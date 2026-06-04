DAZN Bet Cleared to Launch in Alberta Ahead of July 13 iGaming Opening

DAZN Bet has been approved by the AGLC ahead of Alberta's July 13 iGaming launch, making it one of 35 operators cleared to compete in Canada's newest regulated online gambling market.
June 4, 2026
DAZN Bet Cleared to Launch in Alberta Ahead of July 13 iGaming Opening
June 4, 2026
Betting Promotions

DAZN Bet, the sportsbook and casino arm of sports streaming giant DAZN, has secured registration with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), making it one of 35 operators currently in the registration pipeline ahead of launch day. The approval positions DAZN Bet to enter the market as a fully licensed operator when it goes live

Why DAZN Makes Sense in Alberta

DAZN's brand equity in Canada runs deep. The platform has been the home of major sports rights in the country for years, giving DAZN Bet a built-in audience of sports bettors who already interact with the DAZN app. Alberta's online casino and betting framework is modelled closely to Ontario's, operated through the AGLC rather than iGO but structurally similar, which means DAZN Bet's compliance infrastructure should translate smoothly across both jurisdictions.

The operator will need to integrate with AGLC's technical requirements and responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusion through the province's GameSense program, before going live.

Alberta's Market Is Filling Up Fast

Currently, the AGLC lists 35 operators that have completed the registration process for Alberta iGaming, including major brands like Caesars, Betway, Jackpot City, and BetRivers. The volume of registrations signals strong operator appetite for the market. Alberta is Canada's fourth-largest province by population, with a sports-betting culture that's been primed by years of legal single event wagering with PlayAlberta.

A Dual Province Play

What makes DAZN Bet's Alberta registration notable is the context behind it. DAZN Bet had already received an iGaming operator licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in January, though it has not yet begun taking bets in the province. The Alberta approval, confirmed as of May 29 on the AGLC's public registrant list, means DAZN Bet is now cleared in both of Canada's regulated iGaming markets before going live in either.

Canada doesn't have federal online gambling regulation, with each province controlling its own framework, so securing registrations in the Ontario online casino market and in Alberta simultaneously sets DAZN Bet up to operate across the two largest regulated markets in the country at once.

What Comes Next

Registration with the AGLC doesn't automatically mean a day-one launch for DAZN's Alberta sports betting and online casino operations. Operators still need to complete technical certification and meet all platform requirements before they can accept real-money wagers. DAZN Bet also hasn't confirmed a specific go-live date in either Ontario or Alberta.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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