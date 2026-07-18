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Who are you betting to go yard on Saturday? Our algorithm combines batted ball data, pitcher data, and environmental factors to identify the best home run props today.

Every day, I use our Home Run Prop Finder Tool (RotoBombs) to identify MLB home run picks on the slate. The tool ranks by composite power score; exit velocity, barrel rate, pull-air rate, and swing speed are the inputs, then layers in pitcher matchup data and park & weather factors to surface the highest-probability home run bets on the board.

Home run props are not about picking the guy most likely to homer. They're about finding the gap between the implied probability baked into the odds and the actual probability when you run the numbers.

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My Favorite MLB Home Run Props Today

The methodology behind the Best Matchups view starts with the pitcher: Who is giving up fly balls, hard contact, and home runs at an exploitable rate? From there, park factor and weather either amplify or neutralize that vulnerability. The batter's raw tools confirm whether he can actually take advantage.

Use RotoBombs for yourself at the bottom of the page. Continue reading to see how the tool concluded these five hitters are the best from today's slate.

1. James Wood (WSH) to Hit a HR

Tonight's top HR Finder score (9.0, A+) — and it's not particularly close. Wood is the best power profile on a 15-game Saturday slate, playing in the best park environment on the board.

Batter 15 Day Data:

94.5 mph avg exit velocity

18.5% barrel rate

75.0% personal HR/FB rate (hot-streak figure on small fly ball sample — 6 HRs driving the number)

44.4% pull-air rate

79.1 mph bat speed

27.5% blast contact rate

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (JT Ginn) Season Long Data:

11.5% HR/FB rate

89.0 EV allowed

35% fly ball rate allowed

Park & Weather: Sutter Health Park · PF 114 (+35% HR vs average) · 89°F · 8.1 mph Out · 0% rain · Strong boost

The environment is the headline: Sutter Health Park runs a 114 park factor — the second-largest HR amplifier on tonight's entire slate — and tonight adds 89-degree heat with an outbound wind. That combination converts well-struck fly balls that die in neutral parks. Wood has the bat speed, exit velocity, and pull-side profile to take full advantage. The 75% HR/FB is a hot-streak artifact, but the underlying contact quality (18.5% BRL, 79.1 mph bat speed) is legitimate and sustainable.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +145 to +185

Best Odds: +200 (FanDuel)

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2. Daylen Lile (WSH) to Hit a HR

Same park, same pitcher, second-highest score on the slate (8.5, A+). Lile runs the best pull-air rate in tonight's top five and is in the middle of a breakout stretch.

Batter 15 Day Data:

94.6 mph avg exit velocity

20.7% barrel rate

18.8% personal HR/FB rate

51.7% pull-air rate — more than half his fly balls go to the pull side

71.3 mph bat speed

3 HR and 2 doubles over the last 15 days

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (JT Ginn) Season Long Data:

11.5% HR/FB rate

89.0 EV allowed

35% fly ball rate allowed

Park & Weather: Sutter Health Park · PF 114 · 89°F · 8.1 mph Out · 0% rain · Strong boost

Lile's 51.7% pull-air rate is the most important number in this write-up. A left-handed pull hitter consistently putting fly balls toward right field in a 114 park factor environment with outbound wind is exactly the profile RotoBombs is built to find. His 94.6 EV and 20.7% barrel rate confirm the contact quality is real — this isn't just an environmental play. The name is less recognizable than Wood, which means a better price on the same game.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +145 to +185

Best Odds: +270 (DraftKings)

3. Heriberto Hernandez (MIA) to Hit a HR

The best barrel rate on tonight's entire slate (30.8%). Hernandez is squaring up nearly a third of what he swings at — pair that with a favorable platoon at a 112 park factor and this is the value play of the night.

Batter 15 Day Data:

92.9 mph avg exit velocity

30.8% barrel rate — elite; the highest among tonight's five picks

29.4% personal HR/FB rate

34.6% pull-air rate

75.5 mph bat speed

28.0% blast contact rate

5 HR and 4 doubles over the last 15 days

Favorable platoon: RHH vs LHP

Pitcher (Shane Drohan) Season Long Data:

11.5% HR/FB rate

88.5 EV allowed

1.2 HR/9

35% fly ball rate allowed

Park & Weather: American Family Field · PF 112 · 81.9°F · 11.4 mph Cross · 2% rain · Neutral boost

The crosswind is neutral — not helping, not hurting. The work here is done by the barrel rate and the platoon. Drohan's 1.2 HR/9 and 11.5% HR/FB are respectable vulnerabilities, and a right-handed hitter with a 30.8% barrel rate gets a structural edge against lefty starters. American Family Field's 112 park factor amplifies anything Hernandez elevates. At the right price, 30.8% barrels with a favorable matchup at a hitter-friendly park is among the best values on tonight's board.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +185 to +230

Best Odds: +310 (BetMGM)

4. Jake Bauers (MIL) to Hit a HR

The other side of the American Family Field game. Bauers draws the more vulnerable pitcher — Max Meyer has a higher HR/FB than Drohan — and brings a 57.1% pull-air rate that keeps every elevated ball pointed toward the shorter right-field corner.

