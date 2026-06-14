Borgata Casino Promo Code ROTOBOR (June 2026): Up to 1K Bonus Spins

Unlock the Borgata Casino bonus with code ROTOBOR: choose a 100% match up to $500 or bonus spins, plus 8 days to spin for up to 1,000 free spins.
June 14, 2026
Borgata Casino Promo Code ROTOBOR (June 2026): Up to 1K Bonus Spins
June 14, 2026
Betting Promotions

When you register with Borgata bonus code "ROTOBOR" and make your first deposit, you'll not only choose between two strong deposit offers — you'll also unlock a daily Spin the Wheel opportunity for 8 straight days, giving you the chance to win up to 1,000 Bonus Spins on the house.

If you're looking for a bonus that combines flexibility, daily rewards, and serious spin potential, this one deserves a close look.

Borgata Online Casino Welcome Bonus Overview

FeatureDetails
Bonus CodeROTOBOR
Eligible StatesNew Jersey (NJ) & Pennsylvania (PA)
Deposit RequiredYes – First deposit required
Welcome Offer Option 1100% Deposit Match up to $500
Welcome Offer Option 220 Bonus Spins per $10 deposited (Up to $100 max / 200 spins total)
Bonus ChoicePlayers choose one deposit offer
Extra FeatureDaily Spin the Wheel for 8 days
Spin the Wheel PrizeUp to 1,000 Bonus Spins total
Wagering on Wheel WinningsNo wagering requirement (withdrawable, standard T&Cs apply)
Max Potential Spin VolumeUp to 1,200 total spins (200 deposit spins + up to 1,000 wheel spins)
How Often Can You Claim?One welcome bonus per new customer

Step 1: Make Your First Deposit & Unlock Spin the Wheel

After signing up with code ROTOBOR, your first deposit unlocks access to Borgata's Spin the Wheel feature.

Here's how it works:

  • You'll be able to spin the wheel once per day for 8 days
  • Each spin gives you a shot at Bonus Spins — up to 1,000 total
  • No wagering requirement on winnings from the wheel spins

That last point is important. Unlike many casino bonuses, winnings from the Spin the Wheel bonus spins do not carry a wagering requirement, meaning what you win is yours to withdraw (subject to standard terms).

This daily engagement adds serious value beyond your initial deposit bonus.

Step 2: Choose Your Welcome Offer

Borgata gives new customers a choice between two deposit offers. You select the one that best fits your play style.

Option 1: 100% Deposit Match (Up to $500)

  • Deposit and receive a 100% match on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus: $500

This option is ideal for players who want to maximize their bankroll from day one. If you deposit $500, you'll receive $500 in bonus funds to play with (subject to applicable terms and playthrough requirements).

Option 2: 20 Bonus Spins for Every $10 Deposited (Up to $100)

  • Earn 20 Bonus Spins for every $10 deposited
  • Valid on deposits up to $100 max
  • That's up to 200 Bonus Spins total from your deposit

This route is perfect for slot focused players who prefer guaranteed spin volume over a matched bonus balance.

What Makes the Borgata Bonus Different?

Many online casinos offer either a deposit match or bonus spins. Borgata layers in a daily Spin the Wheel mechanic for 8 days, which significantly increases the potential value.

Key advantages:

  • 🎰 Two welcome bonus options — choose what fits your style
  • 🎡 Daily Spin the Wheel for 8 days
  • 🔥 Up to 1,000 Bonus Spins available
  • 💰 No wagering requirement on winnings from wheel spins
  • 📍 Available in NJ and PA

Regardless of which deposit offer you choose, you still receive the 8 day Spin the Wheel opportunity.

Important reminder: Each new customer can only qualify once, regardless of which deposit offer they select.

How to Claim the Borgata Casino Bonus Code

Getting started takes just a few minutes:

  1. Click the "Play Now" button on this page.
  2. Register a new Borgata Online Casino account (NJ or PA only).
  3. Enter bonus code ROTOBOR during sign up.
  4. Make your first deposit.
  5. Choose your preferred deposit offer.
  6. Start spinning the wheel daily for 8 days.
  7. Once your deposit is processed, you'll see your bonus selection and Spin the Wheel access inside your account.

Is the Borgata Welcome Bonus Worth It?

For players in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, this is one of the more engaging welcome packages available. If you prefer a traditional structure, the 100% match up to $500 gives you strong upfront value. Now if you're more slot focused, the 20 spins per $10 deposit option gives you guaranteed spin volume. The real differentiator is the 8 day Spin the Wheel opportunity, which can add hundreds — potentially up to 1,000 — extra bonus spins, with no wagering requirement on those winnings. That combination makes this a compelling first deposit offer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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