Celebrating Movember: Crowning the Top Athlete Mustache of All-Time

It started as a competition between 24 of the most iconic mustaches in sports. With your help, we've narrowed it down to six of the all-time greatest. Voting continues Tuesday and Wednesday on the RotoWire's X account with the semifinal groupings. The winner of each group will advance to the finals.
What makes one mustache greater than another? That's for you to decide. One thing is for sure -- long after their records have been broken and their statistics forgotten, these legends will always be remembered for the fine dusters that they wore throughout their careers and beyond.
Running in parallel with "mustache madness," RotoWire is supporting Movember's commitment to men's health all month long, and you can help! Make any donation to Movember, send your receipt to social@rotowire.com by November 30th, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a free 3-month RotoWire subscription.
Reviewing the First-Round Voting
Group 1
Rollie Fingers dominated with 74.7% of the vote and immediately emerged as the favorite to win it all. Adam Morrison was a distant second with 11.1%.
Group 2
Lanny McDonald (44.7% of the vote) outpaced Mike Ditka (27.7%) and Randy Johnson (19.1%) in one of the more competitive groupings.
Group 3
In a battle of AL East greats, Wade Boggs (40.3%) snuck by Don Mattingly (31.2%), with Eddie Murray earning a respectable 19.5% of votes.
Group 4
With similar Fu Manchu style mustaches, Hulk Hogan (44.7%) and Rod Beck (37.6%) nearly split the vote evenly, but only one could advance, brother!
Group 5
In another close matchup, Dennis Eckersley (48%) surpassed Dale Earnhardt (37.8%) to claim the fifth spot in the semifinals.
Group 6
Other than Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage (52.5%) had the most convincing win of round 1, while Gardner Minshew unofficially claimed the title of best modern-day athlete 'stache.