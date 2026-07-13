Hollywood Casino Is Live in Alberta: Register Now and Start Playing!

Hollywood Casino is now live in Alberta's regulated online casino market. Learn what games are available, how to register, and what players can expect from the July 13 launch.

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Hollywood Casino has officially launched in Alberta, joining the province's regulated online gambling market as of July 13. The brand makes its Alberta debut alongside a growing list of licensed operators, bringing a casino-first experience that has already found success in Ontario.

Hollywood Casino Alberta at a Glance

Feature Details 📅 Market Launch July 13, 2026 📝 Availability Live across Alberta ⭐️ Casino Focus Online slots, table games, and live casino 🎲 Game Library 2,000+ titles 📲 Compatible Devices Desktop, iPhone, Android, and tablets

How to Register for Hollywood Casino Alberta

Opening an account with Hollywood Casino is a simple process for eligible Alberta online casino players.

To get started:

Visit the Hollywood Casino Alberta website or mobile app. Select Register to begin creating an account. Enter your personal details, including your legal name, date of birth, and address. Verify your identity if required. Add funds using one of the available payment methods. Log in and begin exploring the casino lobby.

Players must be at least 18 years old and physically located within Alberta to register and play.

PENN Entertainment Launches Hollywood Casino In Alberta

Hollywood Casino is one of several brands operated by PENN Entertainment, one of the largest gaming companies in North America. While many players recognize the Hollywood name from its land-based casino properties across the United States, the online casino has steadily expanded into Canada's regulated markets over the past several years.

Following its Ontario launch, Hollywood Casino established itself as a casino-focused platform offering a broad mix of games from leading software providers. Alberta players can now expect a similar experience, with a familiar interface, regular game additions, and easy navigation across the casino lobby.

What Games Are Available?

Drawing from its Ontario platform, Hollywood Casino Alberta is expected to feature more than 2,000 casino games at launch.

Players can browse categories including:

Video slots

Progressive jackpot games

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Video poker

Specialty table games

Instant win titles

The casino works with many of the industry's best-known game developers, giving players access to both established favorites and newly released games as they become available.

Live Casino Experience

Players who prefer real-time action can access Hollywood Casino's live dealer section, where professional dealers host games streamed directly from dedicated studios.

The live casino is expected to include multiple blackjack and roulette tables, baccarat, and additional live table game variations. These games recreate much of the atmosphere of a traditional casino while allowing players to participate remotely from anywhere in Alberta.

As live dealer gaming continues to grow in popularity across regulated markets, Hollywood Casino has continued to expand this part of its platform.

Designed for Desktop and Mobile Play

Hollywood Casino has been built to deliver a consistent experience regardless of which device players use.

Whether accessing the casino from a desktop computer, smartphone, or tablet, players can quickly browse games, manage their account, make deposits, and request withdrawals. The mobile version closely mirrors the desktop platform, making it easy to switch between devices without learning a different interface.

Playing on a Regulated Platform

With Alberta's regulated online casino market now open, Hollywood Casino operates under the province's licensing framework alongside other approved operators.

That means players benefit from identity verification, secure payment processing, independently tested games, and responsible gambling tools designed to help players stay in control of their gaming activity.

For many Albertans, the launch represents the first opportunity to play on internationally recognized casino brands within a provincially regulated environment rather than relying on offshore websites.

Hollywood Casino Joins Alberta's Expanding Operator Lineup

Hollywood Casino adds another established name to Alberta's growing collection of regulated online casinos. Backed by PENN Entertainment and supported by an extensive catalogue of casino games, the platform gives players another strong option as they explore the province's newly launched iGaming market.

With thousands of games, live dealer tables, broad device compatibility, and the experience gained from operating in Ontario, Hollywood Casino enters Alberta with a mature platform that is well positioned for players looking for a dedicated online casino experience.