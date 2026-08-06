Dwight Howard's Week 7 return paid dividends for the Riot, and he'll now look to vault his team into the BIG3 postseason in the regular-season finale.

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BIG3 Basketball Betting: BIG3 Bets for Week 8

We've reached the final week of the 2026 season, and there is still plenty to play for. Only the 1-6 Detroit Amps have been eliminated from postseason contention, which makes nearly every game in Week 8 mean something.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, BIG3 rosters boast plenty of recognizable names with NBA experience, including Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Montrezl Harrell, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer, to name but a few.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with the Week 7 four-game slate that's split between Toyota Center in Houston on Thursday and TD Garden in Boston on Sunday.

2026 BIG3 Betting Record: 19-11

Miami 305 at Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Thursday, Aug. 6, 8:00 p.m. ET)

305's tough 2026 title-defense season continued in Week 7, when Miami dropped a narrow 50-47 decision to the Ball Hogs. Meanwhile, the Rig Hands were very competitive against the Riot, but Houston still took a 51-48 loss in a game that featured the return of Dwight Howard for Los Angeles.

Miami was already down 26-19 by intermission against Boston, and although Michael Cooper's squad was much better in the second half, it still came up short. It was more of the same for 305, who saw Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson combine for 43 points. However, as customary, there was precious little contributions otherwise, with Sean Williams the only other player to record any points (four).

Houston had its own close call that went the wrong way, one where the Rig Hands blew a 25-20 halftime lead. Vance Jackson did have his best game yet with a co-team-high 14 points, while Jonathon Simmons matched his point tally. Isaiah Austin (11 points, six rebounds) and Kevin Murphy (nine points, four rebounds, four assists) also had meaningful stat lines, and even in defeat, the well-rounded contributions bode well for this key matchup.

The Rig Hands are on their home floor and fighting to remain alive for a playoff spot, so I expect a rousing effort from Calvin Murphy's squad. As such, even in a possible defeat, I see Houston staying in the game long enough for the Over on a modest total to hit.

BIG3 Picks for 305 at Rig Hands

Over 92.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

LA Riot vs. DMV Trilogy (Thursday, Aug. 6, 9:00 p.m. ET)

As just alluded to, the Riot commemorated the return of Howard from injury in Week 7 with a critical victory over the Rig Hands. Meanwhile, the Trilogy continued to spiral, falling to the Triplets by a 51-41 score to drop to 2-5 on the season.

Los Angeles' spirited second half against the Rig Hands led to a 31-point tally in that span, and it saw the Riot get some welcome contributions from both Howard (18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal) and Brandon McCoy (19 points, four rebounds). Jordan Crawford also furnished 12 points, six assists and five rebounds, and that trio is likely to once again take center stage again as the Riot tries to lock in a playoff spot.

Trilogy suffered a second straight 10-point loss, but it at least saw Earl Clark bounce back from a couple of down performances with 21 points and five rebounds. Franklin Session had a better showing in his second game back with eight points and four rebounds, but James Johnson disappointed with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Johnson did add six rebounds and six assists, but his lack of offensive contributions made all the difference.

DMV has not played as competitively as usual in the last couple of contests, but the Trilogy needs a win Thursday to remain alive in the battle for the final playoff spot. Consequently, we'll back the idea of them playing with enough urgency and motivation to keep any loss to three points or fewer.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. Riot

Trilogy +3.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets (Sunday, Aug. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Power had its dominance on full display in Week 7, thumping the Amps by a 50-32 score with a big boost from a fast start in the first half. The Triplets had only a slightly more challenging time in their matchup against the Trilogy, which they emerged from with a 51-41 victory.

Dallas' Week 7 offensive distribution is one head coach Nancy Lieberman would undoubtedly like to see replicated, as it was a textbook case of true teamwork and put the team's impressive depth on display. Elijah Stewart (14 points), Greg Monroe (13 points) and Glen Rice (11 points) led the way offensively, but Cam Smith and TJ Cline also combined for 12 additional points. The aforementioned top trio also combined for 17 rebounds, and the easy win notably came with Greg Monroe, who's been a mainstay on the scoreboard and the glass all season, sitting out.

The Triplets' victory over Trilogy kept Chicago even with Dallas for the league's best record at 6-1 heading into Sunday's showdown. Montrezl Harrell didn't have to do as much offensively as he had been during the multi-game tear that preceded Week 7, but he still led the way with 19 points and added a whopping 14 boards. Brandon Moss and Leandro Barbosa complemented his efforts with 15 and 11 points, respectively, while Amir Johnson also got in on the fun with six points and seven boards.

There's plenty of pride on the line here in this battle between the league's two best teams, not to mention the right to claim the league's best record. As such, I see Dallas keeping any loss to two points or fewer.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Triplets

Power +2.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Detroit Amps at Boston Ball Hogs Best Bets (Sunday, Aug. 9, 2:00 p.m. ET)

The Amps' lost season continued in Week 7, when they took the aforementioned 50-32 loss to the Power. The Ball Hogs notched a noteworthy win over Miami 305, building a big 26-19 first-half cushion and then hanging on for a 50-47 win.

The Amps were once again led by Nasir Core, the only player who's consistently made an impact week in and week out this season. Core collected 18 points and drained a pair of three-pointers along the way, but Henry Sims was a distant second in scoring with a modest eight points. The rest of the team combined for just six additional points in the lopsided loss, with Corey Brewer's two-point showing on 1-for-6 shooting the most alarming of all the rest of the stat lines for Detroit.

The Ball Hogs' box score looked much more aesthetic and featured a team-high scoring figure from Boston's best offensive player, Jeremy Pargo. The veteran went off for 21 points while draining yet another four-pointer, and he nearly pulled off a triple-double by also registering nine assists and eight rebounds. DeShawn Stephens his own impressive season with 12 points and nine boards, while Ray Nixon furnished 11 points on crisp 4-for-7 shooting.

Detroit has likely been in offseason mode for a couple of weeks now, and this game may boost that mindset several notches given its the final one of a forgettable season. As such, I like Boston to cover the big spread.

BIG3 Picks for Amps vs. Ball Hogs

Ball Hogs -5.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 8 Best Bets Recap