Lance Stephenson looks to lead Miami 305 to another victory in a showdown with the Ball Hogs that highlights the BIG3 Week 7 slate.

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BIG3 Basketball Betting: BIG3 Bets for Week 7

The BIG3's ninth season rolls on in Week 7, the penultimate slate of the regular season. For the second consecutive week, the slate is split over two days and cities, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with the Week 7 four-game slate that's split between Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday and State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 15-9

Detroit Amps vs. Dallas Power (Friday, July 31, 8:00 p.m. ET)

The Amps pulled off the shocker of the season in Week 6, topping the previously undefeated Triplets by a 52-49 score. Meanwhile, the Power bounced back from their first loss of the season by thumping the intrastate rival Rig Hands by a 50-34 margin.

Detroit once again rode the play of Nasir Core, who led the way with a 24-point effort that also included six rebounds, four three-pointers and a pair of assists. Henry Sims and Corey Brewer generated matching eight-point, five-rebound tallies as well, while Dontae Green and Chris Johnson provided seven and five points, respectively.

The Power benefitted from a very well-rounded offensive effort as well in its comfortable win. Elijah Stewart and Greg Monroe once again led the way with respective tallies of 16 and 12 points, but TJ Cline (nine points), Glen Rice (eight points) and Cameron Smith (five points) also showed up on the stat sheet. Stewart and Monroe also made a sizable impact on the boards with six and nine rebounds, and the duo appears likely to continue spearheading the now 5-1 Power's efforts.

Given Detroit's recent improvement and Dallas' offensive firepower, I'm in the camp of the Over on a very modest total.

BIG3 Picks for Amps vs. Power

Over 92.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Boston Ball Hogs at Miami 305 Best Bets (Friday, July 31, 9:00 p.m. ET)

The Ball Hogs toughed out a 50-48 win over the Riot in Week 6 after building a big first-half lead, pushing Boston to 4-2. Meanwhile, 305 shined on its home floor, roaring back from a 26-23 halftime deficit to pull away from Trilogy in the second half and prevail by a 50-40 margin.

The Ball Hogs' victory notably came in a rare instance where Jeremy Pargo didn't lead the team in scoring. That distinction belonged to DeShawn Stephens in Week 6, as he poured in 22 points while adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Pargo still had a very impressive day in the form of 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting, while also supplying six rebounds and four assists. The trio of Garlon Green, Ray Nixon and Quincy Miller mustered just eight combined points, but Green particularly has the upside to boost his contributions on any given week.

305's fortunes once again relied heavily on the play of their top duo of Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley, who combined for 41 of Miami's 50 points. Stephenson was especially sharp while going 9-for-13 from the floor, a tally that included two four-pointers in as many attempts from that range. The one potential blemish on Miami's offensive profile is that it remains very top-heavy – Sean Williams, Mario Chalmers and Joey Dorsey remain strictly complementary and minor contributors.

The Hogs now have a +41 point differential, the league's second highest, and 305 has been anything but consistent. As such, I'm backing the idea of Boston keeping any loss to two points or fewer.

BIG3 Picks for Ball Hogs at 305

Ball Hogs +2.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets (Sunday, Aug. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET)

As alluded to earlier, Trilogy disappeared in the second half of their Week 6 loss to 305, scoring only 14 points to take the 10-point loss. The Triplets suffered a completely unexpected loss against the previously winless Amps, allowing Detroit erase a 25-22 halftime deficit with 30 second-half points.

Trilogy did get a big game from James Johnson, who'd been quiet in Week 5, with the big man providing a team-high 19 points and added four rebounds, one assist and three steals. Earl Clark was the runner-up with 13 points, which he complemented with eight boards. Clark took a robust nine three-point attempts, and although he only drained three of them, his aggressiveness continues to afford him the opportunity to lead DMV's efforts in any given game.

The Triplets got another standout day from Montrezl Harrell, who went off for 34 points and drained a four-pointer in the process. Harrell kept up his elite rebounding production in the process by pulling down 13 boards while adding three assists and one steal. Brandon Moss, Leandro Barbosa, Wesley Johnson and Amir Johnson round out Chicago's roster, and although they've been bit players recently thanks to Harrell's contributions, they're certainly capable of taking on much more of the load if necessary.

Trilogy isn't as bad as their 2-4 record suggests, but DMV does have trouble putting together consistent efforts week to week. I fully back the idea of Chicago bouncing back in this spot, but with its moneyline price prohibitive and the spread an elevated 5.5, I'm in the camp of the Over hitting.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Triplets

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, Aug. 2, 2:00 p.m. ET)

The Riot lost a nail-biter to the Ball Hogs in Week 6, falling by a 50-48 score with Dwight Howard sitting out again. The Rig Hands couldn't build on the two-game winning streak they came into Week 6 with, hanging close with the Power very early on before allowing Dallas pulling away.

With Howard set to return, the Riot will look like a different team than they've been in recent weeks. As such, even with the Rig Hands a better squad than they were earlier in the season, I'm backing a Los Angeles win.

BIG3 Picks for Riot vs. Rig Hands

Riot moneyline (-140 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 7 Best Bets Recap