Batter 15 Day Data:

92.9 mph avg exit velocity

21.4% barrel rate

25.0% personal HR/FB rate

57.1% pull-air rate — highest among tonight's five picks

76.6 mph bat speed

21.4% blast contact rate

Favorable platoon: LHH vs RHP

Pitcher (Max Meyer) Season Long Data:

11.0% HR/FB rate

89.0 EV allowed

34% fly ball rate allowed

Park & Weather: American Family Field · PF 112 · 81.9°F · 11.4 mph Cross · 2% rain · Neutral boost

Bauers pulls fly balls to the right side at a 57.1% rate, which as a left-handed hitter points directly toward right field at American Family Field. That pull-side consistency — combined with a 21.4% barrel rate and favorable platoon against Meyer — makes this the more straightforward play of the two American Family Field picks. The 112 park factor does the amplifying. Same caveat as Hernandez: crosswind is neutral, so the environment isn't adding lift, but PF 112 is doing structural work on its own.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +185 to +230

Best Odds: +265 (Hard Rock Bet)

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5. Elly De La Cruz (CIN) to Hit a HR

The Coors Field altitude play. Tomoyuki Sugano is one of the more exploitable starters on tonight's board, and Coors' 110 park factor plus 5,280-foot elevation makes any well-struck ball dangerous.

Batter 15 Day Data:

95.8 mph avg exit velocity

18.2% barrel rate

27.3% personal HR/FB rate

51.5% pull-air rate

77.5 mph bat speed

22.4% blast contact rate

3 HR over the last 15 days

Switch hitter: bats left side vs RHP Sugano — pull side aligned to right field

Pitcher (Tomoyuki Sugano) Season Long Data:

14.0% HR/FB rate — highest allowed by any starter in tonight's top five matchups

89.0 EV allowed

1.6 HR/9

36% fly ball rate allowed

Park & Weather: Coors Field · PF 110 · 89°F · 5.8 mph In from RF · 1% rain · Moderate boost

The wind direction is the one caveat: 5.8 mph blowing in from right field is a minor headwind against De La Cruz's pull side when batting left-handed. However, at 5.8 mph that wind barely registers at altitude — Coors' thin air at 5,280 feet carries fly balls regardless. Sugano's 14.0% HR/FB is the most exploitable number among any pitcher matching up against tonight's top five picks. Exit velocity of 95.8 mph against a pitcher giving up nearly 1.6 homers per nine innings at Coors is where the edge lives.

RotoBombs Suggested Odds: +185 to +230

Best Odds: +240 (theScore Bet)

Other MLB Home Run Picks Today: My Favorite Pivots

We all know how the story goes: if it's not the player you bet on to go yard, it's the guy hitting before or after him in the lineup. These are my favorite adjacent bets in tonight's targeted games:

WSH @ ATH (Sutter Health Park): Samuel Basallo — Best Price: +280, FanDuel (#7 on the board — LHH vs Arrighetti RHP, 24% BRL, 40% HR/FB, 52% pull-air rate in a favorable dome at Daikin Park; different game but same power tier)

Samuel Basallo — Best Price: +280, FanDuel KC vs OPP (Kauffman Stadium): Lane Thomas — Best Price: +290, DraftKings (98.8 EV — highest raw exit velocity among any pivot tonight — 75.0% pull-air rate, 33.3% HR/FB, Kauffman PF 108 with 8.1 mph out; ⚠️ 18% rain, confirm status)

Lane Thomas — Best Price: +290, DraftKings MIA @ MIL (American Family Field): Kyle Stowers — Best Price: +350, BetMGM (95.7 EV, 36.4% HR/FB, 52% pull-air — same Drohan matchup as Hernandez, same 112 park factor; LHH vs LHP is the same-side caveat to price in)

📲 Combine this research with RotoWire Smart Money below and start backing your bets with data today.

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