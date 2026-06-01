Casino Days Welcome Bonus: 100% Match up to $2,000 + 100 Free Spins

Claim the Casino Days welcome bonus and get a 100% deposit match up to $2,000 plus 100 free spins. Discover how the offer works, wagering requirements, eligible games, and whether it's worth claiming for Canadi

Casino Days has put together a clean, no-nonsense welcome offer for new casino players in Canada: Claim a 100% match on your first deposit up to $2,000, with 100 free spins added to the package. It's a generous entry-level offer without the complicated multi-deposit staging that some competitors use. You deposit once, you get matched, and you get your spins.

That simplicity of this Canadian casino bonus is actually part of the appeal. Single-deposit welcome bonuses are easier to manage and easier to evaluate. You know exactly what you're getting upfront, and the wagering obligation is clear from day one.

How the Bonus Works

Casino Days keeps the mechanics straightforward:

Match rate: 100% on your first deposit

100% on your first deposit Maximum bonus: $2,000 in bonus funds

$2,000 in bonus funds Free spins: 100, typically credited to a featured slot on sign-up

100, typically credited to a featured slot on sign-up Wagering requirement: Applies to bonus funds. Confirm the current rate in the T&Cs at sign-up.

Applies to bonus funds. Confirm the current rate in the T&Cs at sign-up. Minimum deposit: Check the promotions page at sign-up

Check the promotions page at sign-up Eligible games: Slots are the primary contributing game type. Table games usually count at a reduced rate.

The $2,000 cap puts this offer in the upper tier of single-deposit welcome bonuses in Canada. Most operators top out at $1,000 to $1,500 on a first-deposit match, so the extra room here is a genuine differentiator if you're planning a larger initial deposit.

How to Claim It

Sign up for your Casino Days account Verify your identity as prompted Go to the cashier and make your first deposit Bonus funds and free spins should appear automatically. If they don't, reach out to support before playing.

Is This Bonus Worth It?

Yes, with some caveats. Casino Days sits in a sweet spot with this offer. The $2,000 cap is genuinely high for a single-deposit match, the free spins add value on top, and the single-deposit structure keeps things simple. If you were going to make a meaningful first deposit anyway, getting it doubled up to $2,000 is hard to argue with.

The caveats are the same ones that apply to any welcome bonus, the wagering requirement determines how realistic it is to actually withdraw winnings from the bonus. A 35x wagering requirement on $2,000 means $70,000 in qualifying wagers before withdrawal. That number sounds large but spreads across your natural play over time. As long as you're not treating the bonus as a withdrawal target from day one, the offer adds real value to your session time.

Casino Days also earns solid marks on the platform side. The live casino is above average, the game library is diverse, and the site doesn't feel like it's pushing you constantly. A good fit for players who want a high-cap first-deposit bonus and a strong live dealer experience.

Games at Casino Days

Casino Days runs a solid multi-provider library with thousands of slots across classic, video, and jackpot formats. Live dealer content is a real strength here, with a dedicated live casino section covering standard table formats and some game show-style variants. The mobile experience is smooth and doesn't require an app. Navigation is clean enough that you won't be hunting for games like some other Canadian online casinos.

Responsible Gambling

A $2,000 bonus ceiling can make larger deposits feel tempting. Deposit only what you're comfortable losing, regardless of match offers. Use Casino Days' built-in responsible gambling tools to set deposit and loss limits before you start playing. Support is available at 1-866-531-2600, PlaySmart.ca, and CAMH at camh.ca.