Celebrating Movember: Crowning the Top Athlete Mustache of All-Time

It started as a competition between 24 of the most iconic mustaches in sports. With your help, we've narrowed it down to six of the all-time greatest. Voting continues Tuesday and Wednesday on the RotoWire's X account with the semifinal groupings. The winner of each group will advance to the finals.

What makes one mustache greater than another? That's for you to decide. One thing is for sure -- long after their records have been broken and their statistics forgotten, these legends will always be remembered for the fine dusters that they wore throughout their careers and beyond.

Running in parallel with "mustache madness," RotoWire is supporting Movember's commitment to men's health all month long, and you can help! Make any donation to Movember, send your receipt to social@rotowire.com by November 30th, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a free 3-month RotoWire subscription.

Reviewing the First-Round Voting

Group 1

All month, RotoWire is backing @Movember! 🥸 We're on a quest to find the all-time BEST athlete 'stache. Here's Round 1, Part 1 - cast your vote below! Join us in supporting a great cause for a chance to win a 3-month RotoWire subscription:https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/H273rkw1lS — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 8, 2023

Rollie Fingers dominated with 74.7% of the vote and immediately emerged as the favorite to win it all. Adam Morrison was a distant second with 11.1%.

Group 2

Support @Movember with RotoWire! 💪 Who's got the most legendary mustache? Vote below! (Round 1, Group 2) Better yet, donate and email the proof to win a free 3-month RotoWire sub. Details: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/UxHg6wmbRi — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 9, 2023

Lanny McDonald (44.7% of the vote) outpaced Mike Ditka (27.7%) and Randy Johnson (19.1%) in one of the more competitive groupings.

Group 3

Rally with RotoWire for @Movember! Pick the top athlete stache in the poll below (Round 1, Group 3) ⬇️ While you're at it, consider donating to this great cause for a shot at a free RW sub: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/yLuOB21ioB — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 10, 2023

In a battle of AL East greats, Wade Boggs (40.3%) snuck by Don Mattingly (31.2%), with Eddie Murray earning a respectable 19.5% of votes.

Group 4

Join us in backing @Movember! 👏 Cast your vote below for the ultimate athlete 'stache (Round 1, Group 4)! 📷 Send a donation receipt to social@rotowire.com for a shot at a free 3-month RotoWire sub: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/8Om6dKTKA5 — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 13, 2023

With similar Fu Manchu style mustaches, Hulk Hogan (44.7%) and Rod Beck (37.6%) nearly split the vote evenly, but only one could advance, brother!

Group 5

We are backing @Movember all month! We want to find the all-time BEST athlete 'stache. Here's Round 1, Group 5 - cast your vote below! ✅ Join us in supporting a great cause for a chance to win a 3-month RotoWire subscription:https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/1pqD7eYCAP — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 15, 2023

In another close matchup, Dennis Eckersley (48%) surpassed Dale Earnhardt (37.8%) to claim the fifth spot in the semifinals.

Group 6

Support @Movember with RotoWire! 🤔 Who's got the most epic 'stache? This is the last group of Round 1. The second round is next week! 💥 Donate and email the proof to win a free 3-month RotoWire subscription. Details: https://t.co/QQse8xsiBC pic.twitter.com/8xtbBFgoq4 — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 17, 2023

Other than Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage (52.5%) had the most convincing win of round 1, while Gardner Minshew unofficially claimed the title of best modern-day athlete 'stache.