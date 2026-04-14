Discover casino sites like Zula Casino, including Lonestar and Crown Coins. Compare bonuses, games, and rewards to find the best sweepstakes casino for you.

Zula Casino has earned its spot as one of the more recognizable names in the sweepstakes casino space, but it is far from the only option worth your time. If you enjoy what Zula offers, both Lonestar Casino and Crown Coins Casino deliver a comparable experience with their own strengths on bonuses, game variety, and long-term rewards. All three operate as sweepstakes casinos, meaning you play with Gold Coins for entertainment and Sweeps Coins that can be redeemed for prizes, with no purchase required to participate.

Our Breakdown of Casinos Like Zula

The real question is which platform gives you the most value for how you actually play. Here is how Lonestar and Crown Coins stack up against Zula.

Casino Welcome Offer Game Selection Redemption LoneStar Casino Get Up to 125,000 GC + 50 Free SC + 250 VIP Points for $24.99 Slot-heavy library with a strong mix of themes and formats Sweeps Coins redeemable for prizes after playthrough Crown Coins Casino Get 200% More Coins on First Purchase - 1.5M CC + 75 SC 500-plus slots, table games, and live dealer options Prizeout system with PayPal, prepaid cards, and gift cards

1. Lonestar Casino: The Slot-Focused Alternative Worth Knowing

Lonestar is one of the stronger casinos like Zula for players who want a clean, straightforward sweepstakes experience built around slots. The platform does not try to be everything at once. It focuses on doing one thing well, and that is giving slot players a steady rotation of games with easy access to free play and regular promotions.

What You Get

Slot-forward game library covering classic reels through modern video slots

Regular login bonuses and recurring promotions that reward consistent play

Accessible interface designed for both new and experienced sweepstakes players

Sweeps Coins earned through free entry or optional purchase, redeemable for prizes

Platform

Lonestar runs smoothly across desktop and mobile browsers without requiring a download. Navigation is straightforward and the lobby is organized in a way that gets you into games fast. It does not have the same brand recognition as Zula yet, but the core experience is comparable and the bonus cadence tends to be consistent.

Best If: You want a no-fuss sweepstakes casino built around slots and you are looking to switch things up from Zula without losing the casual feel you already like.

2. Crown Coins Casino: More Games, Stronger Redemption Structure

Crown Coins is the more fully built out platform of the two alternatives, and it shows. Where Lonestar keeps it tight and slot-focused, Crown Coins expands into table games and live dealer options, which makes it a better fit for players who want more variety beyond spinning reels.

The Breakdown

500-plus games including slots, table games, and live dealer titles

No-deposit welcome bonus of 100,000 Gold Coins and 2 Sweeps Coins on registration

First purchase bonus delivers 200 percent extra value on your initial coin pack

Daily login rewards and streak bonuses that increase in value the more consistently you play

Prizeout redemption system covering PayPal, prepaid Visa, Amazon, and Uber Eats gift cards

Minimum redemption of 45 to 100 Sweeps Coins depending on prize type, with 24 to 72 hour processing

Platform

Crown Coins feels more polished than most sweepstakes casinos at this tier. The layout is clean, currency management is easy to track, and the promotions are clearly explained without burying the terms. It plays well on both desktop and mobile, and the Prizeout system is one of the more transparent redemption setups in the sweepstakes space.

Best If: You want more than just slots, care about how easy it is to actually redeem your Sweeps Coins, and plan to stick with one platform long enough for the loyalty bonuses to compound.

Final Thoughts

If you like casino sites like Zula Casino, both Lonestar and Crown Coins are legitimate upgrades depending on what has been missing from your experience. If Zula's game library felt limited, Crown Coins is the move. If you are happy playing slots but just want to try something new, Lonestar is a low-risk way to do that without a steep learning curve.

All three platforms are legal across most U.S. states under sweepstakes law, require no purchase to participate, and give you a real path to prize redemptions through Sweeps Coins. Pick the one that fits how you play and go from there.

Play Responsibly

Sweepstakes casinos are designed for entertainment. Set a budget before you play, use the deposit and spend limits each platform provides, and take breaks when the session stops being fun. If gambling ever feels like it is becoming a problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.