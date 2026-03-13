A new online slot has launched exclusively on Fanatics Online Casino – WrestleMania: Road to Gold. Learn more here.

If you're a WWE fan who also enjoys online casino games, your two worlds just collided in the most electrifying way possible. WWE, in partnership with White Hat Studios, has officially launched WrestleMania: Road to Gold — a brand-new online slot game available exclusively on Fanatics Casino. Dropping just weeks before WrestleMania 42 heads to Las Vegas on April 18–19, 2026, this is easily one of the most exciting IP-based slot releases of the year.

What Is The WrestleMania: Road to Gold Online Slot?

WrestleMania: Road to Gold is a fully licensed, officially branded online slot game built from the ground up to celebrate everything fans love about WWE. Developed by White Hat Studios and exclusively available at Fanatics Casino — it's a genuine deep-dive into WWE's rich entertainment heritage.

The game features 20 of WWE's biggest Superstars, including fan favorites Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, making it one of the most talent-packed IP slot games ever brought to the U.S. market.

What Makes This Online Slot Unique

What makes WrestleMania: Road to Gold truly stand out is its Unlock Trail gameplay mechanic. Rather than a static slot experience, players embark on a journey through WWE's most iconic Premium Live Events, with progressive bonus mechanics tied to:

SummerSlam

Survivor Series

Royal Rumble

Elimination Chamber

Money in the Bank

Each milestone ramps up the excitement and your win potential, culminating in the ultimate WrestleMania showdown. As you progress, the energy builds — just like the real road to WrestleMania every spring.

A New Standard for Sports Entertainment Slots

Drawing on more than 70 years of WWE entertainment heritage, WrestleMania: Road to Gold has been described as one of the most comprehensive and immersive IP-based casino games ever brought to market in the United States. For WWE fans in regulated iCasino markets, it opens up a brand-new way to engage with the global phenomenon they love.

Why Fanatics Casino Is the Perfect Home for This Slot

WrestleMania: Road to Gold didn't land at just any online casino — it launched exclusively on Fanatics Casino, and for good reason. Fanatics Casino has quickly established itself as the fastest-growing online casino in the United States, and its commitment to leveraging premium sports IP makes it the natural fit for a game of this caliber.

A Casino Built for Sports Fans

Fanatics Casino isn't your average online casino — it's a platform purpose-built for sports fans. The casino has partnered with top game manufacturers like Light & Wonder and Evolution Gaming, offering 200+ slot games, progressive jackpot titles, live dealer tables, and a full suite of classic table games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps.

WrestleMania: Road to Gold joins an already impressive roster of officially licensed WWE games on the platform, including:

WWE Blackjack

Raw Multiplier Melee

SmackDown Big Money Entrance!

WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz

WWE Clash of the Wilds

For WWE fans, Fanatics Casino is quickly becoming the definitive destination.

The FanCash Rewards Program

One of Fanatics Casino's most unique features is its FanCash Rewards loyalty program. Every wager you place earns you a percentage back in FanCash — 0.2% on slots and instant-win games, and 0.05% on table and live dealer games. Earned FanCash can be redeemed for real purchases at Fanatics.com, or applied directly to additional casino play. It's a rewards system that makes real-world sense for sports fans.

Daily Promotions & Spin to Win

Beyond the welcome offer, existing Fanatics Casino players benefit from ongoing daily promotions, including the Spin to Win feature. Log in each day and receive extra spins on selected slot games — keeping the action fresh and rewarding for loyal players.

How to Play WrestleMania: Road to Gold

Ready to step into the squared circle? Getting started on Fanatics Casino is quick, straightforward, and comes with a generous welcome offer to kick things off.

Here's everything you need to know:

Fanatics Casino Bonus: 1,000 Bonus Spins

New players who sign up for the Fanatics Casino bonus can claim 1,000 bonus spins — no promo code required. Up to 200 spins are awarded daily over your first 5 days after registering. The offer comes with just a 1x playthrough requirement, making it one of the most beginner-friendly welcome bonuses available at any U.S. online casino.

🎁 Welcome Offer: 1,000 Bonus Spins 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10 🔄 Playthrough Requirement: 1x 🎰 Spins Awarded: 200/day over 5 days ✅ Promo Code Needed? No

This is one of the best casino bonuses on the market today as you can earn bonus spins over the course of days, rather than all at once.

Where Is Fanatics Casino Available?

Fanatics Casino is currently available for real-money play in four U.S. states:

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

You must be 21 or older and physically located in one of these states to play.

How to Get Started — Step by Step

Click one of our PLAY NOW buttons on this page Create your account — you'll need your full name, date of birth, and the last 4 digits of your SSN for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to trigger your welcome bonus. Claim your bonus spins — no promo code needed, it's automatically applied. Search for WrestleMania: Road to Gold and start your journey to the main event!

Payment Methods Accepted

Fanatics Casino supports a wide range of casino banking options, including:

Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover

PayPal and Venmo

Apple Pay (deposit only)

ACH / VIP Preferred

Cash at retail casino locations (for fast withdrawals)

WrestleMania: Road to Gold is available now on Fanatics Casino in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.