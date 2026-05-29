Captain Cooks Casino Sign Up Bonus 2026: 100 Chances to Win $1 Million

Captain Cooks Casino bonus: claim 100 Mega Money Wheel jackpot chances on a $5 first deposit plus up to $475 in multi-stage deposit match bonuses in Canada.

Captain Cooks Casino opens with one of the lowest entry points in the Canadian online casino market: 100 chances to win $1 million for a $5 first deposit. Those chances are played on the Mega Money Wheel, a Microgaming progressive jackpot game with a seven-figure prize pool attached. And that's just the start. Captain Cooks has built a full five-deposit welcome structure on top of that opening offer, meaning there's more bonus value waiting after your first session if you decide to stick around.

The structure here is more layered than most welcome packages, so it's worth understanding exactly how it unfolds before you deposit.

How the Bonus Works

The Captain Cooks casino bonus in Canada runs across your first five deposits, each with its own offer:

First deposit: $5 minimum. Unlocks 100 chances on the Mega Money Wheel. This is where the jackpot opportunity lives.

$5 minimum. Unlocks 100 chances on the Mega Money Wheel. This is where the jackpot opportunity lives. Second deposit: 100% match bonus up to $100. Minimum deposit $10.

100% match bonus up to $100. Minimum deposit $10. Third deposit: 50% match bonus up to $150. Minimum deposit $10.

50% match bonus up to $150. Minimum deposit $10. Fourth deposit: 25% match bonus up to $125. Minimum deposit $10.

25% match bonus up to $125. Minimum deposit $10. Fifth deposit: 100% match bonus up to $100. Minimum deposit $10.

The total matched bonus across deposits two through five comes to up to $475. Combined with the 100 chances on your first deposit, this is a substantial multi-stage package for a very low initial entry cost.

A couple of things worth noting from the terms: only your first five deposits count toward the sign-up bonus, and consecutive deposits cannot be stacked to satisfy a single stage requirement. Each deposit triggers its corresponding offer independently. Bonus funds are credited to your account within two hours of each qualifying deposit. If yours haven't appeared after that window, Captain Cooks' support team is reachable at [email protected].

What Is the Mega Money Wheel?

The Mega Money Wheel is a Microgaming progressive jackpot game built around a wheel mechanic rather than a traditional slot reel format. Your 100 chances are 100 spins on that wheel, each one carrying a shot at the progressive jackpot prize pool. The game is part of Microgaming's wider jackpot network, which means the prize pool builds continuously across all players on the network. No outcome is guaranteed, but the jackpot is real and has paid out significant prizes to players over the years.

How to Claim It

Register a real money account at Captain Cooks Casino. This offer is only available to first-time real account holders. Complete identity verification as prompted. Go to the banking section, select your preferred deposit method, and make a minimum $5 deposit. Your 100 chances on the Mega Money Wheel will credit within two hours. If they don't appear, contact support before playing. For each subsequent deposit, return to the banking section and make a minimum $10 deposit to trigger the corresponding stage bonus.

Games at Captain Cooks Casino

Captain Cooks is a Microgaming-powered property, which means a deep catalogue covering slots, table games, video poker, and progressive jackpots. The Mega Money Wheel sits alongside Mega Moolah and other network jackpot titles in the progressive section. The platform has a classic feel consistent with Casino Rewards group properties. It functions cleanly on mobile and doesn't require a separate app download.

Is This Bonus Worth It?

The $5 entry point for 100 jackpot chances is the strongest part of this offer and genuinely hard to argue with on a cost-per-chance basis. You're getting more jackpot spins for less money than most comparable offers in Canada, including Zodiac Casino's 80 chances for $1 and Yukon Gold's 150 chances for $10. Captain Cooks sits comfortably in that range.

Where the offer gets interesting is the follow-on structure. A lot of players will take their 100 chances and move on without engaging the rest of the package. But the five-deposit structure is actually well-designed. The second deposit 100% match and the fifth deposit 100% match bookend the package with the strongest value stages. The third and fourth deposits at 50% and 25% are softer, but they still add bonus funds on top of deposits you might be making anyway.

The total value of up to $475 in matched bonuses across four deposits is meaningful, and the decreasing match percentages in the middle stages keep the overall wagering commitment more manageable than a single massive match would. It rewards players who engage with the platform over time rather than those chasing a one-time bonus hit.

One thing to watch: the five-deposit structure requires intentional planning. You need to track which stage you're on and ensure each deposit meets the $10 minimum for stages two through five. It's not complicated, but it's more active management than a single-deposit offer.

If you want a low-cost shot at a progressive jackpot plus a structured bonus package that rewards continued play, Captain Cooks delivers solid value across the board.

Responsible Gambling

Multi-stage bonuses can create a rhythm of depositing that feels logical in the moment. Decide your total budget across all five stages before you make your first $5 deposit. Use the responsible gambling tools in your Captain Cooks account to set deposit limits from day one. For support, PlaySmart.ca offers self-assessment resources, and CAMH can be reached at camh.ca.