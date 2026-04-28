Hawaii Online Casinos: Best Sweeps Casinos to Try in Hawaii (April, 2026)

Hawaii has no legal gambling, but sweepstakes casinos offer a legal way to play online. Compare the best sites, bonuses, and features available to Hawaii players.

Hawaii sits alongside Utah as the only two states in the US with no legal gambling at all. No lottery, no casinos, no sports betting. Efforts to introduce casino gambling tied to tourism revenue have come up in the state legislature over the years and gone nowhere. For Hawaii residents who want casino style play at home or on a device, sweepstakes casinos are the legal alternative available statewide. They run on a virtual currency model that is not classified as gambling: Gold Coins for free play and Sweeps Coins that can be redeemed for prizes, with no purchase required to get started.

Best Hawaii Online Casino Options

Three sweepstakes casino platforms worth checking out in Hawaii this week.

Hawaii Online Casino First Purchase Bonus Game Selection Casino Click Receive 300,000 Gold Coins + 22 Sweep Coins on First Purchase 250+ games Zula Casino Up To 10 FREE SC + 100,000 Gold Coins on Sign Up 200+ slots and table games Betrivers.net Spin to Win Daily: Win Up to $1,000 Virtual Credits Everyday 300+ games including live dealer

1. Casino Click: A Solid Starting Point for New Players

Casino Click is a consistent option for players who are newer to the sweepstakes format. The platform keeps things accessible with a clean interface, a strong slot library and daily bonus opportunities that do not require a purchase. For Hawaii residents trying sweepstakes casinos for the first time, the onboarding experience is among the smoother ones in the category.

Highlights:

250+ games with strong slot representation

Daily GC and SC bonuses available to all players

Table game options including blackjack

No download required, fully mobile friendly

The sign up process is quick and the first purchase bonus is solid relative to platform size. Casino Click executes the fundamentals well without overcomplicating the experience.

Best If: You are new to sweepstakes casinos and want a platform that makes the learning curve easy with a clean interface and accessible daily bonuses.

2. A Rising Platform with Real Game Variety: Zula Casino

Zula Casino has been gaining traction in the sweepstakes space and for good reason. The 200+ game library is well selected and the platform has developed a strong slot lineup with more variety than you might expect from a newer entrant. The design is modern and the bonus structure is competitive.

Highlights:

200+ games with quality slot selection

Modern UI and fast performance

Active SC promotional calendar

Regular new title additions to the library

Zula is a strong pick for players who want a platform that feels current and is actively investing in its product. The community is growing and the promotional activity reflects that momentum.

Best If: You want a growing platform with a modern feel, quality slot selection and a strong promotional calendar.

3. BetRivers.net: Sweepstakes Play with a Major Operator Behind It

BetRivers.net is the sweepstakes arm of the Rush Street Gaming brand, which runs BetRivers as a real money sportsbook and casino in regulated states. For Hawaii players who follow sports and want a sweepstakes platform backed by a major real money operator, this is that pick. The 300+ game library includes live dealer content and the platform is one of the most polished in the sweepstakes category.

Highlights:

300+ games including live dealer tables

Trusted brand with real money casino experience behind it

Regular SC bonuses and promotional events

Strong mobile and desktop performance

The live dealer section is a genuine differentiator. If you want something that feels close to the real money experience without crossing into legal gambling territory, BetRivers.net is the closest available option in Hawaii.

Best If: You are a sports fan who wants a sweepstakes platform with a real money brand reputation behind it, or you specifically want access to live dealer games.

All three platforms are legal in Hawaii, available on any device and free to join. Casino Click is the easiest entry point, Zula is the pick for players who want a modern platform on the rise and BetRivers.net is the top call for game depth and brand trust.

Responsible Gambling

Play for entertainment and stay within your means. Each platform has tools to help manage your play including time limits and self exclusion. For support, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org.

Final Thoughts

Hawaii is not close to legalizing real money casino gambling in any traditional form. Sweepstakes casinos are the only online casino option available to residents and the category has grown significantly in quality over the past two years. BetRivers.net is the top overall pick this week for platform quality and game depth. All three options are free to join and no purchase is required to start playing.