Casinos Like Funzpoints Casino You Should Try This Week: Top Alternatives Like Realprize, Sixty6 or Stake.us

Looking for Funzpoints alternatives? Compare RealPrize, Sixty6, and Stake.us casinos for bonuses, sweepstakes coins, and gameplay features.
June 30, 2026
Casinos Like Funzpoints Casino You Should Try This Week: Top Alternatives Like Realprize, Sixty6 or Stake.us
June 30, 2026
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Funzpoints Casino has long been a popular option in the sweepstakes casino space, offering social casino games with a dual currency system that allows players to redeem prizes without traditional real money gambling. However, if you are looking for alternatives that provide larger bonuses, newer games, or more flexible redemption options   We got you covered.

Top Alternatives Like Funzpoints Casino

CasinoWelcome BonusBest ForKey Feature
Stake.us Casino250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash (code: ROTOWIRE)Players who want a modern, fast platform with redeemable currencyStake Cash is redeemable after playthrough — real prize potential from day one
RealPrizeUp to 625,000 Gold Coins + 125 Sweeps Coins + 1,250 VIP PointsPlayers who want a polished experience with a large upfront bonusVIP rewards system that builds long-term perks beyond the welcome offer
Sixty6 Casino200% First Purchase Bonus: 600,000 Gold Coins + 60 Sweeps CoinsPlayers who want frequent rewards and ongoing daily promotionsDaily Wheel of Fortune gives you a recurring reason to log back in

If you're searching for sweepstakes casinos similar to Funzpoints, three standout alternatives are RealPrize Casino, Sixty6 Casino, and Stake.us Casino. Each offers its own take on social casino gaming, along with competitive sweeps bonuses and engaging gameplay. Below, we break down what makes each one worth considering.

RealPrize Casino: A Premium Funzpoints Alternative

RealPrize Casino is one of the strongest alternatives to Funzpoints, especially for players who value large bonuses and a polished gaming experience. Operated by RealPlay Tech, RealPrize has quickly built a reputation for variety, generous rewards, and user friendly design.

Bonus Offer:

Click to Claim - Get Up To 625,000 Gold Coins + 125 Sweeps Coins FREE + 1,250 VIP Points

This bonus gives players plenty of Gold Coins to explore the platform casually, while Sweeps Coins can be used for prize redemptions once eligibility requirements are met. The included VIP Points also contribute toward RealPrize's loyalty system, which unlocks additional perks over time.

Games & Features

RealPrize offers a broad selection of slot games, instant win titles, and specialty games, powered by well known software providers. The site is optimized for both desktop and mobile play, making it easy to jump into games without downloading an app.

Compared to Funzpoints, RealPrize feels more modern and streamlined, with better navigation and frequent promotional offers beyond the initial bonus.

Why Choose RealPrize Over Funzpoints?

  • Larger welcome bonus with Sweeps Coins
  • Modern interface and smooth gameplay
  • VIP rewards system for long term players

Sixty6 Casino: A Fun, Bonus Heavy Sweepstakes Experience

Sixty6 Casino is another solid Funzpoints alternative, especially for players who enjoy ongoing promotions and a more interactive reward system. Sixty6 leans heavily into bonus incentives, making it appealing for players who like frequent engagement.

Bonus Offer:

Get 200% First Purchase Bonus: 600,000 Gold Coins + 60 Sweeps Coins + Daily Wheel of Fortune

This bonus structure is ideal for players who want immediate value. The Daily Wheel of Fortune adds a recurring reward element, giving players a reason to log in regularly and claim additional prizes.

Gameplay & Style

Sixty6 focuses primarily on slots and casual casino style games, keeping the experience accessible for beginners while still offering enough variety to keep things interesting. The platform is colorful, easy to navigate, and designed to emphasize daily rewards and bonus opportunities.

Compared to Funzpoints, Sixty6 offers a more aggressive bonus model, which can be attractive for players who prioritize free coins and recurring promotions.

Why Sixty6 Is a Strong Alternative

  • High value first purchase bonus
  • Daily Wheel of Fortune rewards
  • Simple, beginner friendly layout

Stake.us Casino: A Modern Social Casino with Crypto Roots

Stake.us Casino offers a unique alternative to Funzpoints by combining sweepstakes gaming with a sleek, modern platform inspired by the global Stake brand. It's especially popular with players who want fast gameplay, transparency, and innovative features.

Bonus Offer:

250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash (With code ROTOWIRE)

Stake Cash functions similarly to sweepstakes currency, allowing eligible players to redeem prizes after meeting playthrough requirements. This bonus is straightforward and appealing for players who want immediate access to redeemable gameplay.

Games & Platform Experience

Stake.us features a curated selection of slots, original games, and table style experiences, all optimized for smooth performance on desktop and mobile browsers. The site's clean design and fast load times make it stand out from more traditional social casinos like Funzpoints.

Stake.us also emphasizes community features, promotions, and ongoing giveaways, which help keep players engaged beyond just spinning slots.

Why Stake.us Stands Out

  • Redeemable Stake Cash bonus
  • Clean, modern user interface
  • Regular promotions and community driven rewards

Final Thoughts: Which Funzpoints Alternative Is Best?

Choosing the right alternative to Funzpoints Casino depends on what you value most in a sweepstakes casino:

  • RealPrize Casino is the best choice for players looking for large bonuses, VIP rewards, and a polished experience.
  • Sixty6 Casino is ideal for players who enjoy frequent bonuses, daily rewards, and a fun, casual atmosphere.
  • Stake.us Casino appeals to players who want a modern platform, clear bonus structure, and redeemable sweepstakes currency.

All three offer legitimate sweepstakes casino experiences and provide compelling reasons to branch out beyond Funzpoints. Whether you're chasing bigger bonuses, better gameplay, or something new entirely, these alternatives are well worth exploring.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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