2-3 Riot.

The Riot added both Brandon McCoy after releasing Preston this week and three-time NBA champ Patrick McCaw. However, the Hogs have picked up plenty of momentum and have one of the most consistent/prolific scorers in the league in Pargo, and Howard could well sit out again on a short week.

BIG3 Picks for Ball Hogs vs. Riot

Ball Hogs -2.5 (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chicago Triplets at Detroit Amps Best Bets (Thursday, July 23, 9:00 p.m. ET)

As just mentioned, the Triplets throttled the Riot in Week 5 behind Harrell's superhuman effort, pushing last year's league runner-up to 5-0. Meanwhile, the Amps fell to 0-5, falling short of their first victory yet again thanks to the Rig Hands.

Harrell's performance was one for the ages and saw him make a whopping 16 field goals, including a pair of three-pointers as he continued to flash some unforeseen floor-spacing prowess. He added 11 rebounds to make the effort all the more jaw-dropping, and he's up to sixth in the league with 76 total points despite having missed three games. Assuming Harrell isn't quite able to match the career-best numbers in Week 6, there's plenty of help in the form of Leandro Barbosa, Wesley Johnson, Amir Johnson and Brandon Moss.

The Amps now have a league-worst -31 point differential after Sunday's 51-44 loss to Houston. Detroit did play much better in the second half after going into intermission with a 26-19 deficit, and both Nasir Core (20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks) and Chris Johnson (15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist) had standout efforts. Corey Brewer (nine points, seven boards) was a solid third option, but all three players likely need to step things up to varying degree to finally break the ice in the win column.

This is expected to be the most lopsided matchup of the week, which makes the Triplets moneyline bet price untenable. However, Chicago has what it takes to cover the big spread, even on Detroit's home floor.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets at Amps

Triplets -5.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305 (Sunday, July 26, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Trilogy were on the wrong end of the aforementioned 51-27 score against the Ball Hogs in Week 5, a rare lopsided defeat for Stephen Jackson's squad. Meanwhile, 305 was able to put a stop to their skid by handing Nancy Lieberman's Power their first loss of the season, 51-44.

Trilogy's loss was particularly alarming when considering how competitive the team has consistently been dating back to last season. DMV still has just a -17 point differential on the season despite the 23-point stumble, underscoring how much of an outlier the result was. DMV simply seemed to have one of those games where nothing went right, as even the typically productive Earl Clark had just 12 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block, while Jordan McCrae (eight points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal) and James Johnson (seven points, four boards, two assists, two blocks) played well below their potential.

Miami's much-needed victory over the previously undefeated Power saw the Big Two of Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson deliver one of their signature tandem performances. Beasley led the way with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double that included a trio of three-pointers and a pair of steals and blocks apiece, while Stephenson furnished 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Newcomer Joey Dorsey made his presence felt as well with five rebounds alongside four points.

These two teams have struggled with consistency, but both have plenty of offensive talent, especially with 2025 All-Star Frank Nitty signing with Trilogy this week to add plenty of firepower. As such, I like the Over to hit in this spot.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. 305

Over 94.5 points (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Power at Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, July 26, 2:00 p.m. ET)

The Power stumbled for the first time this season against 305, taking a 51-44 loss after digging themselves a 25-15 first-half deficit. The Rig Hands secured their second straight win, doing so at the expense of the Amps on the strength of impressive double-doubles from Isaiah Austin and Jonathon Simmons.

Dallas looked completely out of sorts during the first half against Miami, and although they were able to make matters much more competitive during significant portions of the second half, the Power didn't really have any answers defensively and got fewer contributions than usual from Elijah Stewart (12 points, one rebound, one assist) on the offensive end. However, Greg Monroe and Glen Rice Jr. did muster respective double-doubles of 16 points and 11 rebounds and 11 points and 12 boards. Rice's totals were particularly eye-opening, considering he'd taken on a reduced role over the first four games.

Houston continued to look like an improved team in its victory, although it's worth keeping in mind it was the winless Amps they toppled. The Rig Hands saw Austin and Simmons combine for 37 points and 23 rebounds, and the duo is likely their best week-in, week-out ticket to success moving forward. However, Kevin Murphy (eight points, two rebounds) and Vance Jackson (six points, seven boards, one assist) remain valuable complementary contributors.

The Rig Hands' recent play notwithstanding, the Power is the more talented team here and is also intent on atoning for last week's stumble. As such, I'm in the camp of Stewart and company getting a hard-fought cover.

BIG3 Picks for Power at Rig Hands

Power -3.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

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